Madrid is a vibrant, beautiful city with so much explore, and a wide variety of hotels to suit every budget and travel style. Whether you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful room, or a luxurious five-star stay, these are the best hotels in Madrid.

The Best Cheap Hotels in Madrid

Looking for a cheap place to stay in Madrid? These budget-friendly hotels in Madrid offer a great bargain for an affordable price.

Hostel H8

SmarterTravel Hotels

If you’re on a backpacker budget, hostels will be the most affordable choice. At Hostel H8, you’ll get a quality stay for a low price. Despite the budget price tag, this hostel features beautiful decor, comfortable memory foam mattresses, complimentary WiFi, luggage storage, and laundry facilities.

Hotel ILUNION Atrium

SmarterTravel Hotels

Close to the Arturo Soria Plaza Shopping Center, National Auditorium of Music, and Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Hotel ILUNION Atrium puts you close to all of the action in Madrid. When you need a break from the city’s hustle and bustle, relax in the hotel pool.

Hotel Ópera

SmarterTravel Hotels

Every room at Hotel Ópera features a unique design, as well as amazing views of the city. From concierge services to the delicious buffet breakfast, budget stays don’t get any better than this.

Travelodge Madrid Alcalá

SmarterTravel Hotels

In the heart of Madrid lies the Travelodge Madrid Alcalá. Air-conditioned rooms and pillow-top beds with five-star, luxurious bedding await your arrival. The hotel’s on-site restaurant and coffee shop are great for a quick and easy meal.

Related: The 10 Best Hotels in Rome, Italy

ICON Embassy

SmarterTravel Hotels

Reserve your room at ICON Embassy, where you’ll soak in breathtaking views from the terrace. On a working vacation? The hotel offers complimentary WiFi.

Room 007 Hostel

SmarterTravel Hotels

Get ready for a fantastic stay at Room007 Ventura Hostel. This hostel offers bike rentals to make exploring Madrid easy. Need help planning your adventures? Room 007’s tour/ticket assistance office is there to make sure you have the best experience. And when hunger strikes, head to The Goon for a delicious meal or grab a quick bite at the snack bar/deli.

The Top-Rated Hotels in Madrid

Want a hotel that’s guaranteed to be good? These top-rated hotels have thousands of great reviews from satisfied travelers.

Hotel Regina

SmarterTravel Hotels

Looking for pure luxury? Hotel Regina is one of the most highly-rated hotels in Madrid. Customers rave about everything from the decor to guest services. The hotel’s limo and town car service can take you anywhere you need to go.

ICON Wipton

SmarterTravel Hotels

Treat yourself to a splurge-worth stay at the ICON Wipton, and don’t forget to reserve a table at the highly-rated restaurant on-site, The Captain. The ICON is in a great location, close to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport and a ten-minute walk to the National Library.

Related: The Most Expensive Countries in the World and Their Cheaper, Cooler Alternatives

Four Seasons Hotel Madrid

SmarterTravel Hotels

The Four Seasons brand is famous for a reason. Book a room at the Four Seasons Hotel Madrid and rest assured you’ll have a five-star stay. No matter what room you choose (with a view or without), you’ll enjoy extravagant comfort. The Four Seasons Hotel Madrid features a spa, health club, indoor pool, hair salon, and concierge services.

The Garden Suites

SmarterTravel Hotels

Booking a stay with The Garden Suites equals pure relaxation and deluxe comfort. If you’re looking for an affordable hotel with great reviews, The Garden Suites is where you want to be!. The hotel’s highlight is the rooftop terrace, which offers stunning views of Madrid.

Hotel Claridge Madrid

SmarterTravel Hotels

Budget-friendly meets affordable luxury when you book Hotel Claridge Madrid. Travelers rave about the hotel’s premium beds, which can help you get a good night’s sleep so that you’re refreshed and ready to explore the city.

Petit Palace Santa Bárbara

SmarterTravel Hotels

In Madrid, the Petit Palace Santa Bárbara is in the middle of all the action. Take a quick walk to the Museum of Romanticism and visit the Sociedad General de Autores y Editores. After you’re done in exploring the city for the day, get a drink at The Place to Be, a restaurant with garden views. Do you have an event in Madrid? Petit Palace Santa Bárbara has a conference space with a meeting room for guests.

Related: 7 Nude Travel Experiences to Add to Your Bucket List

The Best Luxury Hotels in Madrid

Madrid has not shortage of luxury hotels, and these are the crème de la crème.

Gran Hotel Inglés

SmarterTravel Hotels

The boutique Gran Hotel Inglés features just 48 rooms. The historic property opened in 1886, making it the oldest hotel in Madrid. The hotel has been stunningly preserved and now features luxurious modern amenities.

Barceló Imagine

SmarterTravel Hotels

If you want the best of the best, reserve a room at the five-star Barceló Imagine. This hotel will complete your entire Madrid vacation. Enjoy their 24-hour room service or relax at their outdoor pool. Need to get your workout in? Burn some calories at their fitness center.

Hotel Preciados

SmarterTravel Hotels

Luxury doesn’t have to mean expensive. Hotel Preciados is one of the best value for your money hotels in Madrid, with rates starting at around $200 per night.

NH Collection Madrid Gran Via

SmarterTravel Hotels

Occupying a central location on Madrid’s main Gran Via street, the NH Collection Madrid Gran Via puts you close to all the action. The property is within easy walking distance to popular attractions including La Puerta del Sol, Plaza Mayor, Plaza España, Plaza de Cibeles, Plaza del Callao and the Prado museum; as well as Malasaña and Chueca.