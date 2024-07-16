Amazon Prime Day is upon us once again, and travelers are eager to find deals for their next trip. We’ve scoured Amazon so you don’t have to. From comfy pants to the best suitcases, here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals for travelers.

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals

This 8-wheel hardshell suitcase is perfect for longer trips for which you want to check in a bag. It has a detachable toiletry pouch, is expandable, and has a TSA lock for extra security.

Discount: 58%

This tote is discounted at 50%, making it an affordable choice for your future carry-on bag. It has plenty of interior and exterior pockets for organizing, a separate section for your shoes, one long strap, and two shorter straps. Plus, it’s machine washable.

Discount: 50%

Stay stylish and secure with this saddle bag from Kipling. It features slash-resistant fabric, lock down zippers, and RFID blocking technology. There are several pockets for organization, with an adjustable strap for comfort.

Discount: 28%

Herschel Settlement Hip Pack

Hip packs, fanny packs—whatever you want to call them—are insanely convenient when traveling. This hip pack from Herschel will keep you organized, keep your items easily accessible, and free up a hand or a shoulder for easy traveling—whether it is around the airport or around an unfamiliar city.

Discount: 20%

This set of 8 packing cubes makes packing a breeze. These eight different sizes and styles will fit your sweaters, t-shirts, pants, shoes, and even your toiletries. The cubes have see-through panels, so you can easily see what is in each pack without having to remember where you put everything.

Discount: 23%

Best Prime Day Shoe Deals for Travelers

Tevas seem to stand the test of time; they have been around forever and continue to be a top sandal for travelers. These 100% polyester sandals quickly dry, have a molded EVA midsole with heel cupping and arch cookie for ultra support and have a rubber outsole for added traction. Perfect for any warm-weather vacation. Please note: not every color is part of prime day deals.

Discount: 48%

Comfort is key when you are sightseeing, and these sneakers from Skechers will ensure your feet will be happy at the end of a long day of museum hopping. Lightweight with SGen midsole cushioning, and an Air Cooled Goga breathable insole give your feet the comfort they deserve. The flexible traction outsole means you won’t be sliding on wet pavement. Discount varies by color.

Discount: 33%

Dads everywhere are rejoicing; these classic New Balance sneakers are part of the Prime Day discounts. What can be said about these wardrobe staples of dads everywhere? Fashionable? Ironically, yes. Comfortable? Hell yes. Not every color is discounted, but you’ll be pleased to know that the all-time favorite white ones are.

Discount: 32%

More fashionable than the classic New Balance, these slip ons are comfortable, but stylish, so you can wear them on a day of sightseeing, but also out to dinner. They are lightweight, flexible, and durable.

Discount: 38%

Best Prime Day Travel Gadget Deals

Do you ever struggle to find a place for your feet on the airplane? These hammocks help you lift your feet and give your legs some comfort while squished in your airplane seat. Just hang the footrest from the tray on the seat in front of you, and get comfortable. The strap is adjustable so will work no matter how tall you are. This is a two-pack, perfect for traveling couples!

Discount: 49%

It wouldn’t be a long plane ride without a travel pillow, and luckily, Prime Day has you covered. This memory foam neck pillow is made of breathable and soft fabric and comes with a sleep mask and travel pouch.

Discount: 47%

Keep your hands free as you whirl around the airport with this luggage travel cup holder. It easily attaches to your luggage handle, and has pockets to hold your coffee cup/water bottle, phone, and even your passport.

Discount: 29%

Yes, believe it or not Amazon has partnered up with Southwest.com to bring Prime members 30% off flights. Prime members can use code PRIME to get up to 30% off base fares.

Discount: 30%