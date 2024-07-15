Jamaica is by far one of the most attractive destinations in the Caribbean. And it’s not hard to see why. While this island nation is best known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant reggae and dancehall music scene, it also has gorgeous waterfalls, historic colonial houses, and exciting museums. So whether your idea of a perfect holiday involves zip-lining through the jungle, immersing yourself in local culture, or sipping cocktails on the beach, here are a few Jamaican hot spots you won’t want to miss on your next Jamaican vacation.

Arguably one of Jamaica’s most beautiful (and laid-back) beach destinations, Negril is popular among honeymooning couples. However, it also gets its fair share of families and groups of friends (watch out during spring break). The town is best known for its seven-mile stretch of sandy beach that gives way to an expanse of spectacular sea-facing cliffs in the southern part of town (called the West End). The sunsets here are considered some of the country’s most stunning and easy to spot, thanks to local regulations prohibiting builders from constructing over a certain height.

Where to Stay: The Caves

With its upscale boutique vibe and dramatic cliffside setting, The Caves is considered one of Jamaica’s most romantic escapes. This upscale, all-inclusive property’s 12 unique, private cottages and suites unfold along lush garden paths and dramatic seaside cliffs carved with steep stairways down to the water and into incredible grottos.

Affectionately known as MoBay, Montego Bay is a good entry point to Jamaica. It’s home to the second-largest airport in Jamaica after Kingston and has plenty of direct flights from the U.S. MoBay, home to top golf courses, luxurious retreats, and a narrow coastline backed by lush green hills, is also Jamaica’s second-largest city. Check out the small but busy downtown, which gives visitors a good glimpse into urban Jamaican life. Along with many beaches, MoBay and the surrounding area also offer several interesting attractions, including a bioluminescent lagoon in nearby Falmouth and the purportedly haunted Rose Hall Great House, which dates back to 1770.

Where to Stay: Half Moon

Half Moon is a four-and-a-half-pearl oceanfront property with two beautiful beaches outside of Montego Bay. Its 388 air-conditioned rooms are a mix of modern and traditionally decorated units with living areas, extensive minibars, and flat-screen TVs. Private balconies have ocean, pool, or garden views, and multi-bedroom villas include perks like cooks and butlers.

If you really want a taste of Jamaican culture, a visit to the capital city of Kingston is essential. The busy city is home to a variety of attractions, including the Bob Marley Museum, which is housed in the former home of the well-known reggae artist. Other attractions include the expansive Emancipation Park, which hosts regular free concerts throughout the year, and the National Gallery of Jamaica, the country’s foremost art museum. Just know that crime is an issue in Kingston, so avoiding walking around after dark is a good idea. Kingston is also a good starting point for visiting some of the region’s hot springs or nearby Blue Mountains. The latter is considered one of the world’s top coffee-growing spots.

Where to Stay: Strawberry Hill

This former coffee plantation nestled among the steep and winding hills of Jamaica’s famous Blue Mountain is a little oasis above the very un-resort-like city of Kingston. The resort offers plenty of intimacy and privacy, with just 12 cottages on more than 26 acres. It also has the features of a larger property: an expansive spa, a breezy restaurant and bar, a hilltop pool with panoramic vistas, lush gardens, and ample relaxation space.

A quiet, charming alternative to the more popular — and consequently crowded — beach resorts along Jamaica’s north coast, Port Antonio is a lovely spot to swim, sunbathe, and soak in the local culture without dealing with scores of touts. Its best-known attraction is the gorgeous Blue Lagoon, a small swimming hole and one of the filming locations of a 1980 Brook Shields film of the same name. Other popular swimming spots include the tiny beach at Frenchman’s Cove and the spectacular Somerset Falls (en route to Ocho Rios).

Where to Stay: Geejam

Jamaica’s most luxurious hotel, the tiny Geejam (pronounced G’-jom), is an exclusive hideaway with seven private villas and a loyal celebrity following. Though it doesn’t have a spa or communal pool, Geejam is usually most appreciated for what it lacks: crowds. The hotel’s ultra-private rooms feature minimalist decor, vibrant island accents, and eclectic touches, like original Banksy wall murals or private hot tubs.

A sleepy fisherman’s village until the 1960s, Ocho Rios features lovely white-sand beaches and plenty of activities — many of which are family-friendly. Popular points of interest include more than 600-foot Dunn’s River Falls, the gorgeous Island Gully Falls, and various adventurous activities, including tubing, zip-lining, and river rafting.

Ocho Rios proper is a tiny town, often filled with cruise-ship passengers buzzing throughout the day at Island Village, an outdoor mall with a few decent restaurants, a 200-seat movie theater, and several jewelry and souvenir shops. But nightlife is more scarce here than in Montego Bay or Negril. Most shops are closed by 6 p.m. when the ships are taken to sea.

Oyster Hotel Pick: Hermosa Cove – Jamaica’s Villa Hotel

Hermosa Cove is a four-pearl, nine-room resort on the beach in Ocho Rios with an eco-friendly vibe. The atmosphere is personal and homey, from cooked-to-order meals made with locally sourced ingredients (some of which are grown in the resort’s gardens) to the artful wooden carvings throughout the property.

This rustic, undeveloped stretch of Jamaica’s southern coastline, known for its natural beauty, black sand beaches, and laid-back atmosphere, is perfect for a quiet getaway. Go surfing on Billy’s Bay, or enjoy a drink at Floyd’s Pelican Bar, a floating hut built on a sandbar off Parottee Bay. Treasure Beach is a great place to immerse yourself in the Jamaican culture, visiting local businesses and chatting with locals. Breds Treasure Beach Sports Park has become a staple to Jamaican sports, as a training center, education, and for visitors to have fun. You can also enjoy the stunning seven waterfalls of YS Falls.

Oyster Hotel Pick: Treasure Beach – Jakes

Jakes Resort is a family-friendly beachfront property boasting amenities like a poolside bar, on-site restaurants, a spa, a gym with yoga classes, and even an arcade for the kids. Guest rooms are individually decorated and feature air conditioning, free WiFi, private balconies or patios, and comfortable extras like bathrobes and coffee makers. The resort offers babysitting services (for a fee) and on-site parking for a relaxing Jamaican vacation.