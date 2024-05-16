Megan Johnson contributed to this story.

How to Plan a Trip to Yosemite: The Ultimate 3-Day Itinerary

Planning a trip to Yosemite National Park is a dream for many outdoor enthusiasts. This breathtakingly beautiful park in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in nature. With towering granite cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and ancient sequoia groves, Yosemite offers plenty to see. If you only have three days to explore the park, follow this itinerary designed to help you make the most of your time in this natural paradise.

Who’s This For?

This itinerary is ideal for first-time visitors seeking a balanced mix of iconic sights, moderate hikes, and historical exploration.

Pro Tip: Yosemite gets extremely busy during peak season (late spring to early fall) and over holiday weekends, especially Memorial Day, Labor Day, and July 4th. Consider planning your three-day trip for shoulder seasons (early spring/late fall) for smaller crowds and pleasant weather. Note that reservations are required to drive into or through Yosemite on some dates and times from April 13 to October 27.

Day 1: Yosemite Valley

Sunrise on Yosemite Valley, Yosemite National Park, California / Stephen | Adobe Stock

Yosemite Valley is the heart of the park and a must-visit destination for any first-time visitor. This area of the park is accessible by car and bus year-round. The entrance to the park and Yosemite Valley tend to get congested with traffic, so taking the free Yosemite Valley shuttle bus or public YARTS bus is a good alternative to driving yourself.

Beat the crowds by starting your day early (we recommend before 8:00 am) and entering the park through the Arch Rock Entrance on the western side of the valley. This will allow you to witness the iconic El Capitan and Bridalveil Fall as you make your way into the valley. Pack a breakfast to enjoy as a picnic after entering the park.

Your first stop should be the Yosemite Valley Welcome Center, where you can pick up maps, inquire about ranger-led programs, and gather information about the area’s various hiking trails and attractions. A ranger-staffed information desk allows you to ask questions about any hikes or activities you have planned for the day and check weather and trail conditions. The park rangers are a wealth of information and can recommend hikes based on the amount of time you have and how strenuous you want them to be.

Next, head to the iconic Yosemite Falls, the tallest waterfall in North America. The best time to see the waterfall is in spring when snowmelt increases the water flow. If you’re visiting in August, the waterfall could be a trickle or completely dry, so check with a ranger before heading out if you don’t want to be disappointed by a lack of water.

Yosemite Falls comprises three separate falls: Upper Yosemite Fall, the middle cascades, and Lower Yosemite Fall. Take the one-mile loop trail around the base of Yosemite Falls for an up-close view, or challenge yourself with the strenuous Yosemite Falls Trail for a panoramic view of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, and Sentinel Rock. At the top, you’ll be rewarded with an incredible vantage point from which to watch Upper Yosemite Fall. This trail is 7.2 miles round trip, with 2,700 feet of elevation gain, and takes an average of six to eight hours to complete. Drinking water is unavailable along the trail, so ensure you bring enough for your entire hike.

Trail Options

End your day with a visit to Glacier Point, a stunning overlook that offers unparalleled views of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, and the High Sierra. Depending on conditions, the Glacier Point Road is typically open to cars in late May through October or November. In the winter, you can access this postcard-perfect view by cross-country skiing for 10.5 miles.

Trail Length

Elevation Gain Average Time to Complete Upper Yosemite Fall 7.2 miles 2,700 feet 6-8 hours Vernal Fall Footbridge 1.6 miles 400 feet 1-1.5 hours Top of Vernal Fall 2.4 miles 1,000 feet 3 hours Top of Nevada Fall 5.4 miles 2,000 feet 5-6 hours

If you still have energy in the afternoon, explore the Mist Trail, a popular hike that takes you to the bases of Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall. You’ll be so close to the falls that you can expect to get wet from the misty spray, especially when the falls are the strongest in spring and early summer. The trail will be slippery, so wear appropriate footwear and consider bringing hiking poles. The National Parks Service (NPS) recommends taking the Mist Trail to the falls, looping around, and taking the John Muir Trail back down to the valley. If you’re visiting in the winter, note that the lower portion of the Mist Trail along Vernal Fall closes due to the risk of falling ice and rock. End your day with a visit to Glacier Point, a stunning overlook that offers unparalleled views of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, and the High Sierra. Depending on conditions, the Glacier Point Road is typically open to cars in late May through October or November. In the winter, you can access this postcard-perfect view by cross-country skiing for 10.5 miles.

Day 2: Discover Mariposa Grove and Wawona

Tunnel Tree, Mariposa Grove, Yosemite National Park, California, USA – Sequoia tree / Lynn Yeh | Adobe Stock

On your second day, head to the southern portion of Yosemite and explore the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. This awe-inspiring grove is home to over 500 mature giant sequoias, some over 3,000 years old. We recommend a walk along the Grizzly Peak Loop Trail, a moderate 2-mile hike that takes you through the heart of the grove, allowing you to marvel at the massive trunks and intricate details of these ancient giants. This relatively flat hike takes about 1.5-2 hours. If you’re looking for something easier, the 0.3-mile Big Trees Loop Trail is a wheelchair-accessible path that winds through the forest.

You cannot drive directly to Mariposa Grove in your car. Mariposa Grove Road is only open to vehicles with a disability placard. All other visitors must park at Mariposa Grove Welcome Plaza, located near the south entrance to the park, and take a free shuttle. There are 300 parking spots at the welcome plaza, and they tend to fill up by late morning. We advise arriving early to guarantee a parking space. Depending on conditions, Mariposa Grove Road is generally open from April 15 through November 30.

If you don’t want to take the shuttle, the Washburn Trail is a nice two-mile (each way) hike to the grove.

After visiting Mariposa Grove, head to the Wawona area, a historic district within the park. Stop by the Wawona Hotel, a grand Victorian-era hotel built in 1856, for lunch in the main dining room.

In the afternoon, stop by the Yosemite History Center, where you can learn the stories of the people who settled here, walk across a covered bridge, and even watch blacksmiths forge iron tools.

Once the sun goes down, don’t miss the chance to stargaze. Yosemite National Park has minimal light pollution, making it a great place to see constellations. Many amateur astronomers set up telescopes at Glacier Point on Saturdays in June, July, and August.

Day 3: Tuolumne Meadows

Mule deer at Tuolumne Meadows, Yosemite / straystone | Adobe Stock

On your final day in Yosemite, head west to visit Tuolumne Meadows, a sublime alpine meadow. Situated at an elevation of around 8,600 feet, it offers breathtaking vistas of granite domes, jagged peaks, and vibrant wildflower-dotted meadows. To access Tuolumne Meadows, take the Tioga Road, a scenic 47-mile drive between Crane Flat and Tiagoa Pass, leaving plenty of time to stop at all the pullouts to take photos of the stunning views.

Stop at Olmsted Point, which offers a unique eastern view of Yosemite Valley. Tioga Road is open from approximately late May or June through October or November, depending on conditions. Parking is limited, so plan to arrive early in the day to secure a spot. Before heading out, check the NPS website for the most up-to-date information on Tioga Road closures.

Pack a swimsuit and a picnic and while away the day swimming and lounging at Siesta Lake or Tenaya Lake. If you’re feeling adventurous, take the steep trail to the top of Lembert Dome for the best views of the Tuolumne Meadows area. The trail begins at the Dog Lake parking area and is just 0.75 miles to the summit.

End your trip on a high note by hiking to Parsons Memorial Lodge, the place where John Muir and Robert Underwood Johnson first considered establishing Yosemite National Park. The lodge is a flat one-mile hike from the Tuolumne Meadows Visitor Center.

Yosemite During Holiday Weekends

Private Starry Night Stargazing Tour / YFA Guides

If you have three days off of work for a holiday weekend, Yosemite National Park may seem like a great vacation destination, but you’re not the only one who will have that idea. Long weekends are some of the most popular times to visit Yosemite, and the park can get extremely crowded. Prepare for campgrounds and hotels to fill up well in advance, and expect significant traffic and limited parking throughout the park.

Yosemite Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in Yosemite, and the park comes alive with visitors eager to bask in the warm weather and explore the blossoming landscapes. This is an ideal time to witness the park’s waterfalls at their peak flow as the snowmelt from the High Sierra cascades over granite cliffs in a spectacular display of nature’s power.

During Memorial Day weekend, the NPS advises visitors to arrive in the park before 9:00 am or after 5:00 pm and to take the free shuttle bus service around the park in lieu of driving.

Parts of Yosemite National Park, such as Tioga Road, may still be closed over Memorial Day weekend, and higher-elevation hiking trails will likely remain snow-covered. The Half Dome Cables might not be up by Memorial Day weekend (and note that you will need a permit to climb Half Dome any time the cables are up).

Yosemite July 4th Weekend

Celebrating the Fourth of July in Yosemite is a truly patriotic experience. The park’s iconic scenery is the perfect backdrop for this quintessential American holiday. July is one of the hottest and driest months to visit Yosemite, offering good trail conditions and warm water for swimming or kayaking.

The NPS has previously warned Fourth of July visitors to Yosemite National Park, “Based on past holiday weekends, visitors arriving during peak hours have been delayed for up to two hours in east Yosemite Valley.” Plan accordingly and opt for the shuttle bus around the park (which can use HOV lanes to avoid traffic) to get around more efficiently and not have to fight for parking.

Fireworks pose a serious fire hazard and are strictly prohibited in the park. Consider taking a Yosemite stargazing tour for a nighttime Fourth of July show to celebrate the holiday instead.

Yosemite Labor Day Weekend

As summer draws to a close, Labor Day weekend offers one last opportunity to soak up the warmth and beauty of Yosemite before autumn sets in. The weather over Labor Day weekend is typically hot and dry, with clear skies offering great views.

Many schools are back in session by now, so Labor Day can be less crowded compared to other holiday weekends in Yosemite—however, you can still expect more crowds and traffic than during regular summer weekends, so be prepared.

The Best 4-Day Yosemite National Park Itinerary: A Complete Guide to Planning Your Trip Yosemite National Park boasts some of the most awe-inspiring natural wonders on Earth. With so much to see and do, planning a perfect 4-day trip might be overwhelming. We’ve compiled the ideal itinerary for exploring Yosemite’s iconic landmarks, hidden gems, and diverse landscapes. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a casual nature enthusiast, this itinerary caters to all interests and activity levels. Day 1: Immerse Yourself in Yosemite Valley Valley View Yosemite / srongkrod | Adobe Stock Morning – Tunnel View, Yosemite Valley Lodge You might as well start your Yosemite visit with some of the park’s most familiar spots. Start your day at the iconic Tunnel View, capturing the postcard-perfect panorama of Yosemite Valley with El Capitan, Half Dome, and Yosemite Falls in the distance. Continue the drive towards Yosemite Valley Lodge, stopping briefly at Lower Yosemite Fall to witness the power and beauty of the cascading water. This excursion should take around two hours or less, so depending on when you set off, it could be time for an early lunch at the Base Camp Eatery by the time you get to Yosemite Valley Lodge. If it’s too early, or you’d rather bring a picnic lunch with you, the Eatery has plenty of Grab and Go options. Mid-day – Biking Yosemite Valley Lodge, El Captian Meadow, Mirror Lake Once you have lunch figured out, you can rent bikes from Yosemite Valley Lodge and explore the valley floor at your own pace on the 12-mile bike trail loop. The trail takes you through Cook’s Meadow and El Capitan Meadow, where you can soak in the tranquility. You’ll want to make sure you stop for a photo at Mirror Lake, where the reflection of Half Dome creates a stunning mirrored image (depending on water levels). 12 miles too much? Just turn around whenever you feel the need. You’ll want to end your ride at Yosemite Valley Lodge, return your bikes, and head off to hike. Afternoon – Lower Yosemite Fall Hike Embark on the moderate Lower Yosemite Fall Hike, a 2.5-mile round trip that lasts about 2-3 hours. The well-maintained trail offers gradual inclines and switchbacks leading to the base of the falls. You may get misted as you approach the falls- a refreshing experience on a warm day. Evening – Relax and Stargaze Enjoy a delicious dinner at one of the restaurants at Yosemite Valley Lodge– like the Mountain Room or Mountain Room Lodge or Base Camp Eatery for a more relaxed atmosphere. Afterward, experience the night sky like never before, either heading out into the valley on your own, or by joining a stargazing program. Day 2: Challenge Yourself with Waterfalls and Vistas Vernal Fall, Yosemite National Park / Mariusz Blach | Adobe Stock Morning – Conquer the Exhilarating Mist Trail Put on your sturdiest, most comfortable shoes to prepare for this challenging 3.1-mile round-trip hike. The uneven terrain (and likely crowded) trail takes you alongside Vernal and Emerald Falls, offering up-close views and the refreshing spray of the mist, which you will be grateful for on particularly hot days. The trailhead is near the Happy Isles Nature Center on a park map or follow signs within Yosemite Valley. Afternoon – Glacier Point Road Take a scenic drive (about 1.5 hours) along Glacier Point Road, stopping at Washburn Point for a breathtaking panorama of Yosemite Valley from a different perspective. Chinook Point Pullout is another scenic pullout offering stunning vistas of Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, and the surrounding mountains. Important tips when driving Glacier Point Road: Check road conditions before your visit- Glacier Point Road may be closed due to weather or construction.

Parking at Glacier Point can be limited, especially during peak season.

Be aware of the switchbacks and steep drop-offs along Glacier Point Road. Drive slowly and cautiously. Afternoon/Evening – Hike to Glacier Point Your final stop along the way will be Glacier Point, where you can witness the jaw-dropping views encompassing Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, and surrounding peaks. This is an easier one-mile round trip hike starting at the Glacier Point Parking Lot. For a more adventurous option, hike to Sentinel Dome or Taft Point for even more stunning vistas, especially at sunset (reservations required during peak season). These trails share a trailhead, and the parking lot is before you reach the Glacier Point Parking Lot. While the hikes are relatively easy, they are longer than the Glacier Point Hike, at 2.2 miles round-trip. Day 3: Mariposa Grove, Badger Pass Ski Area and Wawona Bachelor and Three Graces in Mariposa Grove, Yosemite National Park, California / Olga | Adobe Stock Morning – Mariposa Grove Travel south on Wawona Road to Mariposa Grove home to the stunning, towering giant sequoia trees. Walk amongst these ancient giants on the Grizzly Giant Loop and be humbled by their size and resilience. You’ll see highlights such as the Fallen Monarch, which offers a glimpse into the stunning shallow roots of a Sequoia. See the nearly 3000-year-old Grizzly Giant and the California Tunnel Tree- the last remaining sequoia that was cut to allow horse-drawn carriages to pass through in the late 19th century. If you want to make a day of it, the Guardians Loop Trail and the Mariposa Grove Trail are longer, more strenuous trails amongst the trees that will take 4-6 hours. If you’ve done enough hiking, consider taking the Grand Tour, an 8-hour bus tour that takes you through Yosemite Valley, Glacier Point, and Mariposa Grove. Afternoon – Badger Pass Ski Area/Wawona The afternoon will be your chance to explore the lesser-known wonders of Yosemite. You can opt for a scenic drive to Badger Pass Ski Area for breathtaking views of the Sierra Nevada mountains; or, if you’re interested in history, visit Wawona, a historic settlement with preserved buildings offering a glimpse into Yosemite’s past. Evening – Campfire Take the night to sit by a campfire and get a traditional Yosemite experience. Roast some marshmallows while you gaze at the stunning night sky. Day 4: Hike to Half Dome or Relax at the Valley Floor Top of Half Dome, Yosemite National Park, California / Stephen | Adobe Stock Option 1 – Hiking If you’re a true adventurer and can never get enough hiking in, use your last day for the ultimate hiking experience: summiting Half Dome. This is a 14-16 mile round trip hike, taking most hikers 10-12 hours to complete, so you will need to leave by sunrise or before. The national parks website suggests anyone hiking the trail set a “must turn around time.” Be sure to tell yourself if you haven’t reached the summit by a certain time, you will turn around. The last 400 feet of the summit utilize cables to allow hikers to climb the summit without rock equipment. While injuries (and death) are rare, acting responsibly, taking your time, and allowing faster hikers to pass you is essential. The panoramic views from the top are unparalleled. Option 2 – Slow Down and Relax Morning – Explore the Valley Floor Enjoy a relaxed morning exploring the valley floor by bike. Rent bikes from Yosemite Valley Lodge and follow the paved paths along the Merced River. Stop for photos at picturesque spots like Sentinel Beach and Cook’s Meadow. Take a detour to Yosemite Museum to learn about the park’s geology, natural history, and human history. Through the exhibits, you’ll learn about the formation of Yosemite Valley, the diverse plant and animal life, and the fascinating history of the park’s indigenous people. Afternoon – Picnic Lunch Before heading off on your bike, stop in at Degnan’s Deli or the grocery store located at Yosemite Valley Lodge and pick up food to take with you for lunch. Then, have a picnic lunch in El Capitan Meadow, soaking in the sunshine and the views of the surrounding cliffs. Late Afternoon – Treat Yourself After a busy three days, you deserve a little pampering. After lunch, drive to the Yosemite Health Spa to treat yourself to a massage (reservations recommended). If a spa treatment isn’t for you, continue on a leisurely bike ride towards Bridalveil Fall. Evening – Farewell Dinner Whether you’ve taken the day to do your most challenging hike yet or to slow down and soak in the beauty of Yosemite, a farewell dinner is in order. Enjoy fine dining at the Mountain Room at Yosemite Valley Lodge. How Long Do I Need In Yosemite National Park? Sunrise in Yosemite National Park / Rachel | Adobe Stock There is no straight answer to this because the real answer is that it depends. One or two days means you will have to skip some highlights, but three, four, and five days are perfect for fitting in everything you want to see and do. Four days allows you to see and do a lot without getting overwhelmed. Other Tips for Your Four-Day Yosemite Stay Yellow-bellied marmot in Tuolumne Meadows, Yosemite / PixyNL | Adobe Stock Safety There are many things you can do to stay safe during your Yosemite stay. Here are a few basic tips to keep in mind: Always wear a helmet when bike riding.

Be aware of wildlife – many animals call Yosemite home.

Do not leave food out. It attracts bears and other wildlife.

Remember to stay hydrated. Book your Accommodation Well in Advance Yosemite lodging, especially during peak season (summer) fills up quickly. Consider your budget and preferred location (Yosemite Valley, gateway towns) when choosing your stay. Purchase Park Entrance Passes You’ll need a park entrance pass to enter Yosemite. Purchase them online or at entrance stations. Consider annual passes if you plan on visiting other national parks during the year. Plan your activities While this is just one itinerary, make sure you research the different areas of Yosemite (Yosemite Valley, Glacier Point, Mariposa Grove) and choose activities that suit your interests and fitness level. Obtain permits for Half Dome or other permit-required hikes in advance. Pack Appropriately Bring layers of clothing for changing weather conditions, sturdy hiking shoes, sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, and a refillable water bottle. Consider insect repellent and a rain jacket depending on the season. Check out our packing list for more packing tips.

The Best 5-Day Yosemite National Park Itinerary: A Complete Guide to Planning Your Trip

Spanning over 748,542 acres of pristine wilderness, Yosemite National Park is a true jewel in the crown of America’s national parks system, enticing adventurers and nature-lovers from around the globe. The park is home to some of the most famous natural sites in America, including El Capitan, Yosemite Falls, and Half Dome.

Planning a five-day trip to Yosemite National Park can seem daunting, with so many incredible sights and activities to choose from but with limited time to see them all. However, with careful planning and a well-crafted itinerary, you can make the most of your trip. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the best way to plan a trip to Yosemite and provide you with a detailed five-day itinerary to ensure you don’t miss any of the park’s highlights. This travel plan is designed for a first-time visitor to Yosemite National Park who wants to see all the can’t-miss highlights as well as discover some hidden gems.

Day 1: Explore the Iconic Yosemite Valley

Yosemite Valley / Dudarev Mikhail | Adobe Stock

Your Yosemite adventure begins in the heart of the park, the legendary Yosemite Valley. This glacially carved valley is home to some of Yosemite National Park’s most iconic landmarks and viewpoints.

Start your day early to avoid traffic at the park entrance and head to Tunnel View, a breathtaking vantage point offering a panoramic vista of El Capitan, Half Dome, and Bridalveil Fall. This is one of the most photographed spots in the park, so be sure to have your camera ready. Tunnel View can get crowded, which is why we recommend making it your first stop of the day (before everyone else arrives). If you’re seeking solitude, Artist Point is a good alternative to Tunnel View that’s a bit more under-the-radar.

Next, venture to the Yosemite Village, where you’ll find the Yosemite Exploration Center, amenities including restaurants and water, and the Ansel Adams Gallery, a showcase of works by the renowned photographer who captured the essence of Yosemite so beautifully. If you’re ready for lunch at this point, Yosemite Village has a number of options. Degnan’s Kitchen is a good spot for a quick grab-and-go casual sandwich or salad, or you can relax for a bit by the fire at The Loft at Degnan’s for a sit-down meal.

Take the free park shuttle from the village or drive to the trailhead for the Lower Yosemite Fall hike. This easy one-mile loop walk takes you to the base of the iconic waterfall via a paved trail and takes about 30 minutes to complete. The waterfall is most powerful during the spring and early summer, so expect to get soaked with spray if you’re standing on the footbridge closest to the waterfall. It’s a great way to cool off on a hot day!

In the afternoon, explore the Merced River and its beautiful surroundings at the Sentinel Beach Picnic Area. If you’re visiting in late spring or summer, when the water levels are high, bring a raft or rent one and float down the river for a unique way to take in the sights. Watch out for swimmers jumping off bridges along the river, an illegal but popular summer activity. Before leaving, be sure to stand on Swinging Bridge and see if you can spot the reflection of Yosemite Falls in the river.

As the sun sets, head to the El Capitan Meadow to watch El Capitan and Half Dome appear to change colors as the last rays of the day hit the granite cliffs.

Day 2: Hike to Iconic Vistas and Waterfalls

Vernal Fall, Yosemite / srongkrod | Adobe Stock

Yosemite National Park has incredible hiking trails, so make your second day the time you get out and explore them. There are all levels of trails to choose from, from short and flat walks to strenuous all-day hikes, so you’ll be able to find something that suits your ability. The National Parks Service (NPS) has a great list of hikes broken down by mileage to help you find the perfect challenge.

Start your day early by driving to the John Muir trailhead, the starting point for some of the most popular parks in Yosemite. This is a choose-your-own-adventure hike, with options to make the walk as long or short as you like. Some options include:

Vernal Fall Footbridge (1.6 miles)

Top of Vernal Fall (2.4 miles)

Top of Nevada Fall (5.4 miles)

Be prepared for steep, slippery sections of the trail, especially around the waterfalls, and bring plenty of water and snacks for the journey. The NPS recommends bringing 3-4 quarts of water per person if you’re headed to the top of Nevada Fall.

After conquering the hike, take a well-deserved break and refuel at the Curry Village Pizza Patio, where you can enjoy hand-tossed pizza and a cold drink in the sunshine on an outdoor deck overlooking Glacier Point and Royal Arches.

If you’re up for a post-lunch hike, head to the Mirror Lake trailhead, where you can embark on a relatively easy walk to the Mirror Lake, known for its photogenic reflections of the surrounding cliffs. There is a one-mile paved path from the parking lot to Mirror Lake, and you can extend the hike to a five-mile loop around the lake if you’re feeling ambitious. Mirror Lake is best visited in the spring and summer when the snowmelt makes the water level high—be aware that the lake may be completely dry by the end of summer.

Don’t head back to your hotel once the sun goes down—minimal light pollution makes Yosemite Valley an incredible destination for stargazing. Sign up for a two-hour Naturalist Walk: Explore Yosemite’s Night Sky tour with Yosemite Conservancy, an unforgettable experience where you’ll see stars, planets, and constellations. You’ll need to register in advance and be prepared to walk for two miles with a guide.

Day 3: Explore Mariposa Grove and Wawona

Entrance to the newly reopened Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, Yosemite National Park, California / Sundry Photography | Adobe Stock

On your third day in Yosemite National Park, venture beyond Yosemite Valley to explore the park’s ancient giants at Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. Mariposa Grove is home to over 500 towering sequoia trees, some over 3,000 years old. Take the time to walk among these ancient giants on one of the many paths winding through the forest. Trail options range from easy (like the 0.3-mile Big Trees Loop Trail) to strenuous (the 6.5-mile Guardians Loop Trail).

To reach Mariposa Grove, park at the Mariposa Grove Welcome Plaza and take the free shuttle. Only vehicles with disability placards can drive on Mariposa Grove Road and park at the grove. The parking lot fills up early in peak season, so plan to arrive before 11 am to ensure you can visit. If you can’t find parking or prefer to walk, you can hike two miles (each way) from the Welcome Plaza on the Washburn Trail or the Mariposa Grove Road to reach the sequoias.

After your scenic sequoia stroll, drive to the nearby Wawona area and visit the Yosemite History Center, a collection of historic buildings, to get a glimpse into the park’s past. The History Center is open 24 hours a day, and informational signs in front of each building can help you learn more, even if no rangers are around.

If you’re visiting in the summer, stop by the scenic Merced River swimming hole near Chilnualna Road, where you can swim or tube the chilly waters. If you’d prefer to stay on dry land, take a 0.75-mile round-trip walk to the Wawona Swinging Bridge, a swaying suspension bridge over the South Fork of the Merced River.

Another great way to experience the Merced River is to sign up for a rafting trip with OARS River Rafting. In April and May, the Merced offers up Class III-IV whitewater to challengers brave enough to take on the rapids. This day-long trip takes place just outside of Yosemite National Park.

Day 4: Explore Tuolumne Meadows and Tenaya Lake

Tenaya Lake Yosemite / Peter Wey | Adobe Stock

On your fourth day, venture into the high country of Yosemite, exploring the scenic Tuolumne Meadows and the pristine Tenaya Lake.

Begin your day by driving along the Tioga Road, a scenic byway that winds through the park’s high-altitude regions. The Tuolumne Meadows Shuttle is not operating in 2024, so driving is the best way to reach this area of the park. (Note that this road is closed in the winter due to heavy snowfall. Your first stop will be the Tuolumne Meadows, a vast subalpine meadow surrounded by towering granite domes and peaks. Take a 1.5-mile round-trip walk to Soda Springs, where you’ll find cold, carbonated mineral water bubbling straight out of the ground. Don’t be tempted to drink this rust-colored water—the parks service recommends against imbibing due to potential contamination.

If you’re looking for a longer hike in the meadows, we love the Cathedral Lakes Trail. It’s a moderate 7-mile round-trip hike with 1,000 feet of elevation gain that takes you to a stunning alpine lake basin tucked beneath the iconic Cathedral Peak. Along the way, you’ll enjoy breathtaking vistas of the surrounding peaks and meadows and opportunities for wildlife spotting. This hike generally takes around 4-6 hours.

After your hike, continue along Tioga Road to Tenaya Lake, the largest lake in Yosemite’s front country. The lake’s crystal-clear waters and stunning reflections of the surrounding granite domes make it one of the most popular destinations in Yosemite National Park in the summer. Spend time relaxing by the lake, swimming, or picnicking in this serene setting.

On your way out of the park, stop at Olmsted Point, a parking lot with epic views of Half Dome, Tenaya Lake, and Clouds Rest. The easy 0.4-mile out-and-back Olmsted Point Nature trail is worth the extra effort to get a better vantage point.

Day 5: Glacier Point and Concluding Your Yosemite Adventure

Half Dome Sunset, Yosemite California / adonis_abril | Adobe Stock

We’ve saved the best for your last day in Yosemite National Park. Begin your day early by driving to Glacier Point, one of the best places in the park to watch the sunrise. From here, you can tackle the Sentinel Dome trail, a 2.2-mile round-trip hike that ends at the top of Sentinel Dome, where you’ll be rewarded with 360-degree views of the Yosemite Valley.

If you’re looking for a long hike to cap off your Yosemite trip, we recommend the 11.4 miles round-trip Ostrander Lake hike, which winds through forest and meadow before climbing up to views of Yosemite Valley domes and Mount Starr King and ending at Ostrander Lake.

For a shorter hike, take the hikers’ bus to Glacier Point and hike down for a 4.8 mile one-way trip. (Leave your car at the end of the hike so you don’t have to walk back up.)

On your way out of the park (acrophobics, skip this next recommendation) stop by Taft Point and the Fissures, which offer vertigo-inducing views down a sheer cliff straight into the valley below with no walls or guardrails.

Important Notes

Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park / Lucia | Adobe Stock

When planning your five-day Yosemite trip, there are a few important things you should know.

Reservations are required to drive into or through Yosemite National Park on certain dates and times between April and October. Click here to find out how to get a reservation. An entrance pass to Yosemite National Park costs $35 for a private vehicle, and cash is not accepted. A reservation costs an additional $2. GPS can be inaccurate within Yosemite National Park. Use this NPS guide for the most accurate driving time estimates. Parking can be difficult to find within the park, especially on weekends and during the summer. We recommend using the free Yosemite shuttles or public transportation to get around. Tire chains may be required from fall through spring if you’re driving in Yosemite National Park. A permit is required to hike the famous Half Dome when the cables are up, in order to protect the highly-trafficked area. Permits are also required for backpacking and overnight climbing. Tioga Road, Glacier Point Road, and Mariposa Grove are open seasonally due to snowy conditions in the winter. Always check with the NPS for the most up-to-date information to see if these roads are open before visiting. Note that Tioga Road has opened in seasons with heavy snow as late as July.

The Best Things to Do Near Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park stands as one of America’s most beloved and visited natural wonders, drawing visitors from around the world to behold its awe-inspiring scenery and famous landmarks. Yet Yosemite is just the crown jewel in an area filled with natural treasures.

If you can’t get an entrance reservation for Yosemite National Park—or if you’re just looking for things to do on your drive to or from the park— there are plenty of hidden gems near Yosemite to uncover. From sipping your way through local vineyards to stepping back in time aboard a historic steam train, there’s an endless amount of things to do and places to see beyond the park’s borders.

In this guide, we’ll provide suggestions for things to do near Yosemite National Park, in addition to highlighting the best state and national parks to explore as part of an extended visit.

Madera Wine Trail

Wine tasting in vineyard | NDABCREATIVITY | Adobe Stock

Take a well-deserved break from hiking in Yosemite National Park and spend a day on a different type of trail—the Madera Wine Trail. Located about an hour outside of Yosemite National Park, Madera is known as Yosemite’s wine region and is home to eight beautiful wineries.

Follow the trail independently (just make sure to designate a driver) or book a tour so everyone in your group can indulge in samples. Note that reservations are required for tastings at some vineyards. Visit the website for each winery to find reservation requirements and tasting prices. (A full list of wineries on the trail can be found here.)

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad, Yosemite National Park, California / Adrian Schäflein | Adobe Stock

Travel back in time with a ride on the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad, a historic steam train running through the Sierra National Forest—just four miles from the South Entrance of Yosemite National Park.

The scenic trip takes you on a one-hour ride along the old Madera Sugar Pine Railroad. Throughout the journey, a narrator will regale you with stories of the area and point out the best sights.

For a unique experience, sign up for the Moonlight Special, a dinner train package that includes a meal and a three-hour train ride with a stopover at Lewis Creek Canyon for some live entertainment.

Reservations are not required, but it’s recommended that tickets for the train be bought online in advance in case they sell out. The one-hour train ride costs $30 for adults and $18 for children, and the Moonlight Special costs $75 for adults and $45 for children.

Exchequer Mountain Bike Park

Lake McClure, California | Harris Shiffman | Adobe Stock

Although mountain biking is not allowed within Yosemite National Park, there is a stellar mountain bike park just about an hour outside the park. Featuring 700 acres of varied terrain, the Exchequer Mountain Bike Park is exclusively for mountain biking (so you don’t have to compete with hikers for paths).

This beautiful bike park overlooks Lake McClure and the Barrett Cove Recreation Area, offering stunning views from the tops of many trails. Exchequer Mountain Bike Park is open from dawn to dusk, and admission is included with the $10 entrance fee to Barrett Cove Recreation Area.

Download the Trail Forks app before visiting the park for the best trail maps and park information.

Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes, California | Patricia E. Thomas | Adobe Stock

Located just 45 minutes south of Yosemite National Park, Mammoth Lakes is the perfect gateway for your trip to the park. This mountain town has its own airport, Mammoth Yosemite Airport, which is the closest airport to Yosemite National Park.

Of course, Mammoth Lakes is more than just a good launching-off point for Yosemite—it’s a destination in its own right. Home to Mammoth Mountain, there’s incredible skiing in the winter and challenging hiking in the summer. No trip to Mammoth would be complete without getting out on the lakes by swimming, boating, or kayaking.

This lively town has many restaurants, shops, and lodging options, making it a great choice if you’re looking for somewhere to stay near Yosemite with plenty of amenities.

Rainbow Pools

Tuolumne River, Yosemite National Park | Deatonphotos | Adobe Stock

Rainbow Pools is a collection of natural swimming pools along the Tuolumne River, just off Highway 120 on the way to Yosemite National Park. In addition to small swimming holes, you’ll find a beautiful waterfall, as well as cliffs that the more adventurous swimmers jump off of.

Rainbow Pools offers limited amenities, including a small parking lot (get there early to find a spot), vault toilets, and picnic tables. However, there are no garbage cans, so you must pack out everything you bring in. The Rainbow Pools are located in the Stanislaus National Forest, which costs $10 per car to enter.

The Best State Parks Near Yosemite National Park

Mono Lake after Sunset / Krzysztof Wiktor | Adobe Stock

California is home to 280 state parks, meaning there’s much more to explore out here than just Yosemite National Park. From secret giant sequoias groves to otherworldly spires, these under-the-radar state parks are worth adding to your Yosemite itinerary.

Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve

Located in Mono County, just a 13-mile drive east of Yosemite National Park, lies one of nature’s most peculiar and mesmerizing sights—Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve. This ancient lake features otherworldly-looking tufa towers protruding from the water. Formed when freshwater springs mingle with the highly alkaline lake water, these spires are a unique site.

The best way to experience the tufas up close is by hiking the gentle South Tufa Trail, a flat one-mile loop past some of the biggest formations. Start your trip at the Mono Basin Scenic Area Visitor Center, where you can learn about the area’s unique geology, ecology, and human history.

National Parks annual pass holders receive free admission to Tufa State Natural Reserve, otherwise, it costs $3 per adult. Children under 16 are free.

Bodie State Historic Park

Want to escape the crowds at Yosemite National Park? Head about 45 minutes northeast from the park to Bodie, California, an abandoned gold-mining town frozen in time. This ghost town was formerly home to 8,000 people but was left deserted after the mine went bust.

Bodie was designated a National Historic Site and a State Historic Park in 1962. It has been well-preserved, so it looks almost as it did 50 years ago. Entrance to Bodie costs $8 per adult and $5 per child. Admission can be paid at a kiosk in the parking lot; however, in winter months, the kiosk is closed, and self-payment envelopes will be available.

For an extra $3, you can pick up a self-guided tour book from the front of the Red Barn, which explains the town’s history. There is a small museum within Bodie, which is open seasonally from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Calaveras Big Trees State Park

If you want to see California’s famous giant sequoias without the crowds, skip the Mariposa Grove of the Giant Sequoias in Yosemite National Park and head to Calaveras Big Trees State Park, approximately 40 miles from Yosemite. Here, you’ll find two massive groves of these stately trees—the North Grove and the South Grove.

The South Grove is home to the Louis Agassiz tree, the largest sequoia in the park. The tree is 250 feet tall and over 25 feet in diameter and is truly a sight to behold. Take the five-mile South Grove Trail to see the Agassiz Tree and the Palace Hotel Tree (the second largest tree in the park). If you’d prefer a shorter walk, the North Grove Trail is an easy and flat 1.5-mile self-guided trail equipped with markers explaining the history of some of the most prominent trees on the trail.

A day-use permit for the park costs $10 per car, except for holidays when the permit costs $12.

What Other National Parks are Near Yosemite National Park?

Trail Through Pinnacles National Park / Zack Frank | Adobe Stock

While Yosemite National Park is an iconic destination itself, those exploring this region of California can extend their adventures to several other nearby national parks. Just a few hours’ drive from Yosemite, a trio of parks offer vastly different but equally awe-inspiring landscapes to discover. To the southeast lies the combined wonder of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, famed for their towering groves of giant sequoia trees, including the largest living tree in the world. Meanwhile, to the southwest sits Pinnacles National Park, a geological spectacle marked by otherworldly rock spires, talus caves, and valleys sculpted by ancient volcanic forces that today provide a haven for majestic birds of prey like the California condor.

Pro tip: If you plan on visiting more than two national parks in a year, buying the America the Beautiful Pass is more economical. It covers unlimited entrance fees and day-use fees at federal recreational sites (including national parks) for one year. The pass costs $80 and can be purchased at any national park entrance. You can also order the America the Beautiful Pass online.

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

For the ultimate National Parks road trip, consider hitting the trifecta of Yosemite National Park, King’s Canyon National Park, and Sequoia National Park. Although Sequoia National Park and King’s Canyon Park are two separate parks, they are jointly administered, so you’ll pay just one entrance fee ($35 per car) and can seamlessly travel between each park.

Depending on your route, it’s about a 2.5-hour drive (130 miles) from Yosemite National Park to King’s Canyon National Park. Sequoia National Park borders King’s Canyon, so it’s easy to head there after you’re done with King’s Canyon. Reservations are not required or accepted for Sequoia and King’s Canyon National Parks.

As the name implies, the top attraction at Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks is the giant sequoia groves. There are around 40 groves within the park, many of which can be reached by road. Others are more remote and require hiking to visit. The largest sequoia grove in the park is Giant Forest, which is also home to the largest living sequoia, the General Sherman Tree. To see the General Sherman Tree, park at the lot on Wolverton Road and follow the signs. There is an easy half-mile paved trail from the parking lot to the tree. There is also a wheelchair-accessible trail to the General Sherman Tree from the small parking lot on the edge of the Generals Highway. Note that you must have a disability placard to park in this lot.

Pinnacles National Park

If you’re planning a long trip to California and don’t mind driving, Pinnacles National Park is only about a 3.5-hour drive from Yosemite and offers a completely different landscape. The unique geology of Pinnacles was formed over 23 million years ago by multiple volcanic eruptions. Today, this national park offers a diverse terrain with over 30 miles of hiking trails to explore.

Pinnacles is also a paradise for birdwatchers, as it’s home to golden eagles, peregrine falcons, and the massive California Condor—which is unmissable with its nine-foot wingspan.

Don’t miss the Bear Gulch Reservoir, one of the most famous sights in the park, which is a manmade reservoir surrounded by Pinnacle’s signature rock formations.