Yosemite National Park: A Complete Guide for Visitors

Since its opening in 1906, Yosemite National Park has been one of the most popular national parks, attracting millions of visitors annually. Bursting with natural beauty, from towering granite cliffs like El Capitan and Half Dome to cascading waterfalls like the iconic Yosemite Falls (the tallest in North America) and the renowned giant sequoia trees, it is truly awe-inspiring.

Yosemite has a rich history of human connection to the land. Native American tribes inhabited the area for thousands of years, and their legacy remains in place names and archeological sites. The park’s preservation is a testament to the early conservation movement; visitors can learn about its fascinating past at visitor centers and museums within the park.

Yosemite offers something for all types of travelers, whether you’re an adrenaline-seeking thrill-chaser or a nature enthusiast seeking a peaceful escape. There are a range of hikes, from leisurely ones through meadows to more challenging ones through rocky terrain. Rock climbing enthusiasts can test their skills on world-famous granite walls. Yosemite also offers swimming, white-water rafting, biking, and horseback riding- truly something for everyone.

Planning Your Trip to Yosemite

Compass on map of Yosemite National Park / Terrance Emerson | Adobe Stock

Where is Yosemite National Park?

Yosemite National Park is in central California, within the Sierra Nevada mountain range. The nearest towns to Yosemite are El Portal, South Gate, Mariposa, Oakhurst and Groveland. There are four main entrances to the park: Big Oak Flat, Arch Rock, South Entrance, and Tioga Pass.

Getting To Yosemite National Park

Flying

The nearest major airport to Yosemite is Fresno Yosemite International Airport, about 75 miles south of the park’s entrance. While some busses and trains get you from the airport to Yosemite, the journey can be around six hours, so your best bet is to rent a car. Smaller nearby airports include Mammoth Yosemite Airport (about 42 miles away) and Merced Regional Airport (80 miles away), these smaller airports have less airlines and flights that fly in and out.

Driving

Whether you are renting a car from the airport or live within driving distance of the park, having a car is useful for your stay as the park is 1,187 square miles, and while the park does have shuttles, having a car is useful. Yosemite is a day’s drive or less from:

Sacramento – 143 miles (just under 3 hours)

San Francisco – 170 miles (3-4 hours)

Reno – 229 miles (just under 5 hours)

Los Angeles – 279 miles (4.5 – 5 hours)

Las Vegas – 455.5 miles (7-8 hours)

Boise – 648 miles (11.5 hours)

Phoenix – 650 miles (10-11 hours)

Portland, Oregon – 722 miles (11-12 hours)

Salt Lake City – 743 miles (11-12 hours)

Please note: reservations to drive through the park are required on some days during peak visitation days. Reservations are $2 per vehicle and are valid for three consecutive days. This is in addition to the $35 park entrance fee.

Highway 120, also known as the Tioga Road is the major road for accessing Yosemite National Park. It is the most direct route from the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California, leading to the park’s eastern entrance, Tioga Pass. At an elevation of 9,945 feet, Tioga Road often experiences road closures in the winter months, so be sure to check current road conditions.

Some areas in the park can take nearly two hours to drive to, so check the Road Guide for the best routes to get from one spot to another.

For auto touring, Yosemite Valley Loop and Glacier Point Road offer breathtaking views of some of Yosemite’s most iconic attractions, including Lower Yosemite Falls, El Capitan, and Yosemite Valley.

Visitor Centers

Visitor Centers are a good starting point for any visit to Yosemite. You’ll find park rangers to answer any questions, maps, and books available to purchase. There are four visitor centers throughout Yosemite Park:

Yosemite Valley Visitor Center

The largest and most comprehensive visitor center in the park, located in Yosemite Valley.

Yosemite Exploration Center (formerly Valley Visitor Center)

Another location in Yosemite Valley that offers visitor services and information.

Tuolumne Meadows Visitor Center

Situated in Tuolumne Meadows, this center caters to visitors exploring the park’s higher-elevation areas.

Wilderness Center

Located in Yosemite Valley, this center focuses on wilderness safety, permits, and trip planning for treks into the park’s backcountry.

Yosemite App

Download the National Park Service App for interactive maps, accessibility information, and more. It is available for free through the App Store and Google Play.

Yosemite Entrance Fees & Permits

There are fees and permits required for certain activities at Yosemite.

Yosemite National Park Entrance / Bill Keefrey | Adobe Stock

Entrance Fee

All visitors entering Yosemite National Park by car must pay an entrance fee. Currently (April 2024), the cost is $35 per vehicle, valid for seven consecutive days. Yosemite National Park has implemented a reservation system during peak season (April through October) to manage park crowding. This means you’ll need a reservation in addition to the entrance fee to enter the park by car between 5 am and 4 pm on specific dates.

The 2024 dates requiring reservations are as follows:

April 13 through June 30: Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays (May 27th and June 19th).

July 1 through August 16: Every day.

August 17 through October 27: Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays (September 2nd and October 14th).

Reservations can be made online through the National Park Service website, costing $2 per reservation. You don’t need a separate reservation if you have one of the following:

In-park camping, lodging, or vacation rental reservation.

Half Dome permit or wilderness permit reservation.

Are entering via public transportation or authorized tour groups.

If you plan on visiting other national parks throughout the year, consider purchasing the America the Beautiful National Park Pass for $80. This pass grants entrance to all national parks, including Yosemite, and is valid for a year from the month of purchase.

Additional Permits at Yosemite

There are some activities and areas of the park that require additional permits.

Camping

Backcountry camping and some campgrounds within Yosemite require permits. You can obtain these through the NPS website or by visiting a park ranger station.

Half Dome Permit

Hiking Half Dome requires permits due to its challenging terrain and limited space. Apply for Half Dome permits well in advance through a lottery system held several months before your visit.

Wilderness Permits

You’ll need a wilderness permit if you plan on backpacking in Yosemite’s wilderness areas. You can apply for one online or at a park ranger station beginning twenty-four weeks before your trip.

Before your trip to Yosemite National Park, it’s always a good idea to check online for the latest information on entrance fees, permits, and reservation requirements.

Things to Do in Yosemite

Wild bear next to a tree in Yosemite, National Park California / yann | Adobe Stock

Yosemite is filled with fun activities(link to things to do story) for families, hiking enthusiasts, photographers, naturalists, and more. Things to do at Yosemite include:

Hiking

Yosemite boasts over 800 miles of hiking trails, all at different terrains and levels, from easier strolls to more adventurous, strenuous hikes through rough terrain. Popular hikes include Vernal and Nevada Falls via Mist Trail, Half Dome, and Lower Yosemite Falls trail.

Rock Climbing

Rock climbing in Yosemite is extremely popular with enthusiasts. The iconic granite cliffs, like El Capitan and Half Dome, offer a variety of routes with stunning views. Due to safety concerns, permits are required for climbing most major walls. Even if you are not a rock climber, watching the climbers at work can be fascinating.

Sightseeing

It’s nearly impossible to pinpoint what not to miss at Yosemite- it is all breathtaking. There are, however, several iconic viewpoints not to miss. Visitors can witness the power of Yosemite Falls, the tallest waterfall in North America, or gaze up at the granite monolith of El Capitan. Take in panoramic views from Glacier Point, accessible by car or cable car. Tunnel View offers a classic postcard perspective of Yosemite Valley. A trip to Yosemite would not be complete without a visit to Mariposa Grove to be awed by the giant sequoias.

Wildlife Watching

Yosemite is home to ninety varieties of mammals, several amphibians and reptiles, fish, 262 species of birds, and course, countless bugs and insects. During your stay, you could glimpse a black bear, mule deer, bighorn sheep, coyotes, or John Muir’s favorite bird, the American Dipper.

Tours

Like all national parks, Yosemite offers ranger-guided tours and interpretive programs. Choose from nature and history programs, bus tours, outdoor adventures like naturalist walks or the Yosemite field school. You mustn’t miss the stunning night sky, best seen with a naturist guiding you on what you see above.

Where to Stay at Yosemite

Front of Château du Sureau – evening/night / Expedia

Yosemite offers a variety of places to stay within the park, and nearby towns are brimming with hotels and resorts.

In-Park Lodging

In-park lodging at Yosemite offers a variety of options, from rustic cabins to grand hotels. The historic Ahwahnee Hotel provides a luxurious experience, while Yosemite Valley Lodge is a family-friendly option with easy access to waterfalls. For a more rustic park stay, consider canvas tent cabins at Housekeeping Camp. History lovers will love staying at Curry Village in the Camp Curry Historic Disctrict. Most lodgings have dining options, WiFi (except the most rustic ones), electricity, and some have televisions. No matter where you stay, reservations are required and often hard to get, especially during peak summer months. Reservations can be made one year and two days in advance.

Lodging in Nearby Towns

Since lodging inside the park is difficult to get, there are several options outside of the park in neighboring towns like Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Ahwahnee. There are luxury options like Yosemite View Lodge or Chateau Du Sureau, family-friendly options like Evergreen Lodge, and budget options like Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oakhurst or Mountain Trail Lodge. You can also try a vacation rental on sites like Vrbo or Airbnb.

Camping

You can camp for a natural national park experience. Yosemite has thirteen campgrounds that can accommodate RVs, tents, fifth wheels, camper vans, and more. Reservations are required for stays from April through October. The rest of the year, Camp 4, Wawona, and Hodgdon Meadow are first-come, first-served campgrounds.

A wilderness permit is required for hikers and campers who plan to stay overnight. A lottery system makes 60% of these permits and they are available twenty-four weeks in advance. The other 40% of the permits are available seven days before the trip start date until three days before. Any remaining permits will be available on a walk-up basis same day.

Eating at Yosemite National Park

Outside tables at Curry Village Pizza Patio & Bar/ National Park Service

There are several dining options throughout the park to suit all tastes and budgets. The Ahwahnee Hotel treats guests to a fine dining experience, while in Yosemite Valley, you can even grab a bite while enjoying stunning scenery, with plenty of outdoor seating options available during warmer months.

Picnicking is allowed at the park, but visitors must practice safe eating habits- you should never let your food out of sight, lest a bear lurk around a corner. If you choose to picnic, you must eliminate all waste and not leave anything behind.

Yosemite National Park Additional Information

Merced River in Yosemite National Park/ Simon Dannhauer | Adobe Stock

Park Regulations

There are several regulations to follow during your visit to Yosemite:

Wildlife Safety

Keep a safe distance from all wildlife, especially bears. Never feed them, and properly store your food and trash to avoid attracting them. When staying overnight, food must be stored in a food locker.

Leave No Trace

Practice responsible recreation by picking up all trash and leaving campsites and natural areas as you find them.

Fire Safety

Campfires are only allowed in designated fire rings at campgrounds. Always extinguish fires completely before leaving your campsite. Fire restrictions may occur during dry seasons, so be sure to check current regulations before your visit.

Stay on Trails

Stay on Trails

Hikers and bikers should stay on designated trails to avoid damaging vegetation and wildlife habitat, as well as injuries that can occur on terrain that is not safe even for the most experienced hiker.



Hikers and bikers should stay on designated trails to avoid damaging vegetation and wildlife habitat, as well as injuries that can occur on terrain that is not safe even for the most experienced hiker. Water Safety

Never enter fast-moving water or swim unsupervised in park waters. Be aware of potential hazards like slippery rocks and uneven currents. Certain areas of rafting or boating require all passengers to wear personal flotation devices (PFDs), and anyone under age 13 must always wear one. Anyone boating or rafting must have a PFD in their possession in case of an emergency.

Accessibility at Yosemite

There is a wide range of accessibility features at Yosemite, all of which are highlighted in the Yosemite Accessibility Guide. A Braille Park Brochure and Visual Guides are available at the Visitor’s Center. Other accessibility features include:

Accessible Parking

Accessible Restrooms

Restrooms with accessible stalls are found throughout the park, often near parking areas and visitor centers.

Accessible Shuttles

The free Yosemite Valley shuttle bus service is wheelchair-accessible with lifts and tie-downs to secure mobility devices.

Accessible Trails

Paved or hard-packed trails suitable for wheelchairs and other mobility aids are available in various locations. Popular options include a portion of the Lower Yosemite Fall Trail, Mirror Lake Loop, and sections of the Valley Loop Trail.

Assistive Listening Devices

These devices can be borrowed from visitor centers to enhance audio programs and presentations at ranger-led talks and events.

Yosemite FAQ

Mule deer attempting to cross the road in Yosemite Valley in early morning / Tabor Chichakly | Adobe Stock

What are the opening hours of Yosemite National Park?

Yosemite is open 24-Hours a day, 365 days a year.

Where Can I Find Maps of Yosemite?

Maps are available at the visitor centers, and are also available to download online.

Are there Museums at Yosemite?

Yes, there is one main museum at Yosemite, the Yosemite Museum. It was the first building specifically constructed as a museum in the National Park system. The museum features a variety of exhibits, including cultural history, a recreated Native American Village of Ahwahnee behind it, and an art gallery.

Are Pets Allowed At Yosemite?

Yes, pets are allowed in certain areas of the park. They must be leashed, and leashes must be less than six feet long.

The Best Things to Do in Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park, a sanctuary in California’s heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, captivates visitors with its awe-inspiring natural wonders. Established in 1890, Yosemite encompasses nearly 750,000 acres of pristine wilderness. It boasts iconic granite cliffs such as El Capitan and Half Dome, cascading waterfalls like Yosemite Falls and Bridalveil Fall, and lush valleys adorned with ancient sequoia trees. Its diverse ecosystems provide habitat for various wildlife, from black bears to elusive mountain lions. Whether hiking along scenic trails, rock climbing on sheer cliffs, or simply marveling at the grandeur of nature, Yosemite offers unforgettable experiences for adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike. Here are some of the best things to do while visiting Yosemite.

Hiking Trails and Wilderness Areas

Upper Yosemite Falls / Jose | Adobe Stock

Yosemite National Park offers various hiking trails for all experience levels, from short and easy family-friendly walks to challenging multi-day backpacking trips.

Some of the most popular hikes in Yosemite Valley include Lower Yosemite Fall, Upper Yosemite Fall, Mist Trail, and Vernal and Nevada Falls.

The Lower Yosemite Falls hike is one of the easier walks at Yosemite. It is just over one mile long and offers gorgeous views of Yosemite Falls. Perfect for all ages, this paved trail offers a refreshing mist in spring and spectacular views year-round.

Try the Upper Yosemite Fall Hike for a more challenging hike to the Falls. This 7.6-mile round trip has an elevation gain of nearly 3,000 feet, and offers breathtaking views of Yosemite Valley and the top of North America’s tallest waterfall. Be prepared for a strenuous climb with switchbacks and rocky terrain. This is a hike for more experienced hikers.

Another hike for experienced hikers is the Mist Trail, a 34.5-mile loop with stunning views throughout. This hike takes around 19 hours, so pack your camping gear and prepare ahead of time. If you’re looking for a shorter hike along a similar path, try the Vernal and Nevada Falls hike—a 6.4-mile loop that is challenging but doable in about 4 hours.

Remember that all hikers must obtain wilderness permits for overnight backpacking trips. Permits are available 24 weeks in advance and are available on a first-come, first-served, lottery basis. To see what days are available you can check the Recreation.gov site, input the dates you are interested in, and how many people are in your group.

Rock Climbing and Bouldering

Rock climber at Yosemite National Park / Marcy | Adobe Stock

The sheer granite cliffs of Yosemite beckon rock climbers from all over the world. Even if you’re not a climber, watching climbers on El Capitan or attending a climbing lesson can be thrilling. Spring and Fall are the most popular times for rock climbing, and while Summer can be hot, the Tuolumne Meadows may have cooler temperatures good for climbing. There are rock climbing experiences for climbers of all skill levels. Just be sure to choose the right climb for your ability, plan accordingly, and prioritize safety.

Where to Climb at Yosemite

Popular climbing areas include El Capitan and Half Dome, Yosemite Valley, and Tuolumne Meadows.

El Capitan and Half Dome – the most famous rock faces in Yosemite, and they’re not for the faint of heart. El Capitan is a 3,000-foot vertical wall, while Half Dome features a challenging cable climb to the top.

Yosemite Valley – offers a variety of trad and sport climbing routes for all skill levels. Popular areas include El Capitan Meadow, Cathedral Rocks, and Salathé Wall.

Tuolumne Meadows – located at a higher elevation and offers granite domes and slabs with excellent climbing opportunities, especially in the summer months. Popular areas include Royal Arches, Fairview Dome, and Daff Dome.

Yosemite Mountaineering School offers lessons and guided climbs and has equipment rentals for less seasoned climbers looking to climb. Wilderness permits are required for overnight big wall climbs. They can be obtained the day you start your climb, either in front of the Valley Welcome Center or near El Capitan Bridge at a kiosk near the food lockers.

Biking at Yosemite

Biking at Yosemite / Deatonphotos | Adobe Stock

Cruising the scenic paths on a bicycle allows you to experience the park in a whole new way. Yosemite Valley boasts over 12 miles of paved and mostly flat bike paths, making it perfect for a relaxing ride. You can take in breathtaking views of Half Dome and Yosemite Falls as you pedal alongside the Merced River, making for a perfect day of biking. For those seeking a challenge, some roads within the park are open to bicycles, allowing you to explore beyond the Valley.

If you like to bike but are traveling without yours, a bike share program is available from June through October. There are two bike stations in the park: the Yosemite Village day-use parking area and the Yosemite Valley Lodge day-use parking lot. Those wanting to rent a bike must download the Yosemite Bike Share app, which is available for both Apple/iOS and Android.

Wildlife Viewing

Wildlife in Yosemite National Park, California, USA / Travel Stock | Adobe Stock

The wildlife of Yosemite National Park plays a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem’s health. They pollinate plants, disperse seeds, and control insect populations. While at Yosemite, it is important to observe wildlife from a respectful distance and avoid disturbing their natural behaviors. Remember, you are visiting their homes. To minimize your impact on wildlife, remember to:

Stay on designated trails and respect park closures.

Never approach or feed wild animals.

Dispose of trash properly to avoid attracting animals.

Where Can You See Wildlife at Yosemite?

Yosemite offers various habitats that are perfect for wildlife to thrive in. The meadows and grasslands are perfect for spotting deer, coyotes, and foxes. Riparian zones (areas bordering rivers and streams) will provide views of birds, amphibians, and small mammals. The forests of Yosemite house typical forest creatures like squirrels and chipmunks and also provide glimpses of bears (remember to keep your distance!) Rockier areas are favorite spots for bighorn sheep and raptors to wander about.

Specific spots for wildlife spotting are:

Yosemite Valley: The valley’s meadows and open areas attract mule deer, coyotes, foxes, and black bears, all of which enjoy grazing and foraging in the lower areas.

The valley’s meadows and open areas attract mule deer, coyotes, foxes, and black bears, all of which enjoy grazing and foraging in the lower areas. Tuolumne Meadows: Early mornings and evenings bring mule deer, coyotes, marmots, and birds to this subalpine meadow.

Early mornings and evenings bring mule deer, coyotes, marmots, and birds to this subalpine meadow. Glacier Point: At Glacier Point, you will not only have stunning panoramic views of Yosemite Valley but also a high chance of glimpsing some wildlife.

At Glacier Point, you will not only have stunning panoramic views of Yosemite Valley but also a high chance of glimpsing some wildlife. Mariposa Grove: Home to the giant sequoia trees, Mariposa Grove is also a good place to see deer, chipmunks, and birds.

Before heading out to view wildlife, you can download the NPSpecies list of wildlife seen in the park. You can easily filter by category if there is one type of wildlife you are most interested in spotting (birds, fish, amphibians, etc.). According to the National Park website, the park is home to 262 species of birds, eleven native and one non-native amphibian species, several native and non-native fish, ninety mammal species, and thousands of insects.

Mule deer, black bears, coyotes, gray foxes, and golden trout are some of the animals that call Yosemite home.

Scenic Drives and Viewpoints

O’Shaughnessy Dam at Hetch Hetchy Reservoir in Yosemite National Park / Gary Saxe | Adobe Stock

Not interested in hiking to see the entire park? You can easily take in the beauties of Yosemite from the comfort of your car. Pick up The Yosemite Road Guide at the visitor center bookstore or online before you go. The most popular scenic road is Tioga Road, a 46-mile drive from Crane Flat to Tioga Pass, which is typically open from late May or early June through sometime in November.

There are countless viewpoints throughout the park, and although there are more well-known spots, the NPS site encourages visitors to look at any turnout they encounter during their stay. The more popular viewpoints in the park are:

Glacier Point – offers stunning views of Yosemite Valley and Half Dome, and It is a great starting point for a hike to Yosemite Point or Cloud’s Rest.

– offers stunning views of Yosemite Valley and Half Dome, and It is a great starting point for a hike to Yosemite Point or Cloud’s Rest. Tunnel View – for views of El Capitan and Bridalveil Fall.

– for views of El Capitan and Bridalveil Fall. Olmsted Point – is found along Tioga Road, and gives you views of Yosemite from the East.

– is found along Tioga Road, and gives you views of Yosemite from the East. O’Shaughnessy Dam – is found along Hetch Hetchy Road and provides a viewpoint of the Valley’s waterfalls, rock formations, and reservoir.

is found along Hetch Hetchy Road and provides a viewpoint of the Valley’s waterfalls, rock formations, and reservoir. Valley View – provides captivating views of Yosemite Valley alongside the Merced River.

provides captivating views of Yosemite Valley alongside the Merced River. Sentinel Meadow – has gorgeous views of Yosemite Falls.

Waterfalls

Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park / David Katz | Adobe Stock

You can certainly go chasing waterfalls while at Yosemite, as there are over twenty found throughout the park, including Yosemite Falls, Bridalveil Falls, and Vernal Falls. Admire their beauty from viewpoints or hike to their bases for a closer look. Yosemite Falls is the tallest waterfall in North America by total drop, and other falls provide just as awe-inspiring views.

While the falls are spectacular all year round, they are at their most powerful in the spring, when the water is fueled by the melting snow in the park.

Stargazing

Stars in Yosemite Valley / Nick | Adobe Stock

Yosemite boasts some of the darkest night skies in the lower 48 states, thanks to its distance from major cities and minimal light pollution. This translates into a breathtaking view of the Milky Way galaxy, constellations, planets, and even meteor showers, depending on the season. You can soak in the stunning night sky on your own while you camp or join a ranger-led astronomy program to get an expert guide for a deeper delve into the stars shining above.

Camping

Yosemite National Park view from tent / anekoho | Adobe Stock

Spend a night under the stars in one of Yosemite’s campgrounds. Whether you prefer a developed campground or backcountry camping, there are options for all experience levels. No matter what type of camping you do, campground reservations are required and are difficult to get, so be sure to make a reservation early.

RVs & Trailers—Ten campgrounds can accommodate RVs and trailers, the maximum length for which is 40 feet, and the maximum trailer length is 35 feet. Only eight sites accommodate these sizes, but many sites are available for RVs up to 35 feet long or trailers up to 24 feet long.

Camping with your horse? Three horse campsites are available during summer at Wawona, Bridalveil Creek, and Tuolumne Meadows. Dogs are allowed on all campgrounds except walk-in campgrounds and group campsites.

Rafting and Swimming

During the summer, you can enjoy rafting down the Merced River or take a refreshing dip in one of the park’s lakes or streams. Swimming is allowed almost everywhere in the park, except for:

Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, and within one mile upstream along any tributary (e.g., Rancheria Falls).

Dana Fork of the Tuolumne River

Emerald Pool and Silver Apron (above Vernal Fall)

Lake Eleanor Reservoir (when posted)

Wawona Domestic Water Intake (and 100 yards upstream)

Rafting, kayaking, canoeing, and other non-motorized boats are allowed on the Merced River (when the gage height at Pohono Bridge is below 7 feet at 8 am), South Forked Merced River, and Tenaya Lake. Please note: when the gage height at the Pohono Bridge is above 4 feet at 8 am, every occupant of a boat, raft, or inflatable must wear a personal flotation device when rafting or boating on the Merced River. Otherwise, every person must have a personal flotation device immediately available for each occupant of the raft/boat. Children under the age of 13 must wear a personal flotation device at all times.

Rafts are available to rent from Curry Village Raft Rentals.

The Giant Sequoias

Hiker looking at giant sequoia tree, California, USA / nikolas_jkd | Adobe Stock

Perhaps the most iconic part of Yosemite, the giant sequoias cannot be missed during your visit to Yosemite. Giant Sequoias are the third longest-lived tree species; Mariposa Grove features the Grizzly Giant, estimated to be 3,000 years old. A free shuttle service from the Mariposa Grove Welcome Center brings visitors to Mariposa Grove.

You can hike trails among these mighty trees. Four trails take you through Mariposa Grove, ranging from the easy Big Trees Loop Trail (.3 miles) to the moderate Grizzly Giant Loop (2 miles) to the strenuous Mariposa Grove Trail (7 miles) and the Guardians Loop Trail (6.5 miles). The Mariposa Grove Trail passes by all of the major spots: the California Tunnel Tree, the Grizzly Giant (the oldest tree in the grove), the Clothespin Tree, and more.

Hiking not for you? The Yosemite Grand Bus Tour takes you through Mariposa Grove.

Visitor Centers and Museums

Old buildings at the Pioneer Yosemite History Center, Yosemite National Park, California. / Gilberto Mesquita | Adobe Stock

Visit one of the park’s visitor centers or museums to learn about its natural and cultural history. Gain insights into Yosemite’s geology, Native American heritage, and conservation efforts.

Visitor Centers

Yosemite National Park has four main visitor centers:

Valley Visitor Center: Yosemite Valley’s largest and most comprehensive visitor center. View The Spirit of Yosemite, a 23-minute film about Yosemite National Park at the West Auditorium Theater behind the Valley Visitor Center. It is open year-round.

Yosemite Valley’s largest and most comprehensive visitor center. View The Spirit of Yosemite, a 23-minute film about Yosemite National Park at the West Auditorium Theater behind the Valley Visitor Center. It is open year-round. Tuolumne Meadows Visitor Center: This visitor center serves the subalpine region of Tuolumne Meadows and is only open during the summer months.

This visitor center serves the subalpine region of Tuolumne Meadows and is only open during the summer months. Big Oak Flat Information Station: This is a smaller information station located near the park’s south entrance. It is also only open during the summer months.

This is a smaller information station located near the park’s south entrance. It is also only open during the summer months. Wawona Information Station: This is another smaller information station close to the park’s southwest entrance and only open in the summer months.

Museums

Yosemite Museum

Located in Yosemite Valley, this museum delves into the rich heritage of the Ahwahnechee people who lived there for centuries. It showcases their basketry skills, tools, and way of life. There is a reconstructed Indian Village of Ahwahnee behind the museum to explore.

Happy Isles Art and Nature Center

Nestled in Yosemite Valley, the Happy Isles Art and Nature Center offers a unique blend of artistic inspiration and natural exploration, perfect for visitors of all ages. Peruse the Natural History Exhibits that delve into Yosemite National Park’s fascinating flora and fauna, or take an art class run by Yosemite Conservancy. The classes allow you to connect with the beauty of Yosemite through watercolor painting, charcoal drawing, and more. Art classes range from beginner to experienced artists. Open April through October.

Ansel Adams Gallery

The Ansel Adams Gallery has been operating in the park since 1902 and features work of not only Ansel Adams but other artists and photographers as well. You can stock up on art supplies and books here too.

Historic Buildings

Yosemite History Center

The Yosemite History Center showcases a collection of historic buildings like blacksmith shops, schools, and residences, providing a window into the lives of Yosemite’s past residents. Take a horsedrawn carriage ride around the center, or watch a blacksmith at work while you stroll along the interpretive center.

LeConte Memorial Lodge

This historic lodge, built in 1903 and now operated by the Sierra Club, served as Yosemite’s first visitor center. It features a children’s corner and offers environmental education programs during the summer months.

The Ahwahnee

The Ahwahnee Hotel, a luxurious National Historic Landmark in Yosemite Valley, is a must-see for any visitor. Built in the 1920s, it boasts stunning architecture, elegant public spaces, and breathtaking views. Explore its shops, grab a sweet treat, or dine in style.

Cemeteries

Yosemite Cemetery

Located near the Yosemite Museum, this cemetery serves as the final resting place for various individuals who shaped Yosemite, including Native Americans, early park visitors, and park rangers.

Wawona Cemetery

Located in a “tucked away” corner of the Wawona section of the park, this smaller cemetery is marked by a small wooden fence. Many gravestones have nondescript names like “Pioneer Settler” and “Frenchman.” However, one named stone is the final resting place of Galen Clark, the first person known to count and measure the Sequoias.

Ranger-Led Programs and Activities

Ranger in Yosemite National Park. / Greg Pickens | Adobe Stock

It wouldn’t be a national park without ranger-led programs and activities, and Yosemite is not without. There are a wide variety of ranger-led programs and activities throughout the year at Yosemite. Enjoy views of the park from a tram in one of the Yosemite Park Floor Tours. The Yosemite Conservancy offers guided nature walks, Yosemite after-dark walks, bus tours, photography walks, outdoor adventures like hikes, overnight stays and field schools. You can check out the 2024 outdoor adventure schedule here.

Dining and Shopping

The Ahwahnee Dining Room / Expedia

There are several dining options while at Yosemite, from full-service restaurants to grab-and-go markets.

Full-Service Restaurants:

The Ahwahnee Dining Room (fine-dining experience)

Yosemite Valley Lodge

Glacier Point Hotel

Quick-Service Cafes:

Curry Village

Yosemite Valley Lodge

Pizza:

Curry Village

Yosemite Valley Lodge

Grab-and-Go Markets: Convenience stores located in various areas throughout the park stock snacks, drinks, and basic groceries.

If you bring a picnic or get something to go at one of the grab-and-go markets, clean up after yourself, do not leave any trash behind, and never let your food out of your site. Black bears call Yosemite home, have a strong sense of smell, and are scavengers. If staying overnight, your food must be stored in a food locker. Food can be stored in cars during the day but NOT at night. According to the National Parks website, “failure to store your food properly may result in impoundment of your food or car and/or a fine of up to $5,000 and/or removal from your campsite or lodging facility.” Besides the fine, you don’t want a close encounter with a black bear for many reasons!

Shopping

There are gift shops at Yosemite Valley Lodge, Half Dome Village, and Glacier Point. You can find souvenirs, clothing, and other Yosemite-themed memorabilia. The Village Store near Yosemite Valley Lodge has groceries and camping supplies for overnight guests.

The Ultimate Yosemite National Park Transportation Guide: How to Get to and Around Yosemite Valley

Yosemite National Park is one of America’s most iconic national parks, home to famous natural attractions, including Half Dome, El Capitan, and Yosemite Falls. It’s no surprise that a park this beautiful is the sixth-most visited national park in the country, drawing over 4 million visitors annually.

The crowds of visitors make navigating transportation at Yosemite challenging, especially if you’re visiting during the peak season (May through September). If you’re driving, you could wait one to four hours just to make it through the park entrance and then wait another two hours for a parking space inside.

Thankfully, a wide variety of transportation options exist for accessing Yosemite National Park without hassle. This comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about seamlessly getting to and expertly navigating around Yosemite National Park.

There are pros and cons to both driving yourself around Yosemite National Park and taking the shuttle bus or public transportation. Driving allows you to see the park at off-hours and not be limited to shuttle routes or schedules. However, parking spots can be difficult to find, so you might not be able to stop and hike or see a sight you had planned on. When you take a shuttle bus, you won’t have to worry about finding parking, but the shuttles can fill up, and you may have to wait a long time between buses.

Yosemite Bus

YARTS bus at Yosemite with YARTS employees / YARTS

Even if you’re staying outside of Yosemite National Park, you can still enjoy the park without a car. We highly recommend leaving your car at your hotel and taking YARTS (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System), which offers regional bus service into Yosemite from nearby gateway towns.

YARTS routes run between Yosemite Valley Visitor Center and the following towns:

Sonora

Jamestown

Groveland

Buck Meadows

Merced

Mariposa

Midpines

El Portal

White Wolf

Tuolumne Meadows

Lee Vining

June Lake Junction

Mammoth Lakes

Mariposa Grove

Fish Camp

Oakhurst

Coarsegold

Fresno

The routes and times change seasonally, so check the YARTS website for the most up-to-date information when planning your trip.

Fares vary from $2-$44 one-way depending on your boarding location. Reduced rates for seniors, military, local residents and students are offered.

We recommend making an online reservation early, as only a limited number of reservations are available. Walk-ons are accepted on the bus if there is space, but buses fill up quickly in peak season. Tickets can be purchased online or on the bus via credit card or cash.

Once the bus arrives at the Yosemite National Park visitor center, you can easily connect to the Yosemite Valley Shuttle, a free bus that runs within the park.

Yosemite Valley Shuttle System

Yosemite Valley Shuttle System Map / National Park Service

The free Yosemite Valley shuttle system is the easiest and most convenient way to get around Yosemite National Park, and it’s also the best way to get around the park without a car.

There are two shuttles, the Valleywide Shuttle (green route) and the East Valley Shuttle (purple route). There are 19 shuttle stops within Yosemite Valley, so that you can take the bus to popular attractions like El Capitan Meadow, Cathedral Beach, and Four Mile Trailhead.

Valleywide shuttle buses arrive every 12 to 22 minutes from 7 am to 10 pm, and East Valley shuttles arrive every 8 to 12 minutes from 7 am to 10 pm.

The shuttle is completely free to ride, and you cannot make reservations. Be prepared to wait in line during peak hours, as the shuttles do fill up.

Driving in Yosemite National Park

RV in Yosemite / Natalia Bratslavsky | Adobe Stock

Driving in Yosemite allows you to explore the park without being limited by the shuttle schedule. However, you risk being turned away from certain areas because there is no parking. At most parking areas, if the lot is full, you won’t be allowed to wait for a space as it will cause congestion—you will just be directed away. Parking is only allowed in designated areas, and if you park on the roadside or create your own off-road parking space, you may be towed. Once all parking in Yosemite Valley is full, any incoming visitor vehicles will be diverted back out of Yosemite Valley near El Capitan.

The National Parks Service (NPS) advises, “If you arrive early, parking is available at Yosemite Village, Curry Village, and near Yosemite Falls. If you find a parking space, plan to leave your car there; you will not be able to find another parking spot.”

Yosemite Traffic

Cook’s Meadow Loop, Yosemite Valley. Traffic jam in Yosemite National Park. / Olga | Adobe Stock

Visitors to Yosemite, especially Yosemite Valley, should be prepared for traffic jams and extremely limited parking from April through October. Bring plenty of food and water in case you get stuck in traffic for hours. On the busiest weekend days, you may sit in hours-long traffic jams on the roads leading into the valley. Visitors cannot leave their vehicles and access facilities, so prepare accordingly for heavy traffic.

Tips for Avoiding Traffic in Yosemite National Park

The best way to avoid traffic in Yosemite National Park is by timing your visit for off-peak hours and days. Arrive early, stay late, and visit Yosemite during the week instead of on weekends, and you’ll experience significantly less traffic. Consider biking or walking around the park if possible. Park your car inside the park and take the free shuttle around. Explore gateway communities to the Yosemite Valley, including Mariposa, Groveland, Mono County, and Oakhurst. Check Yosemite traffic updates and webcams before visiting.

Drivers should be aware of seasonal road closures within Yosemite National Park. Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road are closed in November through late May or early June due to snow. Mariposa Grove Road closes for the season around November 30 and reopens in March or April, depending on road conditions.

Always consult the NPS website for current road closures and conditions before traveling.

Yosemite National Park is open 24 hours a day. Use caution when driving through the park at night, as there are no streetlights. Roads are windy in some areas, with steep dropoffs, so always obey posted speed limits. Keep alert for wildlife, especially during dawn and dusk. If you have an emergency, call or text 911. For non-emergency situations, call the park dispatch office at 209-379-1992.

If you plan on driving in Yosemite, check the park’s vehicle restrictions, especially if you’re bringing an RV.

Size restrictions for vehicles vary by road.

Yosemite Vehicle Restrictions

Road Maximum Vehicle Length Height Restrictions Wawona Road 45 feet for single vehicles Wawona Tunnel, into Yosemite Valley: 10 feet 2 inches at curb; from Yosemite Valley, 13 feet 6 inches at curb (the height of the tunnel at the white fogline is higher and California-legal vehicles are able to drive through the tunnel while remaining in their lane). Big Oak Flat Road 45 feet for single vehicles Tunnels, from Yosemite Valley: 10 feet 3 inches; into Yosemite Valley, 13 feet 8 inches (the height of the tunnel at the white fogline is higher and California-legal vehicles are able to drive through the tunnel while remaining in their lane).Seasons: Open all year (chains may be required in winter). El Portal Road 45 feet for single vehicle, 60 feet for combination vehicle, 35 feet for towed vehicle from hitch to rear bumper 13 feet Glacier Point Road Beyond Sentinel Dome/Taft Point trailhead, 30 feet for single vehicle, no trailers. Buses longer than 30 feet or with capacity of 26 passengers or more are not permitted beyond the Badger Pass Ski Area. Beyond Sentinel Dome/Taft Point trailhead, 30 feet for single vehicle, no trailers. Buses longer than 30 feet or with capacity of 26 passengers or more are not permitted beyond the Badger Pass Ski Area. Mariposa Grove Road 25 feet; no trailers permitted Closed approximately November to March or April. When open for the season, park and use the free shuttle. Vehicles displaying disability placards are allowed any time when the road is open for the season. Hetch Hetchy Road 25 feet 8 feet (mirror to mirror); most RVs shorter than 25 feet are more than 8 feet wide.Seasons: Open all year (chains may be required in winter).



Yosemite Viewpoints by Car

Yosemite Valley Chapel / PetraJPhoto | Adobe Stock

If you don’t want to walk far distances, a number of Yosemite viewpoints are easily accessible by car or by the shuttle. Note that the parking lots for these attractions fill up quickly, so we always recommend taking the shuttle instead of driving yourself.

These are the best Yosemite viewpoints you can see by car or shuttle without hiking:

Glacier Point

Yosemite Valley View

Washburn Point

Tunnel View

El Capitan Meadow

Yosemite Valley Chapel

Bridalveil Fall

Yosemite Entrance Reservation

Arch Rock Entrance to Yosemite National Park / Klaus Nowottnick | Adobe Stock

In an effort to prevent overcrowding, a reservation is required to drive into or through Yosemite National Park on certain days from April 13 through October 27, 2024 between 5 am and 4 pm as follows.

Yosemite entrance reservations will be required during the following periods:

April 13 through June 30: A reservation is required from 5 am to 4 pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and on holidays (May 27 and June 19).

July 1 through August 16: A reservation is required from 5 am to 4 pm daily.

August 17 through October 27: A reservation is required from 5 am to 4 pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays (September 2 and October 14).

Yosemite entrance reservations can be made on Recreation.gov. Reservations for the year open in January. Additional reservations will open up seven days before the arrival date at 8 am Pacific Time. For example, if you’re arriving on October 27, you can log in on October 20 to make a reservation. You’ll want to log on promptly, as reservations fill up almost immediately. Create an account on Recreation.gov ahead of time to help improve your chances of snagging a reservation.

The Yosemite entrance reservation costs $2 (and does not include the $35 per car park entrance fee.) Reservations are valid for three consecutive days.

You can also call 877-444-6777 to make a reservation—this could be a good backup option if the website is down.

If you’re staying in lodging inside the park, you do not need to make an additional park entrance reservation, as your accommodation reservation will automatically grant you access to the park. This applies to reservations booked for Yosemite National Park campgrounds, Curry Village, Housekeeping Camp, Yosemite Valley Lodge, The Ahwahnee, Wawona Hotel, White Wolf Lodge, Tuolumne Meadows Lodge, and private lodging/vacation rentals in Wawona, Yosemite West, or Foresta.

You also don’t need an entrance reservation if you have a wilderness permit reservation or Half Dome permit.

Biking in Yosemite

Biking through Yosemite National Park. KseniaJoyg | Adobe Stock

Biking is one of the easiest ways to get around Yosemite National Park. You’ll be able to enjoy the scenery at your own pace and skip all the traffic. There are over 12 miles of off-street paved bike paths in Yosemite Valley. Bicycles are also allowed on all regular roads within the park.

There are a few rules you should be aware of if you plan on biking in Yosemite. Helmets are required for children under 18 years of age. E-bikes with two or three wheels, fully operable pedals, and motors less than 750 watts are allowed everywhere bicycles are allowed. E-scooters are allowed on bike paths but not on park roads. The speed limit on bike paths is 15 mph, and biking off-trail or mountain biking is not allowed in Yosemite National Park.

You can bring your own bike to Yosemite, rent a bike, or borrow one from the Yosemite Bike Share program.

Where to Rent Bikes

Bicycles, tag-along bikes for children, trailers, and helmets are available for rent at Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village, and Yosemite Village on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of tandem bikes (for one child and one adult) and hand-crank bikes are available and can be reserved in advance.

The Yosemite Bike Share program is free and allows visitors to borrow a bike for up to two hours. To utilize the Yosemite Bike Share program, simply download the Yosemite Bike Share app and use it to unlock a bike from the Bike Share racks. The Bike Share stations can be found at the Yosemite Village Parking Area and in Yosemite Village between the Valley Wilderness Center and the Valley Visitor Center. Helmets are provided with the bikes. You must return the bike to the same station that you took it from.

Yosemite Airport

Fresno-Yosemite International Airport (FAT) with planes at gates / FlyFresno

No airports exist within Yosemite National Park. The closest commercial airport is Fresno-Yosemite International Airport (FAT), which is approximately a 1.5-hour drive from Wawona and a 2.5-hour drive to Yosemite Valley.

Other airports close to Yosemite National Park include:

Merced Airport (MCE): 2 hours driving time to Yosemite Valley

Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH): 2.5 hours driving time to Yosemite Valley or 7 hours driving time if Tioga Road is closed

Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK): 2.5 hours driving time to Yosemite Valley

Oakland International Airport (OAK): 3.5 hours driving time to Yosemite Valley

Sacramento International Airport (SME): 3.5 hours driving time to Yosemite Valley

San Jose International Airport (SJC): 4 hours driving time to Yosemite Valley

San Francisco International Airport (SFO): 4 hours driving time to Yosemite Valley

Reno/Tahoe International (RNO): 3 hours driving time to Yosemite Valley or 5.5 hours when Tioga Road is closed.

Getting to Yosemite by Public Transportation

Train platform at sunrise – Merced, California, USA / diegograndi | Adobe Stock

Thanks to a wide public transportation network, it’s possible to visit Yosemite National Park without a car. Public transportation to Yosemite National Park is available year-round via Amtrak or Greyhound from Fresno-Yosemite International, Stockton Metropolitan Airport, Oakland International, Sacramento International, San Jose International, San Francisco International, and Reno/Tahoe International.

You’ll need to take the train or bus to Merced, California, then transfer to the YARTS bus. The YARTS shuttle from Merced to Yosemite Valley Visitor Center takes approximately three hours. There are YARTS stops at both the Merced Airport and Merced Amtrak station.

A round-trip ticket on YARTS from Merced to Yosemite Valley costs $44, plus a $1 “fuel and cleaning surcharge.” If you purchase your ticket online in advance (which we recommend doing in peak season to ensure you get a seat), you’ll pay an extra $2.50 convenience fee. Reduced fares are available for seniors (62 and above), veterans, and persons with disabilities—children five and under ride for free.

If it’s your first time traveling to Yosemite by public transportation, we recommend reviewing the YARTS Bus Stop Guide, which shows pictures of the bus stops at each location. This can be helpful if you’re rushing to catch the shuttle and are unfamiliar with the stop.

YARTS Parking

If you want to drive and then take the YARTS, you can park for free near bus stops in Merced, Mariposa, and Midpines.

YARTS Baggage

There are no luggage restrictions for the YARTS shuttle. If you have larger bags, they will be stowed underneath the bus.

Can You Bring a Bike on YARTS?

Bicycles can be brought on YARTS buses, but they are only allowed on a first-come, first-served basis. All bikes must be disassembled in order to be transported, and they will be stored underneath the bus.

Are Pets Allowed on YARTS?

Pets are not allowed—only service animals are allowed on YARTS buses. In Yosemite National Park, service dogs are legally permitted anywhere visitors can go.

YARTS Accessibility

All YARTS buses are wheelchair-accessible and feature wheelchair lifts. YARTS asks passengers who need an accessible seat on the bus to contact them 48 hours before departure or to note that an accessible seat is required when making a reservation.

Where to Stay in Yosemite National Park: A Guide for Every Traveler

While knowing what to do during your Yosemite National Park vacation is important, deciding where to sleep between adventures is just as important. A diverse range of lodging options are available within and around the park for every budget and type of traveler.

Where you stay during your visit to Yosemite depends on several factors, including your personality, the types of activities you want to do, and your budget. To help you decide, we’ve categorized each accommodation according to the type of traveler it is best for.

No matter where you stay at Yosemite, booking your stay well in advance is important. Reservations fill up quickly and are available one year and two days in advance. Guests are advised to book the day bookings become available for their chosen dates, especially for stays during peak summer months.

Where to Stay in Yosemite – Inside the Park

Exterior front of The Ahwahnee Hotel / Travel Yosemite

The Ahwahnee

Great For: Luxury, Couples

Built between 1926 and 1927, The Ahwahnee is the only luxury hotel within the park’s grounds. You’ll find Art Deco, Middle Eastern, and native american influences throughout the buildings, architecture, and decor. The design of the building was specifically to highlight the beauty of Yosemite, with stunning views of the most recognizable spots in the park: Half Dome, Glacier Point, and Yosemite Falls.

This 123-room hotel offers four types of accommodations: standard rooms, classic rooms, suites, or cottages, depending on your needs. All rooms and suites have hair dryers, flat-screen TVs, Nespresso coffee makers, and pillow-top mattresses.

The Ahwahnee Dining Room is an upscale restaurant with a buffet breakfast and dinner and an a la carte lunch menu. There is a dress code for dinner: men must wear long pants with a button-down shirt, and women must wear dresses or skirts/long pants with a blouse. Children are also expected to dress accordingly. Shorts, T-shirts, tank tops, flip-flops, and baseball caps are prohibited. Casual attire is allowed during breakfast and lunch. For drinks, lighter meals, and snacks, the Ahwahnee Bar offers gorgeous park views and is perfect for relaxing after a long day of hiking or sightseeing.

Besides the dining room, other on-site amenities include a heated swimming pool (undergoing rehabilitation at the time of publishing), a gift shop, a shuttle service, valet parking, and a concierge.

Yosemite Valley Lodge

Great For: Families, Groups

Want to roll out of bed and walk across the road to Yosemite Falls? Look no further than Yosemite Valley Lodge. The closest lodging to the falls, the classic design blends with natural surroundings, and large windows let in sunshine and glorious views.

The 245-room lodge offers a variety of room options, including standard rooms, family rooms with bunk beds, and even ADA-accessible rooms. Families love the bunk rooms, which come with a queen bed and a bunk bed with a double-sized mattress on the bottom and twin on top. Family Rooms have a king-sized bed with a bunk bed, and traditional rooms have two double beds or 1 queen/king.

Yosemite Valley Lodge has four dining options: The Mountain Room, a traditional restaurant for families; The Mountain Room Lounge, which has a large Swedish-style fireplace perfect for sitting by with a cocktail or roasting marshmallows; and the Base Camp Eatery, which has a counter service and the most substantial menu—there is indoor and outdoor seating, or you can take your food to go. Finally, there is a Starbucks for those who can’t go without some coffee in their day!

Yosemite Valley Lodge offers various amenities to enhance your stay. There’s a restaurant and lounge for meals and drinks, a gift shop for souvenirs, and an outdoor swimming pool for a refreshing dip. The lodge is also conveniently located near a stop for the free Yosemite Valley Shuttle, allowing easy access to other park areas. Rent a bike directly on-site for easy riding.

Curry Village

Great For: Budget Conscious, Families, Younger Travelers

Curry Village (formally Half Dome Village) caters to diverse budgets and preferences. They offer cozy canvas tent cabins (some with heating), beds, and basic amenities for a classic camping vibe. If you prefer more comfortable accommodation, there are also wood cabins with private bathrooms and even standard motel rooms at Stoneman Cottage. Keep in mind that bathrooms for tent cabins are located in central bathhouses, which may not be ideal for everyone. It is also worth noting that fold-away cribs are not available at Curry Village, so families with toddlers and babies may not want to stay here.

Similar to Yosemite Valley Lodge, Curry Village boasts an unbeatable location. You’ll be surrounded by towering granite cliffs and giant sequoia trees, with easy access to iconic landmarks like Half Dome and Glacier Point. Plus, the free Yosemite Valley shuttle stops nearby, making exploration of the valley a breeze. Love history? You’ll love the tour of the historic curry village,

Although mostly rustic, Curry Village is not without its dining choices. There is a pizza deck, coffee shop, bar, and ice cream shop.

Curry Village also offers plenty of amenities—a seasonal pool for a refreshing cool-down, a campfire program for evening entertainment, and even childcare services (availability may vary).

Historic Wawona Hotel, Yosemite National Park / Chee-Onn Leong | Adobe Stock

Wawona Hotel

Great For: History Buffs, Budget Travelers

Built in the late 1800s, the Wawona Hotel, a National Historic Landmark, exudes Victorian charm. You’ll find yourself surrounded by antique furnishings, spacious verandas with rocking chairs, and a slower pace, perfect for unwinding and appreciating Yosemite’s grandeur. Situated near the south entrance of Yosemite National Park, the Wawona Hotel is a good choice for those who want a base outside the busy Yosemite Valley.

Wawona Hotel provides a variety of room options, depending on your needs. Choose from 50 standard hotel rooms with private baths for a comfortable stay or a more historic experience in one of 54 rooms featuring shared bathhouses. You are in for a truly historic stay at Wawona Lodge, as there are no TVs, telephones, or internet.

While not offering the extensive amenities of some larger hotels, Wawona Hotel provides essentials for a relaxing stay. Enjoy meals at the on-site restaurant, unwind by the seasonal outdoor swimming pool, or challenge yourself at Yosemite’s only golf course located within park boundaries (subject to seasonal availability).

Housekeeping Camp

Great For: Budget Travelers, Hikers, Campers

Love to camp but hate bringing all of that gear? Housekeeping is for you. A hybrid between a tent and a cabin, 266 units throughout the camp have concrete walls, a canvas roof, and a screened porch. Each unit comes with beds that can sleep up to six people.

The cabins provide basic amenities like electricity (limited outlets), a table with chairs, and a fire ring with a grill for cooking outdoors. Restrooms with showers are located conveniently throughout the campground.

Perhaps the most luring part of Housekeeping Camp is its location. It is situated right alongside the Merced River in Yosemite Valley, providing stunning views.

While beds are provided, you’ll need to bring your own sleeping bags, pillows, and most cooking supplies (although some items can be rented on-site). Be prepared to cook your meals outdoors and enjoy evenings under the stars. Like Wawona Lodge, Housekeeping Camp does not have TVs, telephones, or internet (although there is electricity!)

White Wolf Lodge

Great For: Hikers, Campers, Budget Travelers

Another “glamping” option, White Wolf Lodge offers a unique escape within Yosemite National Park. Located 30 miles from Yosemite Valley along Tioga Road, this remote haven is ideal for those seeking a back-to-nature experience.

There are twenty-four canvas-tent cabins featuring wood-framed floors and walls covered in canvas. Beds, linens, and a wood-burning stove for warmth are included, while guests use nearby communal showers and restrooms. Simplicity reigns supreme here, with no electricity or daily housekeeping services. There are four wooden cabins with private bathrooms and canvas tent cabins.

There is a dining option on-site that serves buffet breakfasts and family-style sit-down dinners. There are no TVs, phones, or internet, but there is a shuttle service to and from the lodge.

Great For: Campers, Hikers

Like White Wolf Lodge, Tuolumne Meadows Lodge is a more remote and rustic accommodation option. It hosts sixty-nine canvas-tent cabins, each with metal frames and concrete floors, providing a comfortable yet rustic lodging option. Although these accommodations lack electricity, televisions, and phones, they have cozy beds, linens, and a wood-burning stove for warmth. Shared showers and restrooms are conveniently located throughout the central campground.

A dining tent beside the Tuolumne River serves family-style breakfasts and dinners. Despite the family-style nature, reservations are required. Guests can order box lunches at the front desk in the evenings to pick up the next morning before setting off for the day.

High Sierra Camps / Travel Yosemite

High Sierra Camps

Great For: Hikers, Adventurers, Campers

If you want to hike and sleep in the heart of the wilderness but don’t want the weight of a camping backpack weighing you down, the High Sierra Camps may be your answer. One of the most remote options (besides pitching your own tent), the High Sierra Camps have five locations scattered throughout the backcountry. The five camps are spaced six to ten miles apart and are moderate, strenuous, or very strenuous. You can hike on your own, or on a guided tour by foot or mule. None of the camps are accessible by car.

The five camps have anywhere from eight to twelve tents that accommodate up to 42 people. Two of the camps are currently not operating: Merced Lake and Vogelsang. The remaining three camps are:

Glen Aulin High Sierra Camp: Located 7,800 feet above sea level, next to a waterfall. Features simple but comfortable tent cabins with beds and basic amenities. Shared restrooms with showers are available.

May Lake High Sierra Camp: Located 9,900 feet above sea level, near the shores of May Lake, reflecting the majestic Mount Hoffman. Provides tent cabins with beds, linens, and a wood-burning stove for warmth. Shared restrooms with showers are located nearby.

Sunrise High Sierra Camp: True to its name, Sunrise Camp boasts stunning sunrises over the Sierra Nevada from its 9,400-foot elevation. The surrounding wilderness offers opportunities for hiking and wildlife viewing. Similar to the other camps, Sunrise provides basic but comfortable tent cabins with beds and a wood-burning stove. Shared restrooms with showers are also available.

The camps offer family-style meals for breakfast and dinner, as well as packed lunches to take with you on your day’s adventure. If you’re camping on your own but are not interested in providing your own food, there are meals-only options available.

Stays at the High Sierra Camps are available by lottery only on a first-come, first-served basis. The Yosemite website lists the availability of guided and unguided trips. Guided trips are 5-7 days long.

High Sierra Camps are operational from June to September.

Glacier Point Ski Hut

Great For: Adventurers, Skiers

While several of the accommodations within Yosemite only operate during summer months, Glacier Point Ski Hut is only open in the winter as it is accessible only by skiing. After a 10.5-mile cross-country ski trip from Badger Pass, you’ll arrive at Glacier Point Ski Hut, which may be rustic but offers breathtaking views of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, and the Yosemite High Country. The hut has a dining area, sofas, restrooms, and one large room that sleeps up to 20 people.

Your overnight Guided Glacier Point ski trip includes all meals, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.

Equipment rentals are available. It is strongly recommended that anyone embarking on the ski trip stay overnight in Yosemite Valley and either The Ahwahnee, Yosemite Valley Lodge, or Curry Village for convenience an also to adjust to that higher altitude.

Camping

Great For: Hikers, Campers, Adventurers

Perhaps the most iconic way to stay at a national park is at a campground; Yosemite has thirteen of them. Campgrounds can accommodate RVs, fifth wheels, tents, pop-ups, and camper vans.

Wilderness camping is also allowed in Yosemite, but you must obtain a wilderness permit. Permits can be obtained beginning twenty-four weeks before your trip. Occasionally, you can get an unused permit the day you arrive, but it is extremely rare, so be sure to grab your permit within the reservation window. Permits are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lodging Near Yosemite

Exterior aerial view of Yosemite View Lodge / Expedia

Several accommodation options are available outside Yosemite, in nearby towns like El Portal or Oakhurst. Staying outside the park is often more affordable, less competitive, and offers a wider range of options.

Evergreen Lodge

Nestled near Yosemite’s western border, Evergreen Lodge offers a cozy escape. Choose from rustic cabins with fireplaces and kitchens, perfect for families or groups, or standard hotel rooms with private bathrooms and patios. This mountain resort combines modern comforts with a classic feel, featuring an on-site restaurant, tavern, and swimming pool.

Rush Creek Lodge

Rush Creek Lodge features spacious cabin-style suites with fireplaces, private balconies, and stunning views of Yosemite Valley. Unwind after a day of adventure at the on-site spa or with a delicious meal at one of their fine-dining restaurants.

Yosemite View Lodge

Yosemite View Lodge is a riverfront hotel with two restaurants and three pools, perfect for unwinding after a long day at the park. Choose from standard hotel rooms with balconies for enjoying scenic views, perfect for couples or solo travelers. Suites provide additional living space with fireplaces, ideal for families or groups seeking a more relaxing spread. All rooms include basic amenities for a convenient stay.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Oakhurst

For a clean, no-nonsense, budget stay right outside of Yosemite National Park, you can’t beat a reliable Holiday Inn Express. There are standard rooms with twin, queen or king-sized beds, or suites with two queen-sized beds and extra living space. Amenities include free WiFi, a pool, and free breakfast.

Yosemite National Park: A Complete Guide to Every Season

Yosemite National Park’s iconic landscape transforms throughout the year, bringing unique experiences each season. Every season has something equally magical to offer visitors, from the roaring waterfalls in spring to the snow-fallen trails of winter.

Yosemite in Spring (March-May)

Mirror Lake Yosemite / Rixie | Adobe Stock

Spring is the perfect time to visit Yosemite. The waterfalls are at their peak due to the snowmelt creating a rush of water. Wildflowers begin to bloom in the lower areas of the park, making for a colorful spectacle. You’ll also find fewer crowds during spring, making popular attractions easier to access and hotel/campsite booking less competitive.

Best Attractions in Spring:

Lower Yosemite Falls: While Yosemite Falls (the tallest waterfall in North America) is always magnificent, thanks to the snowmelt, it is particularly glorious in the spring.

While Yosemite Falls (the tallest waterfall in North America) is always magnificent, thanks to the snowmelt, it is particularly glorious in the spring. Mist Trail: This popular trail leads hikers past Lower Yosemite Falls and Vernal and Nevada Falls, offering close-up views of the cascading water. Find out how the trail got its name: you’ll likely feel a mist as you walk behind the falls!

This popular trail leads hikers past Lower Yosemite Falls and Vernal and Nevada Falls, offering close-up views of the cascading water. Find out how the trail got its name: you’ll likely feel a mist as you walk behind the falls! Mirror Lake: This reflective lake allows you to Capture stunning photos of Half Dome and other Yosemite landmarks. The calm water creates beautiful mirror-like reflections of the surrounding landscape.

This reflective lake allows you to Capture stunning photos of Half Dome and other Yosemite landmarks. The calm water creates beautiful mirror-like reflections of the surrounding landscape. Yosemite Valley Loop: This popular scenic route is the perfect way to view Yosemite by car or bike and is much less crowded during spring months, allowing for a more leisurely tour without worrying about other tourists cramping your style.

Temperatures: Spring temperatures are comfortable. March highs are in the high 50s, April highs are in the low 60s, and May highs are in the low 70s. It can get chilly at night, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Possible Downside: There is always potential snow cover at higher elevations in the spring months (especially in March), which can result in road closures.

Yosemite in Summer (June-August)

View of Yosemite Falls from the bridge above Merced River in Yosemite Valley National Park. / Anastassiya | Adobe Stock

Yosemite bursts during the summer months, with reservations filling up quickly. The entire park opens up, with roads typically closed the rest of the year, fully accessible by car. The warmer temperatures make perfect conditions for swimming, camping, and other outdoor activities. The longer summer days allow visitors to explore the park as much as possible before sunset.

Best Attractions in Summer:

Swimming in the Merced River: There are several designated swimming areas along the Merced River, perfect for cooling off on a hot summer day and the perfect activity for kids who may find other parts of the park “boring.”

There are several designated swimming areas along the Merced River, perfect for cooling off on a hot summer day and the perfect activity for kids who may find other parts of the park “boring.” Mirror Lake: Mirror Lake provides stunning reflections of Half Dome and is the perfect spot for paddle boating or kayaking- both of which are available to rent.

Mirror Lake provides stunning reflections of Half Dome and is the perfect spot for paddle boating or kayaking- both of which are available to rent. Hiking: Hiking is enjoyed year-round, but popular hikes for experienced hikers include the Half Dome and Cloud Rest Trails—both of which are extremely challenging. The Half Dome hike requires cables and ladders towards the end and takes 14-16 hours to complete. Cloud Rest is a 9-12 hour hike and is also strenuous. Easier hikes include Lower Falls Trail and the Mirror Lake Loop.

Hiking is enjoyed year-round, but popular hikes for experienced hikers include the Half Dome and Cloud Rest Trails—both of which are extremely challenging. The Half Dome hike requires cables and ladders towards the end and takes 14-16 hours to complete. Cloud Rest is a 9-12 hour hike and is also strenuous. Easier hikes include Lower Falls Trail and the Mirror Lake Loop. Camping: Summer brings dryer weather and warmer temperatures, perfect conditions for camping. There are thirteen campgrounds at Yosemite, with sites for RVs, tents, camper vans, and fifth wheels. Reservations are required during the summer and are difficult to get, so book early.

Temperatures: Summer at Yosemite brings dry weather and warm temperatures. June highs are in the low 80 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius), with July and August highs in the high 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows are comfortable, in the 50-degree Fahrenheit range (10 degrees Celsius).

Possible Downsides: Summer is the most crowded time of year to visit Yosemite, making seeing some sights difficult and making reservations sometimes seem impossible. Booking early is essential to grabbing a stay within the park. You can book one year and two days in advance.

Yosemite in the Fall (September-October)

Tunnel View Sunrise, Yosemite National Park, California / Laura | Adobe Stock

If you’re like me, you prefer visiting anywhere in the fall, and Yosemite is no exception. The cooler temperatures after the summer heat and the breathtaking fall foliage with vibrant hues make the fall an exceptional time to visit. Once school is back in session, the crowds also start to peter out, making reservations and sightseeing a more pleasant experience.

Best Attractions at Yosemite in The Fall:

Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias: While the Sequoias themselves are evergreen trees, the surrounding trees are not, so the stunning red wood against the fall hues of the surrounding trees creates a breathtaking view.

While the Sequoias themselves are evergreen trees, the surrounding trees are not, so the stunning red wood against the fall hues of the surrounding trees creates a breathtaking view. Washburn Point: The Washburn Point Trail offers panoramic views of Yosemite Valley, highlighting the fall colors of the surrounding flora.

The Washburn Point Trail offers panoramic views of Yosemite Valley, highlighting the fall colors of the surrounding flora. Tunnel View: Tunnel View is another spot exquisite for viewing the foliage of Yosemite. See iconic sites like El Capitan and Half Dome juxtaposed with the fall colors of the surrounding area for unique photography opportunities.

Tunnel View is another spot exquisite for viewing the foliage of Yosemite. See iconic sites like El Capitan and Half Dome juxtaposed with the fall colors of the surrounding area for unique photography opportunities. Bike Ride Along Yosemite Valley: The cooler temperatures make for perfect biking conditions, and biking along the valley floor will allow for gorgeous backdrops to your ride.

Temperatures: Fall provides pleasant temperatures to Yosemite. Highs at the start of September can be warm, in the low 80s, but by the time October arrives, they are in the low 70s, and November highs are only in the high 50s. Lows start in the 50s in September, low 40s in October, and low 30s in November.

Possible Downside: Waterfalls will have reduced flow; some may even be dry due to the summer heat and lack of rain.

Winter (November-February)

People skating at Curry Village Ice Rink Yosemite / Travel Yosemite

Yosemite transforms during winter months thanks to its snow-covered peaks and valleys, creating a whole new kind of beauty. Winter is the least popular time to visit, so getting a reservation is much easier than during peak times. The park has several winter activities, like skiing, sledding, and snowshoeing.

Best Attractions in Yosemite During the Winter:

Badger Pass Ski Area: Located in the western part of the park, Badger Pass Ski Area is open for downhill skiing, snowboarding, and tubing from January through March. There are trails available for all skill levels. It offers a ski school and lessons; lift tickets can be purchased online.

Located in the western part of the park, Badger Pass Ski Area is open for downhill skiing, snowboarding, and tubing from January through March. There are trails available for all skill levels. It offers a ski school and lessons; lift tickets can be purchased online. Cross-Country Skiing or Snowshoeing: Winter trails are marked with metal tags or signs. Popular spots are Crane Flat, Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, and Badger Pass/Glacier Point Road, which offers the most marked winter routes. Ski rentals are available at Badger Pass.

Winter trails are marked with metal tags or signs. Popular spots are Crane Flat, Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, and Badger Pass/Glacier Point Road, which offers the most marked winter routes. Ski rentals are available at Badger Pass. Curry Village Ice Rink: Who needs Rockafeller Center when you can ice skate with the majestic backdrop of the Half Dome? Curry Village Ice Rink has been open to the public since 1928 and is typically open from late November through early March.

Possible Downside: Snow often leads to road and park closures, so it’s important to check the conditions before heading out. Some lodging and dining options are not open during winter months.

The Top 10 Spots to Watch the Sunrise in Yosemite National Park

There’s something magical in the morning hours at Yosemite National Park. The daily crowds have yet to roll in, allowing you to watch the sun break over iconic vistas without another soul in sight. For bright-eyed travelers willing to be up before dawn, here are the top spots to see the sunrise in Yosemite National Park.

For night owls, check out our companion roundup of the best places to catch the sunset in Yosemite National Park.

Sunrise Spot Hiking Distance Time to Hike Difficulty Viewpoint Accessible by Car? Glacier Point 9.6 miles 3-4 hours Strenuous Yes Tunnel View N/A N/A N/A Yes Sentinel Dome 3 miles 2 hours Easy/Moderate No Cathedral Lakes 7 miles 4-6 hours Moderate/Strenuous No Valley View N/A N/A N/A Yes Mariposa Grove Variable Variable Variable Yes Olmsted Point 0.5 miles 15-30 minutes Easy Yes Clouds Rest 12.5 miles 6-10 hours depending on experience and pace Strenuous No Panorama Trail 8 miles Variable Strenuous No Big Oak Flat Road/Tioga Road Scenic Byway N/A N/A N/A Yes

Shuttle service in Yosemite National Park runs from 7 am to 10 pm. Visitors who plan to be in the park past 10 pm should plan transportation accordingly.

1. Glacier Point

Yosemite National Park Sunrise Glacier Point / Krzysztof Wiktor | Adobe Stock

At 7,214 feet in elevation, Glacier Point is one of the best spots in Yosemite National Park for panoramic views. From the top, you’ll see the famous Half Dome and Yosemite Falls, as well as views of the sprawling Yosemite Valley. While Glacier Point is equally stunning at sunset, heading out at dawn guarantees fewer crowds and makes for a peaceful start to a day in the park.

How to Get There: Hikers can reach Glacier Point via the Four Mile Trail, a difficult 9.6-mile round trip hike beginning at the Four Mile Trailhead. This trail takes roughly three to four hours to complete. For guests who want the views without the trek, Glacier Point is accessible by car from May through October via State Highway 41.

2. Tunnel View

Yosemite Tunnel View at Sunrise / Paul | Adobe Stock

Another sunrise spot requiring no hiking is Tunnel View, one of the valley’s most famous lookout points. It’s located just outside Wawona Tunnel, a human-made passthrough carved into 0.8 miles of solid granite. On the other side of the tunnel, spectacular views of El Capitan, Half Dome, Sentinel Rock, Cathedral Rocks, and Bridalveil Falls await. From this vantage point, visitors will see the rising sun spill over the distant peaks, casting the landscape in a warm glow.

How to Get There: There are several parking areas along Highway 41—also called Wawona Road—near the Tunnel View area.

3. Sentinel Bridge

Sunrise Reflections on Half Dome, Yosemite National Park, California / Stephen | Adobe Stock

In the twilight hours, a phenomenon called alpenglow washes Yosemite National Park in pinks and purples ahead of the rising sun. Sentinel Bridge, as noted by the National Parks Service, is a top spot to catch these pre-dawn colors. Sunrise spotters can enjoy the bridge’s iconic views of Half Dome and its majestic reflection in the waters of the Merced River.

How to Get There: Sentinel Bridge has its own parking area nearby off Sentinel Road and is also accessible via the Valleywide Shuttle.

4. Cathedral Lake

Sunrise at Cathedral Lake / AwesomeJourneyPhoto | Adobe Stock

Cathedral Lake is a mile-wide lake situated snugly at the base of Cathedral Peak. The forested shoreline gives way to spiky spires of rock that create stunning silhouettes against the rising sun. Hikers who make the early-morning trip will be treated to scattered clouds dyed orange and pink in the rising sun and reflected in the glassy surface of the lake.

How to Get There: The Cathedral Lake Trail is a 7-mile subsection of the famous John Muir Trail, which stretches 211 miles from Yosemite National Park to Mount Whitney. The trek to Cathedral Lake takes four to six hours round-trip.

5. Valley View

Beautiful sky from Valley View during Sunrise, Yosemite National Park / papatpongp | Adobe Stock

Valley View is a scenic spot along the Merced River. Located on the western outskirts of the valley just off Northside Drive, this spot is a popular last stop for visitors on their way out of the park. Here, park guests can take one last look as the dawn breaks over El Capitan, Sentinel Rocks, Cathedral Rocks, and Bridalveil Fall.

How to Get There: Valley View is located off Northside Drive near the park’s western boundary. Visiting at dawn increases the chance of snagging one of the limited parking spaces available at the turnout for the viewpoint.

6. Mariposa Grove

Grizzly Giant at Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, Yosemite National Park, California / Stephen | Adobe Stock

This wooded area in the southern portion of the park is home to more than 500 towering giant sequoias. Many trees in this grove are more than 3,000 years old and over 200 feet tall, including the Grizzly Giant—the 25th tallest tree in the world! Although Mariposa Grove has no overlooks or vistas to admire, there are miles of trails to wander as the morning sun filters through the canopy of these ancient giants.

How to Get There: Visitors can hike the two miles from the Mariposa Grove Welcome Plaza parking area or hop on a free Mariposa Grove shuttle, which operates May through September.

7. Olmsted Point

Views from Olmsted Point, Yosemite National Park / Esteban Martinena | Adobe Stock

Olmsted Point overlooks Yosemite Valley with iconic views of Half Dome, Tenaya Lake, and Clouds Rest. This trail actually begins at the overlook, so visitors can kick off their hike with epic sunrise views. Alternatively, embark on the half-mile hike before dawn for equally incredible sunrise views of Tenaya Lake and Half Dome further down the trail. This easy loop is an excellent early-morning warm-up for a day of hiking.

How to Get There: The Olmsted Point parking area is off Tioga Road. The trailhead is also accessible via the Tuolumne Meadows Shuttle.

8. Clouds Rest

Half Dome from Clouds Rest / shoenberg3 | Adobe Stock

Clouds Rest may be the most intense trip on this list, but the payoff is worth it. If you can make the journey, you’ll be rewarded with 360-degree views of the park and unobstructed views of landmarks like Tenaya Lake, Half Dome, Sentinel Dome, North Dome, Cathedral Rocks, Merced Lake, El Capitan, and more.

How to Get There: At 12.5 miles, this trail rivals the famously challenging Half Dome hike in terms of distance. For the best chance to catch the sunrise here, begin your journey the previous day at the Sunrise Trailhead and camp overnight along the trail. You can apply for a wilderness permit, required to camp outside of designated frontcountry campgrounds, here.

9. Panorama Trail

Yosemite National Park – Panorama trail / Hans Debruyne | Adobe Stock

The Panorama Trail is a one-way path that runs between The Mist Trail, which leads to the top of Nevada Falls, and the Yosemite Falls Trail, which leads to the top of Yosemite Falls. The trail will lead hikers past Illilouette Fall, Nevada Fall, Vernal Fall, and Yosemite Valley, all prime spots to stop and take in the dawn before returning to the trailhead. Alternatively, hikers can continue after sunrise toward Yosemite Valley, where they can hitch a ride via shuttle back to Glacier Point (advanced tickets required).

How to Get There: The Panorama Trail begins at Glacier Point, which is accessible to cars May through October.

10. Tioga Road Scenic Byway

Alpine landscape along the picturesque Tioga Pass, California, USA / Denis Comeau | Adobe Stock

This National Scenic Byway offers several unnamed lookout points for visitors to pull off the road and admire the views of Yosemite. Depending on where you stop, you can view Tenaya Lake, the giant sequoias, Tuolumne Meadows, and more. Make a stop to watch the sunrise or continue to drive along the road to admire the ever-changing scenery as the sun creeps over the horizon.

How to Get There: This scenic byway runs east to west throughout the park, starting from the Big Oak Flat Entrance and joining Interstate 395 at the opposite end. Tioga Road, which makes up a portion of Highway 120, is also known as Big Oak Flat Road.

The Best Time to Catch the Sunrise in Yosemite National Park

Sunrise in Yosemite National Park / Krzysztof Wiktor | Adobe Stock

The sun will rise at different times depending on when you visit throughout the year. You can check the exact times for sunrise for your travel dates at TimeandDate.com, but generally, throughout peak season in Yosemite, the sun will rise:

May: Between 5:38 am and 6:02 am

Between 5:38 am and 6:02 am June: Between 5:38 am and 5:40 am

Between 5:38 am and 5:40 am July: Between 5:40 am and 6:01 am

Between 5:40 am and 6:01 am August: Between 6:02 am and 6:28 am

Between 6:02 am and 6:28 am September: Between 6:29 am to 6:53 am

Between 6:29 am to 6:53 am October: Between 6:54 am and 7:23 am

Camping in Yosemite National Park

Camping in Yosemite National Park / Sean | Adobe Stock

Instead of driving into the park from your hotel, consider an overnight stay before your sunrise excursion. Reserve a spot at one of the thirteen designated campgrounds throughout the park, open from April to October. Depending on the campground, these reservation slots open for booking five months, two weeks, or one week in advance of the reservation dates.

Although these designated campgrounds are equipped with appealing amenities like parking and restrooms, camping is permitted anywhere in the park. True wilderness explorers can pitch their tents along any trail with a wilderness permit, applications for which can be found here.

Tips for Night Hiking in Yosemite National Park

Forest in Yosemite National Park at sunset / Lynn Yeh | Adobe Stock

With sunrise on the mind, it’s easy to forget that a large portion of your early morning hike will occur in the dark. Night hiking safety still applies to pre-dawn excursions, and hikers should exercise caution when hiking in the dark. Keep aware of obstacles in your path, don’t rush or run on the trail, and avoid hiking in inclement weather.

Your night hiking toolkit should include the following:

Visit the National Parks Service website for more tips on night hiking safety.

The Top 10 Spots to Watch the Sunset in Yosemite National Park

While Yosemite National Park is stunning at all hours of the day, there is something special about the sunset that brings the park to life. Whether capping off your day in the park with an evening hike or driving to a viewpoint to snap the perfect golden hour pic, here are the best places to see the sunset at Yosemite.

For early risers, check out our companion round-up of the best places to see the sunrise in Yosemite National Park.

Sunset Spot Hiking Distance Time to Hike Difficulty Viewpoint Accessible by Car? Glacier Point 9.6 miles 3-4 hours Strenuous No Tunnel View N/A N/A N/A Yes Cook’s Meadow 1 mile Variable Easy Yes El Capitan Picnic Area N/A N/A N/A Yes Sentinel Dome 3 miles 2 hours Easy/Moderate Sentinel Bridge N/A N/A N/A Yes Valley View N/A N/A N/A Yes Tenaya Lake Optional 3.4 mile trail around the lake perimeter Variable Easy Yes Swinging Bridge Picnic Area N/A N/A N/A Yes Taft Point 2.2 miles 2 hours Easy/Moderate No

*Shuttle service in Yosemite National Park runs from 7 am to 10 pm. Visitors entering the park for sunrise should plan transportation accordingly.

1. Glacier Point

Glacier Point Half Dome sunset / Marcus | Adobe Stock

Known for stellar sunrise and sunset views in Yosemite National Park, Glacier Point gives visitors a clear view of Yosemite Valley and the high country. Here, visitors can watch as the setting sun washes the iconic Half Dome in hues of pink and orange and catch a glimpse of three of Yosemite’s renowned waterfalls—Vernal Falls, Nevada Falls, and the famous Yosemite Falls.

How to Get There: The strenuous 9.6-mile trek to Glacier Point begins at Four Mile Trailhead and takes three to four hours. During peak season—May through October—Glacier Point is also accessible by car, with parking available off State Highway 41.

2. Tunnel View

Sunset in Yosemite National Park / Nicholas Steven | Adobe Stock

In 1933, construction crews carved through 0.8 miles of tough granite to create the Wawona Tunnel. The result? Easy access to incredible views of El Capitan, Half-Dome, Sentinel Rock, Cathedral Rocks, and Bridalveil Falls just off the side of State Highway 41. The Tunnel View vista point is just beyond the Wawona Tunnel. The setting sun casts the valley below and the distant Bridalveil Fall in a stunning warm glow, highlighting why this viewpoint is considered a can’t-miss stop among park visitors.

How to Get There: Visitors can reach Tunnel View by following Highway 41, also called Wawona Road, to one of several parking areas around the tunnel.

3. Cook’s Meadow

Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park. Shot from Cook’s Meadow / papatpongp | Adobe Stock

End the day with an easy sunset stroll through Cook’s Meadow. Less of a hike and more of a walking path, this trail will guide visitors past views of Half Dome, Yosemite Falls, Glacier Point, and Sentinel Rock. Take your time wandering through the swaying grass as the lowering sun illuminates the landscape on all sides.

How to Get There: The Cook’s Meadow Loop is an easy 1-mile path. It begins at Lower Yosemite Falls Trailhead, walking distance from the Valley Visitor Center. It’s also accessible via the Valleywide Shuttle.

4. El Capitan Picnic Area

El Capitan – Yosemite / hamish | Adobe Stock

El Capitan Picnic Area may seem dull compared to the incredible vistas of Glacier Point and Tunnel View. Still, one unique feature of the area merits its position on this list: It is the designated viewing area for Yosemite’s famous Firefall.

For just three weeks out of the year in February, the setting sun shines at just the right angle to make Horsetail Falls, which rushes over the eastern side of El Capitan, appear as if it’s made from fire. The cascade of misty orange and gold only lasts about ten minutes in the right conditions, but is stunning enough that the event draws crowds of thousands every year.

How to Get There: The El Capitan Picnic area is accessible by car just off Northside Drive. Guests can also take the El Capitan park shuttle to stop E3. During the Firefall event, visitors must have a permit to enter the park on the weekends. Parking restrictions and road closures around the viewing area will be in place, so stay up-to-date with closures on the National Parks Service website.

5. Sentinel Dome

Sentinel Dome viewpoint in Yosemite National Park. United States / unai | Adobe Stock

Sentinel Dome is another popular spot for sunset seekers due to its high elevation—8,127 feet above sea level—providing scenic 360-degree views. Major park features like Half Dome, Yosemite Valley, El Capitan, and the Three Brothers are visible from the top. Often compared to Glacier Point but with fewer crowds, this sunset viewing spot provides clear views of the sun slipping beneath the horizon.

How to Get There: The Sentinel Dome hike is easy to moderate. The 3-mile round trip distance should take most hikers about two hours to complete. The hike begins at Taft Point Trailhead and requires some scrambling towards the end to scale the final dome.

6. Sentinel Bridge

Sentinel Bridge Sunset / Christina Adele Hon | Adobe Stock

Sentinel Bridge is known for its iconic views of Half Dome reflected in the waters of the Merced River. The National Parks Service notes that the effect is especially beautiful in the alpenglow—an effect that occurs in the twilight hours when the remaining light from the setting sun is scattered, washing the park in shades of purple and pink.

How to Get There: Sentinel Bridge is located off the aptly named Sentinel Road. It has its own parking area nearby, and it’s also accessible via the Valleywide Shuttle.

7. Valley View

Valley View before sunset / srongkrod | Adobe Stock

Bid farewell to Yosemite with one last stop at Valley View lookout point, located toward the western exit of Yosemite Valley. Here, visitors can see El Capitan, Sentinel Rock, and Cathedral Rocks and catch a glimpse of Bridalveil Fall. It’s popular for its expansive vista and views of the Merced River, which offers a perfect photo op as it shimmers in the light of the setting sun.

How to Get There: Drive west along Northside Road until you reach the turnout for Valley View, which includes several parking spaces.

8. Tenaya Lake

Tenaya lake reflection under sunset / SNEHIT PHOTO | Adobe Stock

Tenaya Lake, the largest lake in Yosemite National Park, is a hot spot for swimming, kayaking, and enjoying nature on the shore. It’s located between Yosemite Valley and Tuolumne Meadows and is surrounded by imposing granite rock formations on three sides. Visitors can stroll the Tenaya Lake Trail, which meanders along the shoreline for 3.4 miles. At sunset, the warm light bathes the towering peaks surrounding the lake and the alpenglow reflects in the calm, rippling waters. Set up on the western side of the lake for the best views.

How to Get There: Lake Tenaya is accessible by car via Tioga Road. Two parking lots are located on either side of the lake. It is also accessible via the Tuolumne Meadows shuttle.

9. Swinging Bridge Picnic Area

Yosemite Falls / Aaron J Hill | Adobe Stock

A popular spot for weddings due to its impressive scenery, Swinging Bridge Picnic Area is the ideal location for an Instagram-worthy shot of the Yosemite sunset. While you can drive to the area itself, it’s connected to the 0.25-mile Canyon Nature Trail, a refreshing jaunt for visitors who want to stretch their legs before sunset. From this viewpoint, onlookers have a clear view of Yosemite Falls as well as its mirror image reflected in the Merced River. The National Parks Service also notes that this picnic area is an ideal spot to view the full moon.

How to Get There: Swinging Bridge Picnic Area’s parking lot is located off Southside Drive. Visitors can also take the Valleywide Shuttle to the Camp Four stop or the El Capitan Shuttle (which runs during the summer) to stop E6.

10. Taft Point

Taft Point sunset, Yosemite National Park, California / Laura | Adobe Stock

Taft Point offers another angle of Yosemite Valley, with a clear view of Yosemite Falls and El Capitan. Although hikers gain only 200 feet in elevation along the trail, Taft Point sits a total of 7,500 feet in elevation and towers above the valley, providing soaring views of the surrounding landscape. The jutting cliffs of Taft Point silhouetted against the setting sun make for an extra dramatic view.

How to Get There: The Taft Point hike departs from the Taft Point Trailhead, the same starting point as Sentinel Dome. At 2.2 miles roundtrip, it is slightly longer than the Sentinel Dome trail and should take about 2 hours.

The Best Time to Catch the Sunset in Yosemite

Taft Point overlooking El Capitan / Michael Carni | Adobe Stock

The sun will set at different times depending on when you visit throughout the year. You can check the exact times for sunset for your travel dates here, but generally, throughout peak season in Yosemite, the sun will set:

May: Between 7:49 pm and 8:14 pm

Between 7:49 pm and 8:14 pm June: Between 8:15 pm and 8:24 pm

Between 8:15 pm and 8:24 pm July: Between 8:24 pm and 8:07

Between 8:24 pm and 8:07 August: Between 8:06 pm and 7:28 pm

Between 8:06 pm and 7:28 pm September: Between 7:26 pm and 6:41 pm

Between 7:26 pm and 6:41 pm October: Between 6:40 pm and 6:00 pm

Night Hike Safety in Yosemite National Park

Stargazing in Yosemite National Park / maislam | Adobe Stock

To catch the sunset, you must complete at least half of your hike after dark. While Yosemite’s trails are open 24 hours a day, hikers should exercise increased caution when hitting the trails sans the sun. Pay extra attention to obstacles on the path and avoid hiking during rain and conditions with poor visibility.

Make sure to bring along flashlights or headlamps and spare fresh batteries. Even on a short hike, food, water, and a first aid kit are essentials. Remember to apply sunscreen for the first half of your journey and bug spray to keep away the mosquitos and other insects that come out at dusk.

Visit the National Parks Service website for more tips on night hiking safety.