Welcome to the charming city of Savannah, Georgia, where history weaves through cobblestone streets and warm Southern hospitality embraces every visitor.

Known for its romantic moss-draped oak trees, picturesque squares, charming southern architecture, and vibrant cultural and food scenes, Savannah is a captivating destination that offers a unique blend of old-world charm and modern allure.

Whether you’re looking for a cheap Savannah hotel or a luxurious resort, these are the best hotels in Savannah, Georgia.

Perry Lane Hotel

The Perry Lane Hotel redefines the Savannah experience by seamlessly blending sophistication and Southern hospitality. The hotel’s 167 individually-designed rooms offer a personalized touch that offers guests something different upon every visit.

The hotel’s dining options include the Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market and a rooftop restaurant that draws inspiration from the city’s diverse culinary scene.

Bellwether House

The Bellwether House is a charming and intimate retreat nestled in a 160-year-old mansion. Indulge in the Mediterranean-style breakfasts, high tea, and champagne toasts that are offered to guests daily. With unlimited valet service and other delightful amenities, this historic haven truly pampers its guests.

Relax and rejuvenate in serene surroundings with onsite massages and breathtaking views from the terrace or garden. The 16 luxury rooms offer comfort and sanctuary, featuring deep-soaking clawfoot bathtubs and premium bedding. Experience a delightful dining journey at The Dining Room, where bold Indian flavors meet traditional Southern cooking.

Montage Palmetto Bluff

Nestled on the scenic May River in South Carolina’s captivating Lowcountry, just moments away from Historic Savannah, GA, is the enchanting Montage Palmetto Bluff. This exceptional resort invites guests to unwind amidst its expansive 20,000-acre property, featuring a collection of spacious cottages, guestrooms, suites, and village homes.

Here, diverse dining options, a riverfront marina, and a prestigious Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course await. At Montage Palmetto Bluff, the attentive and welcoming staff will ensure that every moment of your stay is truly unforgettable.

Hamilton-Turner Inn

The Hamilton-Turner Inn in Savannah’s Historic District is a charming getaway that’s one of the most romantic places to stay in Savannah. Set in a beautifully restored former private home, this iconic luxury hotel showcases French Empire-style architecture and exquisite interiors.

With 17 uniquely designed guest rooms and suites that blend Southern charm with modern comforts, the Hamilton-Turner Inn offers a boutique experience that’s classic Savannah.

JW Marriot Savannah Plant Riverside District

Located in the heart of historic Savannah along the iconic riverfront, the AAA Four Diamond rated JW Marriot Savannah Plant Riverside District is one of the best splurge-worthy hotels in Savannah.

As you step inside, you’ll be captivated by the chic architectural design, featuring modern maritime accents and sleek metalwork.

Olde Harbour Inn

Encounter the magic and charm of River Street when you stay at Olde Harbour Inn. The hotel offers a prime location directly on the Savannah River, providing easy access to downtown’s vibrant energy while still offering a peaceful and quiet retreat when you need it. Housed in a former warehouse, Olde Harbour Inn has been transformed into an all-suite property that exudes grandeur, luxury, and style.

Each suite is designed in an apartment-style layout with plenty of space to sit back and relax. As a guest, you’ll have the pleasure of indulging in daily receptions featuring complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, allowing you to mingle with fellow travelers and experience the timeless charm of the property.

And for any supernatural fans out there, Olde Harbour Inn has a haunted reputation, where “Hank,” the resident ghost, is said to haunt the hotel. But don’t worry—he’s a friendly spirit known to bring the scent of cigar smoke along with him and cause some mild spooky shenanigans around the property.

River Street Inn

The award-winning River Street Inn perfectly encapsulates Savannah’s historic charm and unique character. Housed in a meticulously restored 200-year-old cotton warehouse, this remarkable hotel overlooks the iconic Savannah River and the vibrant Historic River Street, seamlessly blending timeless warmth with upscale modern comforts.

As you step inside, you’ll be greeted by exposed brick walls, authentic fireplaces, and original heart pine floors that reflect the hotel’s historical significance. The past and present converge in this unique space, creating the perfect setting for an unforgettable journey through Savannah’s vibrant history.

Andaz Savannah

Experience modern luxury and Southern hospitality at the Andaz Savannah. This contemporary boutique hotel in the heart of Savannah seamlessly blends rich history with artistic flair.

Stylishly curated guest rooms and suites offer plenty of space for guests to spread out. The Andaz Savannah features a prime location on Ellis Square— just steps from City Market and River Street.

The Drayton Hotel

Located in a 19th-century building in the heart of Savannah’s historic district, The Drayton Hotel features 50 luxury rooms and suites.

Guests will feel right at home while staying here, as each room has been thoughtfully designed with unique touches and design elements meant to embrace the building’s historical identity while creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

The Bohemian Hotel, Autograph Collection

Experience the vibrant spirit of Savannah’s riverfront at the Bohemian Hotel, Autograph Collection. This unique hotel offers a captivating blend of luxury and bohemian charm.

Located on the scenic riverfront, the Bohemian Hotel boasts stylish rooms and suites with modern amenities and stunning river views. Indulge in exquisite dining experiences at the hotel’s signature restaurant, sip on handcrafted cocktails at the rooftop lounge, and immerse yourself in the city’s artistic culture.