Costa Rica is beautiful, with adventure and relaxation abound for any vacation you want. It is abound with hotels and resorts, and finding the right one to suit your needs may seem daunting. You may easily be able to narrow your choices by deciding you want accommodations on the beach, but even then, the choices are abundant.

Whether it’s luxury, sustainable, or budget you are looking for, we’ve found the best of the best. Here are our picks for the best Beach Resorts in Costa Rica.

Oyster

Book a stay at the Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica for a splurge. You’ll get the ultimate luxury Costa Rican experience- from surf lessons, private mixology classes, cabanas, and eco-adventures, you’ll have the trip of a lifetime.

Featured Amenities: Seven on-site restaurants, room/pool/beachside service, an on-site spa, fitness center, activities

Oyster

Relax, rejuvenate, and be adventurous while staying at Andaz Costa Rica Resort. You’ll be lapped in luxury with floor-to-ceiling windows, plunge pools, four pools, beaches, a golf course, and more. The kids club is perfect for family getaways so mom and dad can take a break to the spa or relax on the beach with a book.

Featured Amenities: Golf course, on-site spa, kids club, activities, fitness center, four on-site restaurants, room service.

Oyster

Eco-tourism is rising, and Florblanca is the perfect accommodation for your nature-centric vacation in Costa Rica. Enjoy some yoga, indulge in farm-to-table cuisine, or even take time to volunteer with Florblanca’s collaboration with CIRENAS ( Centro de Investigación de Recursos Naturales y Sociales), a nonprofit organization “whose vision seeks to honor the relationship with land and community through an environmentally friendly design, development and interaction natural surroundings.”

Featured Amenities: On-site spa, activities, on-site restaurant, surfing

Oyster

Nestled amidst the captivating landscapes of Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica, Tulemar Resort blends luxury with nature. The resort offers an array of accommodations, from private bungalows and villas to spacious suites, each designed to provide a harmonious retreat. Guests will love amenities such as private balconies, plunge pools, and stylish furnishings, all while immersed in the breathtaking beauty of the Pacific Ocean and rainforest.

Featured Amenities: Four infinity pools, on-site hiking, convenience store, poolside restaurant, free shuttle service.

Expedia

Guests at Hotel Nantipa can relax on soft sands and enjoy stunning ocean views with beachfront accommodations. Located on Nicoya Peninsula- one of five “Blue Zones” worldwide. (“Blue Zones” are geographic areas with lower rates of chronic diseases and a longer life expectancy.) Experience the local lifestyle through their wellness initiatives and at the on-site restaurant, which features traditional Tico recipes passed down from generation to generation.

Featured Amenities: Pool, on-site spa, on-site restaurant, activities

Oyster

Nestled within Manuel Antonio National Park, Arenas del Mar Beach & Nature Resort offers everything you look for in a Costa Rican vacation: glorious beaches coupled with natural experiences with sought-after wildlife like sloths and monkeys. Enjoy a night walk, excursions to waterfalls, rainforest adventures and more – all with a naturalist guide. Or, take a book to the beach and relax.

Featured Amenities: Guided tours, surf school, snorkeling, yoga classes, tortilla making class, breakfast included.

Expedia

W Costa Rica is a chic and vibrant escape situated along the breathtaking coastline of Reserva Conchal. Spend the day golfing, doing beach yoga, taking a class, or simply sunbathing, and spend the night dancing it up at the on-site club, Zona Azul.

Featured Amenities: Four on-site restaurants, on-site club, pool, beach access, golf course

Oyster

Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas is a luxurious adults-only boutique hotel nestled in the vibrant coastal town of Las Catalinas in Costa Rica. Overlooking the ocean, guests will be awed by the stunning sunset views and will love the private plunge pools included with their accommodations.

Featured Amenities: Free yoga, complimentary breakfast, plunge pools.

Oyster

For budget-minded travelers, Margaritaville Beach Resort is an affordable choice. With beach access, scuba diving lessons, and kid-friendly activities, it is a family-friendly resort that fills your needs. You can relax at the swim-up bar, treat yourself at the spa, play tennis, or simply lounge at the beach. Choose from traditional accommodation rates or all-inclusive options, which are also available.

Featured Amenities: All inclusive packages available, rooftop bar, SCUBA training offered on-site, spa, tennis court, fitness center, small casino.

Oyster

Imagine yourself lying back on a chaise lounge, a crystal clear pool behind you, and the lull of the ocean waves in front of you. You will get that and more at JW Marriott Guanacaste Resort & Spa. Enjoy horseback riding, bicycling, or exploring the rainforest, all while the kids are emersed in fun at the Kids Club.

Featured Amenities: Over 10 on-site restaurants and bars, on-site spa, fitness center, oceanfront rooms and suites.

Oyster

Surrounded by a jungle-like environment, with one of the most private sections of Playa Tamarindo steps away, Hotel Capitan Suizo brings the two best natural outdoor scapes of Costa Rica together. Sip coffee from your private terrace, go kayaking, or simply listen to your favorite podcast on the beach – all within the intimate surroundings of this small yet convenient boutique hotel.

Featured Amenities: On-site spa, on-site restaurant, complimentary use of boogie boards and kayaks, tours available, pool.