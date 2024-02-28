Going on a cruise is on the bucket list of many travelers. While most cruises seem adult-oriented, most of them allow children, and although many do have kid zones and clubs, there is no avoiding them on the ship unless you book an adults-only cruise. Luckily, there are several to choose from.

While some cruise lines aren’t necessarily adults, they cater to older crowds, and you’d be hard-pressed to find any younger passengers. Most of these adult cruises are fairly luxurious and not particularly family-friendly. From Europe to the South Pacific, 3-day to 3-months, here are the best adults-only cruises (or nearly adults-only) for your next sailing adventure.

Viking Ocean Cruises

Viking Cruises

Viking Ocean Cruises offers luxurious small-ship cruises with elegant Scandinavian-inspired decor, cultural enrichment programs, and inclusive amenities such as shore excursions, Wi-Fi, and fine dining. Travel to destinations in Europe, Africa/The Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, Asia and Australia. Kids aren’t the only thing you won’t find on Viking Ocean Cruises; they also have no casinos, no charge for wine or beer at lunch and dinner, and no entrance fee for the spa.

Every room on a Viking Ocean Cruise has a king-sized bed, private veranda, heated bathroom floors, and other amenities to ensure your stay is as comfortable as possible. Depending on the cabin category, amenities may include comfortable bedding with premium linens, ample storage space, flat-screen TVs with complimentary on-demand movies and programming, mini-refrigerators with complimentary beverages, and luxury toiletries in the bathrooms.

Enjoy one offshore excursion at all ports of call, including visits to UNESCO sites. Onboard, you’ll have access to serene Scandinavian spaces like the library (curated with literature pertinent to your destination), and the Living Room, a perfect escape for tranquility during your cruise vacation. You’ll have a pool, lounge, spa and more to keep you occupied during days at sea.

Minimum Age: 18

Viking River Cruises

Viking River Cruises

Viking River Cruises offers luxury river cruises across Europe, Asia, and Egypt. They focus on providing immersive cultural experiences with expert-led shore excursions, onboard enrichment programs, and upscale amenities. Viking emphasizes comfort, exploration, and enrichment, catering to travelers interested in history, art, and cuisine. Viking aims to provide a refined and intimate cruising experience along some of the world’s most iconic waterways with a fleet of modern river ships.

Choose from rooms with windows, balconies, and verandas; all beds come with queen-sized beds that can convert into two twin beds if you wish. Higher-end suites include welcome champagne to start your journey off right. Amenities include heated bathroom floors, individual climate control, and underbed suitcase storage.

Onboard, enjoy guest lectures and port talks for a more in-depth look at your destination, live performances, craft and cooking demonstrations, and more to keep you occupied on river days. While you may not have as many restaurant choices, the Restaurant and Aquavit Terrace® provide a culinary experience like no other. Wine, beer, and other non-alcoholic drinks are included in your base fare. Offshore, enjoy privileged access to attractions not normally open to the general public.

Minimum Age: 18

P&O Cruises – Aurora and Arcadia

P&O Cruises

P&O offers adults-only cruises and family-friendly sailings, with Aurora and Arcadia reserved for adults only. With stylish decor, gourmet dining options, and a focus on hospitality, P&O appeals to couples and solo travelers seeking a refined experience.

Aurora is the smallest ship, at an 1874-passenger capacity, and provides a more intimate experience. Choose from a wide range of itineraries through Spain, the British Isles, and the Mediterranean. Although a smaller ship, you won’t be lacking for entertainment; the Aurora hosts three pools, nineteen restaurants and bars, entertainment including a game show, illusion show, theatre, live music, and a spa.

Budget travelers can choose from inside, and sea-view rooms, and travelers with a bit more to spend and who prefer a bit more comfort in their accommodations can choose from balcony rooms or suites and mini-suites.

Arcadia, with a 2388-passenger capacity, is the bigger of the two, but you still won’t see anyone under eighteen onboard. Choose from itineraries in Europe, Scandinavia, and the Mediterranean, or, if you’re feeling adventurous, take Arcadia’s 99-day around-the-world cruise. With two pools, fifteen restaurants and bars, a three-tier theatre, an art gallery, a cinema and more – you won’t be without things to see and do while on board.

Like Aurora, Arcadia has a room for whatever your needs are: budget inside rooms for those who know they won’t be spending a lot of time in their room, sea view rooms, balcony rooms, as well as mini-suites and suites for those who need more space while traveling.

Minimum Age: 18

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages’ cruises are all adults-only (though for the young at heart)- they offer a trendy and inclusive atmosphere with unique features like drag brunches, experimental dining, and wellness offerings. It’s ideal for travelers looking for a playful and unconventional cruise experience. Choose from destinations worldwide, with each ship holding about 2700 passengers. Setting sail in 2021, Virgin Voyages has quickly become the go-to cruise line for anyone looking to cruise the waters without kids.

You won’t find any buffets on Virgin cruises; instead, you’ll find “intimate spaces and diverse options to match your mood” with menus created by Michelin-starred chefs. Stay fit with the outdoor running track or fitness room, relax at the spa, and be entertained on-board with your choice of dance, musical and theatrical performances.

You’ll have your pick from choice of rooms, from the insider rooms, the most affordable sea view rooms, a Sea Terrace Cabin, which have the added feature of a private terrace where you can relax and take in the ocean breeze. And for those looking for the ultimate luxury, you can choose from RockStar Suites: which include various perks such as access to a dedicated RockStar Agent, priority boarding, and exclusive dining experiences, or Mega RockStar Suites which feature private hot tubs, and access to exclusive areas of the ship.

Minimum Age: 18

Silversea Cruises

Silversea Cruises

Silversea specializes in ultra-luxury small-ship cruises, with spacious suites, personalized service, and immersive itineraries to exotic destinations on all seven continents. While not strictly adult-only, Silversea’s intimate atmosphere appeals to travelers seeking a refined and exclusive experience.

Included in your booking is a suite, butler, one on-shore excursion per port, and all food and beverages. Every suite has an ocean view, and the more luxurious ones have a veranda and ample seating room. No matter what you choose, it will be spacious – Silversea boasts the most space per guest than any other cruiseline.

You’ll find a spa, fitness center, various restaurants, and entertainment onboard. On Silver Nova, Silver Moon, and Silver Dawn, you’ll find Silversea’s S.A.L.T. program, S.A.L.T stands for Sea And Land Taste, which gives you the chance to delve into a true culinary experience wherever you are: from meeting the most famous chef in a country, exploring an organic farm, or making pastry- you’ll get a hands-on culinary experience.

Minimum Age: 18

Related: Our 9 Favorite Cross-Body Bags for Travel

Holland America Line

Holland America Line

Like Silversea, Holland America allows guests under eighteen, but they are geared towards adults, and any cruise over 25 days does not offer a kids club. Holland America appeals to travelers seeking a traditional yet sophisticated cruise experience. Destinations for cruises over 25 days include around-the-world cruises, the Arctic Circle, the Pacific, and Japan.

Holland America’s ships offer budget inside rooms without windows for guests who merely want a place to lay their head at night, and they offer sea view suites in various sizes to suit your needs. All rooms include 24-hour in-room dining, daily housekeeping, storage, and complimentary shoe-shining service.

Onboard, you’ll find a spa and salon, fitness center, pools, a casino, restaurants, and a wide variety of entertainment.

Minimum Age: None

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is known for its all-inclusive luxury, offering spacious suites, gourmet dining, and complimentary shore excursions. Another line that is not exclusively adults-only, Regent’s upscale atmosphere attracts discerning travelers seeking a refined and pampering experience.

Regent’s ships are smaller than the major cruise lines – ranging from 490 passengers to 750. One thing they all have in common? Luxury. Their Explorer line features balconies with every suite, with the highlight being their Regent Suite, which features a balcony with a mini pool, private in-suite spa with sauna, steam room, jetted tub, walk-in closets, two bedrooms, living room, and free laundry. Prices start around $10,000 a night for the Regent suite, so save your pennies. Their small cruise ships offer an intimate luxury experience, and two of the ships in this class (the Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Mariner are all-balcony suites.

On board, you’ll stay busy with pools, a library, a casino, a spa, a salon, a fitness center, and evening entertainment. Enjoy meals at restaurants featuring cuisines from around the world, poolside service, and in-room service.

Minimum Age: None

Saga Cruises

Saga Cruises

The minimum age for someone to book a Saga Cruise is fifty, although companions can be forty or older. Saga prides itself on offering a premium and all-inclusive experience. They offer a variety of itineraries to destinations around the world, including Europe, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Balconies are standard with whatever type of cabin you choose and include ensuite bathrooms, turndown service, fresh fruit, and more. Many cabins include full in-cabin afternoon tea service, have a personalized mini bar, and some include butler service.

Saga Cruises often includes enrichment programs and activities, including lectures, workshops, and cultural experiences onboard and during shore excursions. Passengers can enjoy amenities like spas, fitness centers, live music performances, and theaters, ensuring a well-rounded and enjoyable cruise experience.

Minimum Age: 50 (to book), 40 (companion)

Grand Circle

Grand Circle Travel

Grand Circle Cruises also specializes in cruises for passengers over fifty, although they allow kids over thirteen to join, and they claim that there are long bus sightseeing tours that younger travelers may not enjoy. They operate a fleet of small ships, offering intimate and immersive experiences that larger vessels cannot provide. Their itineraries span regions worldwide, including Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, often focusing on off-the-beaten-path destinations and cultural immersion.

Grand Circle has a high crew-to-passenger ratio to ensure individual attention and a comfortable experience. The ships in their fleet carry only 86-162 passengers, are privately owned, and every cabin has an outside window. Rooms are basic yet comfortable and provide all you need for your voyage. Grand Circle is the perfect cruise line for solo travelers – they have a roommate matching program, where you will be matched up with another solo traveler to room with, and, don’t worry, if they can’t find the perfect roommate for you, they will cover your single supplement fee.

While you may not find the extravagant entertainment there is on bigger cruises, they encourage socializing with other guests and occasionally have local musicians on board to entertain in the evenings. You’ll have the privilege of a local program director who will accompany you off shore and bring you to the top attractions of your destination.

Minimum Age: 13