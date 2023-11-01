Which Atlantis Is For You? An Expert Breakdown of the Massive Resort

One of the biggest resort developments in the Caribbean, the Atlantis Bahamas compound on Paradise Island can be more than a little overwhelming. At first glance, it can even be exhausting to comprehend. There are also a few misconceptions that come with the Atlantis Bahamas. You might think of the resorts here and picture images of screaming kids, endless crowds, and charmless decor. However, that’s not even close to the truth. The fact is that Atlantis Resorts offers something for nearly every type of traveler. While there are a few things to remember — like there are no Atlantis Bahamas all-inclusive resorts — you’ll find everything from chic boutique-style hotels to kid-free zones here.

So, which Atlantis Resort is right for you? The Atlantis Bahamas has many sections, each with its distinct feel. We’re breaking down the six most popular below, and they are anything but generic. The Atlantis Bahamas resorts have one of the prettiest white sand beaches in the world with some very cool history (hint: The island was once owned by a Swedish entrepreneur and has hosted Zsa Zsa Gabor). You’ll also score an almost endless list of amenities. All guests have free access to Aquaventure — the massive Atlantis Bahamas water park — and the largest outdoor marine habitat in the world, not to mention dozens of pools, a casino, plus 19 bars and 21 restaurants, including Nobu, Mesa Grill, and Dune by Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Is your head spinning yet? Don’t worry! Here, we’ve broken the resort’s sections down by amenities and rates, starting with the cheapest to the most expensive.

Another ’60s-era hotel, The Coral appeals to mid-range travelers, and the crowd skews a bit older. This sprawling property includes multiple ways to soak up the sun, including a 141-acre on-site waterpark, direct beach access, and fourteen pools. Coral offers large room options, such as the Regal Suite, which has two full bathrooms. It also sits next to the harbor (some rear-facing balconies have views of it), with easy access to Marina Village for more choices in restaurants, cute shops, and after-dinner strolls among jaw-dropping yachts. The lobby is bustling with lots of action from not only the overnight guests but also convention attendees and daytime cruise ship guests who get dropped off here. There’s a great pool called Blu, non-motorized water sports, the Atlantis Library, and a popular Starbucks. Guests with little ones can easily reach the Lazy River Ride, but those looking for quick access to Aquaventure highlights may want to consider staying at The Royal (detailed below).

Best For: Comfort Zoners, Yachties, Convention Goers, and Starbucks Fans

For many, The Royal is the only place to be at the Atlantis Resorts, especially first-timers or those who view the trip as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. When most people think of Atlantis, they immediately envision the massive pink — and now-iconic — structure that serves as the mega-resorts nerve center. Guests staying here will find themselves within easy walking distance of the best pools, a luxury spa and fitness center, a stylish casino, the Nobu restaurant, the best waterslides, river rides, and activities at Dolphin Cay. Contemporary rooms are larger (and pricier) than rooms at the Beach and Coral Towers, but most have French balconies with standing room only (unlike the seated balconies next door). In an architectural sense, it lives up to the hype, and it’s impossible for arriving guests not to get caught up in the excitement while being led through a massive covered walkway and into a grandiose lobby with soaring ceilings and murals. However, this is one of the busiest parts of the resort (and it’s most family-friendly), so if peace and quiet are what you’re after, you may want to consider other areas of the Atlantis (like the Harborside Resort).

Best For: Gamblers, Water Park Lovers, and Families Wanting to Be in the Center of It All

Like a basket of Easter eggs, this attractive time-share property across the marina from The Royal is distinguished from the five other sections of Atlantis by its series of colonial-style, pastel-colored buildings — and its lack of direct beach access. This would be a good option for guests who want to avoid the Atlantis mainstream while still having access to all the amenities and for those who have arrived by boat (docks are literally right outside some of the units). The condo-style units (with one, two, or three bedrooms) are popular with families thanks to their additional space, kitchens, and laundry facilities. This section is quieter than the others, though the kid-friendly pool with water fountains and lawn games offers some atmosphere. There’s virtually no nightlife, but guests can walk over to Marina Village for more action, or take the shuttle to The Royal or The Cove.

Best For: Peaceful Families, Boaters, and Travelers Who Like Some Independence

This modern, luxurious condo-hotel tower (new as of 2007) offers residential-style units on the far edge of the enormous grounds. Big studios, one-, and two-bedroom units (many with stunning views) are well-suited to families and have pull-out sofas and fully equipped kitchens or kitchenettes. It’s one of the priciest Atlantis options (though not quite as expensive as The Cove). Still, families will likely appreciate being able to cook, as Atlantis’ bars and restaurants are notoriously expensive. The property has a nice stretch of beach and a large family pool exclusive to Reef and Cove guests, and major Atlantis highlights such as Aquaventure are within walking distance — though it’s a bit of a hike, and paths are dark at night. Those who stay here are a mix of owners and guests, as well as the lucky few who get moved here when The Coral is overbooked. Another plus: the stylish lobby has a convenience store and Starbucks, though some amenities, like the fitness center are for owners only.

Best For: Upscale Families Who Want Direct Beach Access

This most fashionable address at the Atlantis displaced The Royal as the best, and therefore most expensive, section when it opened in 2007. Chic open-air surroundings, oceanfront suites stocked with Bombay Sapphire Gin, and an air of exclusivity attract families and couples who prefer to be slightly removed from the thickest crowds. The property shares a separate beach and large family pool with the neighboring Reef. Still, only Cove guests can access the adults-only party pool called Cain at the Cove, with private cabanas, outdoor gambling, and bumpin’ DJs — it’s quite a scene. Meanwhile, the open-air lobby is graced with Asian-themed ponds decorated with floating water lilies, and it becomes a veritable runway with stylish couples and families walking along to lounge music and a wafting tropical breeze that adds to the sexy ambiance. At dusk, bathing suits are replaced with evening attire (all Atlantis pools close early) as guests go to Mesa Grill or one of many restaurants around the property and continue with drinks at the Seaglass Lounge or other clubs near the casino.

Best For: Partiers, Jet-Setters, and Design-Savvy Travelers

6. Atlantis – Somewhere Else

Watch this space—the former Beach Tower hotel (pictured above) is scheduled for a huge renovation, reopening its doors in January 2024 under the new name Somewhere Else. The renovation includes plans to give the property’s vintage vibes an update, complete with 400 modern guest rooms.

Alternatives to the Atlantis Resorts That Are Also on Paradise Island:

Best For: Big Spenders and Honeymooners Looking for Romance

The Ocean Club is hands-down the most luxurious hotel on Paradise Island — and one of the nicest in the Bahamas. Expansive manicured grounds feature two outdoor pools, a romantic garden, and a statuary modeled after Versailles (a dream for weddings), as well as an endless stretch of white-sand beach and turquoise waves. Health and wellness nuts are spoiled for choice with daily yoga facing the ocean, an indoor/outdoor fitness center, and a Balinese-style spa with private villas — there’s also an incredibly popular 18-hole golf course. After a day in the sun, your butler will deliver champagne and strawberries to your room — a favorite detail of past guests. Even if you’re not staying here, a visit to Dune restaurant and bar should be on your list — it has a fun cocktail crowd at sunset.

Best For: All-Inclusive Vacationers Without Kids

The truth is that, with few exceptions, there aren’t too many areas at the Atlantis Resorts that are adults-only. And there are also no Atlantis Bahamas all-inclusive packages available within the resort compound. That’s where the Warwick Paradise Island comes in. Overlooking Nassau Harbor on Paradise Island, Warwick Paradise Island is an upscale adults-only resort. It has a small white sand beach and a lagoon pool with plenty of seating. The all-inclusive package includes tips and covers a wide variety of a la carte and buffet restaurants — everything from pan-Asian fare to pizza is available. Wellness facilities are extensive, with a gym, tennis, basketball, and the lovely Amber Spa. The cheerful, modern decor also helps make this one of the most up-to-date spots on Paradise Island. Just keep in mind that kids under 16 aren’t allowed.