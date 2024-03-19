Hotels in Florida are usually brimming with rowdy kids here for the beach or the theme parks. Looking for a child-free oasis? These seven best adult-only hotels offer plenty of peace and quiet—plus benefits like a private island, world-class spas, and high-end restaurants. From the historic coasts of St. Augustine to the clear water beaches of the Florida Keys, we’ve gathered a list of the best adult-only hotels in Florida.

Best Adults-Only Hotels in Florida

Bungalows Key Largo

Just 50 miles from Miami is the Bungalows Key Largo. The resort is one of a few all-inclusive, adult-only hotels in the state. Every guest can enjoy unlimited breakfast, lunch, and dinner in their bungalow or on the private beach. When you’re ready to get into the water, the resort offers snorkel gear, paddleboards, water trikes, and kayaks for all guests to use. Relax and unwind in the on-site spa or zen garden, and have fun at events like karaoke, tiki boat cruises, live entertainment, DJ nights and more.

Bungalows include waterfront bungalows or garden bungalows, and all can hold up to four guests. Each has a separate living space, private outdoor space and soaking tub or outdoor shower.

The Standard Miami

The Standard Miami is nestled on Belle Isle, just a short drive between downtown Miami and South Beach. The resort is known for its spa, which has a mudroom and hydrotherapy area which are free for hotel guests. Rooms at the resort are bright and cheerful, much like Miami, with terraces looking over the bay or surrounding gardens. The pool and mud bath area are partially or fully nude acceptable. Restaurants at the hotels serve healthy Miami-inspired meals like kale salads with local produce, along with more decadent things like a fried chicken sandwich with spicy mayo and fries.

Rooms range from standard to larger terrace rooms. The standard rooms feature comfortable queen beds, spa rain showers, and free Wi-Fi. The largest rooms available, the Bath Terrace rooms, feature a wraparound terrace, four person jacuzzi, and outdoor bathtub. All rooms are pet-friendly, feature egyptian cotton sheets, spa rain showers, and room service.

Casa Morada

With just 16 guest room suites overlooking white sand beaches and glittering waters, Casa Morada is an escape from busy lifestyles to island life. Many of the suites look over the ocean or the spectacular gardens. The resort offers many ways to soak up vitamin D, with beach loungers, an outdoor pool, and free bicycle rentals on site. If your stay is over a Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday, you can also enjoy free yoga classes at the resort. For those looking to live the luxury lifestyle while on vacation, consider renting the Blue Mist, the resort’s private yacht which first launched in 1917.

All rooms at the Casa Morada are suites, so the toughest decision you’ll face when booking is which type of suite you want. You can choose from a garden view or a sea view, and from there, the suites have a variety of amenities, including first-floor terraces, tree house terraces, private outdoor showers, and jacuzzis.

The Hoyt House Bed and Breakfast Inn

The adults-only Hoyt House Bed and Breakfast Inn is just steps from historic downtown Fernandina Beach. The bed and breakfast has ten stunning guest rooms with an outdoor pool, lounge, library, and lobby fireplace. Exploring Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island is made easy with free bikes offered by the inn. Built in 1905, the Hoyt House still features the original hand-tiled fireplaces in many rooms. During your stay, you may also book a time to take part in a traditional English tea with a full menu of tea sandwiches and snacks, tea of your choice, and specialty desserts.

The ten spacious guest rooms all have private bathrooms, tall ceilings, a fireplace, private balcony, and unique decor.

Collector Inn and Luxury Gardens

Florida’s historic coast is home to the Collector Inn and Luxury Gardens in St. Augustine. The resort spans nine buildings and has 30 unique guest rooms to choose from. Each room has a distinctive feature, including coquina walls, refurbished hardwood floors, and beautiful fireplaces. Just outside the rooms is a spacious courtyard, which is a nice spot for morning coffee or after-dinner cocktails. The onsite bar, The Well, serves craft cocktails in St. Augustine’s first two-car garage, making this a cozy spot to hang out after touring the city. Not feeling the bar? Add a mixology class or cocktail kit to your stay.

Choose from three different types of rooms: a guestroom, suite, or two-bedroom suite. Two-bedroom suites are highlighted by their private balconies, and spacious size. All rooms are equipped with a kitchenette complete with Nespresso machine, mini bar with complimentary snacks and beverages, and flatscreen TVs.

Little Palm Island Resort and Spa

At Little Palm Island Resort and Spa you’ll be in total bliss without the daily distractions of a phone and tv. The resort only has one tv in the main common area and phones rarely have signals this far off the grid. Each guest will start their journey to the resort via seaplane or boat, and be transported to an island with only 30 guest rooms. The resort spa is modeled after beautiful Bali with lush greenery and calming music playing throughout. When the need for adventure strikes, the resort offers sailing classes, deep-sea fishing, and helicopter rides over the ocean.

All suites have ocean views, outdoor copper tubs, king beds and complimentary snacks and drinks. Enjoy a welcome cocktail upon arrival.

National Hotel, An Adult-Only Oceanfront Resort

Miami is known for its towering hotels and sandy beaches. The National Hotel, an Adult-only Oceanfront Resort, is a wonderful adults-only getaway. The resort is in the heart of the Art Deco district, just minutes from the beach and Miami nightlife. The 116 rooms and 36 suites are decorated to reflect the Art Deco neighborhood with views of the city or the beach. The resort’s key feature is the infinity-edge pool, the longest in Miami beach. Tamara’s Bistro, the onsite restaurant, is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and serves up shareable plates like ceviche and avocado toast.

The National has several types of rooms to choose from – from classic to the ultra-luxurious penthouse suite. All rooms are equipped with coffee makers, usb ports, pillow top mattresses, smart TVs, and WiFi.