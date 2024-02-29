The allure of a cruise is great to many, and the added bonus of no kids around makes adults-only cruises extremely popular. For anyone interested in booking an adult-only cruise, the information and deciding what to choose may be overwhelming. We’ve put together a guide to help you with any questions you may have when it comes to adult-only cruises.

Benefits of Choosing an Adults-Only Cruise

Why should you choose an adults-only cruise? Well, for one, it will likely be quieter than those allowing guests under 18. Activities and entertainment will be more geared toward adults, and there will be more of an emphasis on informing guests about the destinations they will be visiting on the cruise – from culinary experiences to lectures and films about the locations- things younger guests could easily find boring. The social aspect is also different on adults-only cruises; their is more of a focus on mingling and meeting other guests on the ship – many of the adults-only cruises have a smaller passenger capacity than the bigger cruise lines.

Because of that, adults-only cruises also tend to be a bit more luxurious than regular ones, with bigger/fancier cabins and an emphasis on service.

Activities and Entertainment on Adults-Only Cruises

Viking Ocean Cruises

The activities and entertainment you find on adults-only cruises are similar to those on family-friendly cruises, with nightly music, pools, movies, spas, and salons. However, you won’t find a water park or kids club on adults-only cruises. Several adult-only cruises emphasize education of the destinations you visit with lectures, films, and immersive activities. Onshore, you are more likely to find tours than free time, and bus tours may be longer and less fun for kids.

Choosing the Right Adults-Only Cruise

So, what adults-only cruise is right for you? It depends on what you are looking for. As mentioned, adults-only cruises tend to be a bit more luxurious than the larger, run-of-the-mill ones, so first, you have to decide how luxurious you want to go. For the top adults-only cruises, Holland America is your most affordable choice- though, buyer beware, they allow guests under 18 but cater to older crowds. P&O and Virgin are more mid-range, while Viking, Grand Circle, and Silversea will have you spending a little more, with Regent Seven Seas your most luxurious choice.

Deciding where you want to go and for how long will also factor into your decision, while most cruise lines travel everywhere in the world, the exact ports and timing of the cruises may impact which one you choose.

You also should consider the size of the ship. If you want a large ship, that is what many imagine when they think of a cruise, your best bet is to go with Virgin Voyages or P&O, which can have up to 2700 passengers. River cruises will have less capacity than ocean cruises, and the smallest cruises for adults, found on Grand Circle, fit just 86 passengers for the ultimate intimate experience.

Dining Options

Dining on adults-only cruises doesn’t greatly differ from what you will find on all-age cruises, except that many don’t offer buffet-style dining – what many consider the quintessential dining cruising experience. Like regular cruises, adults-only cruises often feature various dining options, including fine dining restaurants, specialty eateries, casual cafes, and room service. Many cruises also offer options for dietary restrictions and preferences. Many are all-inclusive and include beer and wine with the fare.

You’ll find culinary experiences to enhance your understanding of the destinations your cruise is stopping at, from demonstrations to classes with locals to fully immerse yourself in the culture. Many adult-only cruises are all-inclusive and include wine and beer (if not all alcoholic beverages).

Accommodation and Cabin Choices

Viking Ocean Cruises

Accommodations on adults-only cruises tend to be more luxurious than your larger all-age cruises. Several adult cruises have window or veranda rooms as the norm, so you don’t have to worry about the cheapest choice being an inside room in total darkness. Grand Circle, one of our top picks for best adults-only cruises, has a roommate matching service for solo travelers who don’t want to pay for a single room. Most cabins feature at least a queen size bed, storage, and a bathroom.

Destinations and Itineraries

Destinations of adult-only cruises are the same as all-age cruises: you can find cruises that take you anywhere in the world across all seven continents. Itineraries range from short excursions to months-long ones.

Planning Tips for an Adults-Only Cruise

Planning an adults-only cruise doesn’t differ much from planning a regular one. Deciding on your budget, where you want to go, and for how long should all be considered. While there are a few cruise lines – Virgin, Viking, and Saga- that are truly adults-only, several cater to adults but do allow kids, so you may have a child or two on board if you book them. So you have to decide how important it is that no one will be under 18 on your cruise. If you are sure you don’t want to see anyone born after 2006, then book a cruise for 18+ only.

P&O Cruises

FAQs About Adults-Only Cruises

Are there any restrictions on who can book an adults-only cruise?

Yes, most adult-only cruises require passengers to be at least 18 years old at the time of embarkation. Several cruises are geared toward adults but don’t have an age minimum.

Are there any destinations or cruise lines that specialize in adult-only cruises?

Yes, several cruise lines offer adult-only cruises to various destinations worldwide. Some popular options include Virgin Voyages, P&O Cruises’ “Adonia” ship, and Viking. Saga Cruises specializes in cruises for adults over the age of fifty.

How can I ensure a relaxing experience on an adults-only cruise?

To ensure a relaxing experience, consider choosing a cruise line and itinerary that aligns with your preferences and interests. Additionally, take advantage of onboard amenities like spa treatments, quiet lounges, and adults-only areas to unwind and recharge.

Are adult-only cruises more expensive than family-oriented cruises?

Prices for adult-only cruises can vary depending on the cruise line, itinerary, and cabin category. While some adult-only cruises may be more expensive due to their luxury amenities and exclusive offerings, affordable options are also available, especially during off-peak travel seasons.

What’s the nightlife like on adults-only cruises?

Adults-only cruises often boast vibrant nightlife options, including themed parties, live music performances, comedy shows, and late-night dancing. Many ships also feature bars and lounges serving a wide selection of cocktails, wines, and spirits.

Are there any downsides to choosing an adults-only cruise?

While adults-only cruises offer a serene and sophisticated atmosphere, they may not suit everyone. Passengers who enjoy traveling with children or prefer a more family-friendly environment may find adults-only cruises less appealing. Additionally, some adults-only cruises may have limited entertainment options compared to family-oriented cruises. People not interested in offshore experience may also not enjoy adult-only cruises as much, as many of them emphasize the culture and education of destinations on the itinerary.