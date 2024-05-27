Yosemite National Park Highlights

Caroline Morse Teel contributed to this story.

Formed millions of years ago by the powerful forces of glacial erosion, Half Dome towers over the landscape of Yosemite National Park. This epic round-trip trail attracts nearly 50,000 hikers annually, covering sixteen miles, increasing 4,800 feet in elevation, and passing by two of Yosemite’s famous waterfalls. If you’re up for the challenge, here’s what you need to know to hike Yosemite’s famous Half Dome trail.

Your Guide to Conquering the Iconic Half Dome in Yosemite National Park

Preparing for Your Half Dome Hike

Half Dome Hiking / Celso Diniz | Adobe Stock

Arrive at Yosemite National Park the night before you plan to hike and go to bed early. It can take up to twelve hours to make the trip to the top of Half Dome and back, so plan on starting your trek before sunrise and returning after sunset.

Essential Items for Your Half Dome Packing List

Hikers who have done their research know that preparation is the key to success on the Half Dome trail—proper footwear, a hiking backpack, and substantial provisions are necessary to safely and enjoyably complete this hike. Key items for this journey include:

Hiking Boots: Normal athletic shoes won’t cut it for Half Dome. Invest in high quality hiking footwear with excellent traction and enduring ankle and arch support. These boots from Lowa are a good fit, as are these waterproof hiking shoes from Merrel for travelers who prefer a sneaker style. Give yourself a few weeks to break in new boots before hitting the trail to avoid nasty blisters.

Hiking Backpack: Store your gear and supplies in a high-quality backpack made for hiking. CamelBak is a perennial favorite with outdoor enthusiasts, particularly their hydration packs that double as water storage.

Water and Water Filter: Water is crucial to a successful Half Dome run. According to the Yosemite Park Rangers, the average person will need to drink three to four liters of water during the hike. Water filters and filtered water bottles are a great way to fill up on the trail—just make sure your device is graded to filter out debris and bacteria from wild water sources.

Food: A 12-hour hike necessitates a lot of fuel. In addition to lunch, pack plenty of protein-heavy snacks to sustain you throughout the day.

Sun Protection: Sun exposure and heat exhaustion are risks on any long hike. Make sure to apply (and re-apply!) sunblock and consider bringing along a hiking sun hat for portions of the trail above the treeline.

Flashlight or Headlamp: Your hike will likely begin and end in the dark. Make sure everyone in your party is prepared to hike at night with a flashlight, headlamp, and plenty of extra batteries.

Check the National Parks Service website for additional information and suggestions as you prepare for your trip.

Training Tips for Half Dome Hikers

Editors’ Note: Always consult your doctor before starting any new training regime or exercise.

Hiking Half Dome is different from your typical day hike. Treat preparing for Half Dome like preparing for a half marathon—you want to condition your aerobic fitness and endurance to be able to withstand sixteen miles of stone steps, rock climbing, and uphill terrain.

Walking or running on a treadmill, climbing a stair machine, or peddling an exercise bike are all easy ways to boost your cardio routine. Outside the gym, consider planning shorter hikes in the months leading up to your trip, slowly increasing the trails in length and difficulty.

How to Get Your Half Dome Permit

As of 2010, a permit is required to hike Half Dome. The National Park Service allows 300 hikers on Half Dome each day while the cables are up, typically from May to October. Two hundred seventy-five permits are for day hikers while 75 are reserved for overnight backpackers.

The Yosemite Half Dome lottery is held in March, during which 225 permits are available for each day of the season, and hopeful hikers can apply at recreation.gov. Applicants must list the number of permits they are requesting (up to 6) and a range of preferred dates.

Hikers who strike out during the preseason lottery can try their luck in the daily lotteries. Make sure to apply for the daily lottery two days before your desired hiking date—for example, if you want to hike on a Thursday, enter the Tuesday lottery. Half Dome permits can be canceled for a full refund of the $10 recreation fee if cancellation is submitted by 11:59pm PST the evening before your permit date.

Permits are only required to climb the Half Dome cables. Park guests who’d rather skip the vertigo-inducing cable climb can venture as far as the entrance to the sub-dome without a reservation.

Overnight Backpacking Permits

Those who’d like to split up the journey to the top of Half Dome can overnight in Little Yosemite Valley. The backpacker’s camp is open from mid-April through early October and is accessible by car, although overnight parking is not allowed on location.

Backpackers will need a separate wilderness permit to stay overnight in Little Yosemite Valley in addition to one of the 75 overnight backpackers’ permits reserved in the Half Dome lottery. Backpackers are also welcome to try their luck in the daily lotteries.

Explore the Different Sections of the Half Dome Trail

Mist Trail, Yosemite National Park / Mariusz Blach | Adobe Stock

While hiking Half Dome, you’ll move through several distinct regions of the park.

The Mist Trail

Most people who hike the Half Dome loop will choose to start by following The Mist Trail, a popular and difficult hike in its own right. Park at the trailhead or take the park shuttle to Happy Isles, roughly a half-mile away. The trail leads hikers up steep and at times slippery stone steps past Vernal Falls and to the top of Nevada Falls, 317 feet and 594 feet respectively, making them the eighth and tenth tallest waterfalls in Yosemite National Park. This hike is roughly 3.5 miles of the Half Dome trail or just under ¼ of the total distance.

The John Muir Trail

This trail, named for the founder of the Sierra Club and father of the National Parks system, is an alternative to the Mist Trail route, favored by those who would rather avoid the Mist Trail’s slippery and occasionally narrow stone stairways. The entire trail, which begins in Yosemite, spans 211 miles, running through Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and ending at Mt. Whitney. The portion of the trail that crosses paths with Half Dome joins with the Mist Trail around Nevada Falls, where the hike continues into Little Yosemite Valley.

Little Yosemite Valley

Little Yosemite Valley is a comparatively flat stretch of wooded area following Nevada Falls. It is also the last source of water before the summit, so hikers equipped with water filters are advised to rest and fill up here before continuing on.

The Sub-Dome

As the name implies, the sub-dome is the portion of the hike immediately preceding the infamous cables leading up to the main Half Dome. The sub-dome is a rocky area mostly above the treeline, so shade will be in short supply. Make sure to stay hydrated and prioritize sun protection. A park ranger will check your hiking permit before you’re permitted to proceed to the sub-dome.

The Cables

The cables are the most famous and intense part of summiting Half Dome. They are 400 feet long—about 40 feet longer than a standard American football field—and run up the rock face at a 45-degree angle. The sheer granite of Half Dome is very slick when wet, making it extremely dangerous to climb the cables even in light rain. The climb takes roughly 20 to 30 minutes, but it is strenuous and may require frequent breaks.

Hikers can climb Half Dome while the cables are down without a permit, but this should only be attempted by highly experienced rock climbers who are familiar with the ascent.

Mist Trail John Muir Trail Little Yosemite Valley The Sub-Dome The Cables Maximum Elevation (above sea level) 6,000 ft 6,000 ft 6,500 ft 8,800 ft 8,840ft Difficulty Moderate Moderate to Strenuous Moderate to Strenuous Strenuous Strenuous

Dangers of Hiking Half Dome

Hikers climbing on a rock / Celso Diniz | Adobe Stock

As thrilling as conquering Half Dome can be, it can be dangerous. There have been 85 deaths in the last 35 years on Half Dome, and every year there are dozens of failed attempts to reach the top that result in search and rescue evacuations far before the hikers ever reach the cables.

Dehydration and undernutrition are main culprits of failed Half Dome attempts, with people frequently underestimating how much food and water is needed to sustain their bodies throughout the rigorous 16-mile trek.

Nature can also present a danger to hikers. The erosive forces that shaped Half Dome’s smooth summit are still at work today, causing up to 60 rock falls per year, some severe enough to block or alter popular hiking paths. If you see or suspect the beginning of a rock fall, evacuate the area immediately. If you cannot safely exit the area and the rock fall is above you, seek shelter behind a large rock. If it’s below you, step away from any drop offs and onto solid ground. Once the fall has stopped, evacuate the area immediately.

Lodging Options Near the Half Dome Trailhead

Font of The Ahwahnee Hotel / Expedia

Hiking to Half Dome requires an early start. Stay nearby the night before to maximize potential for rest before the big day.

Yosemite Valley Lodge

Distance from Trailhead: 18-minute drive

Stand-Out Features: Yosemite Valley Lodge is within easy travel distance of several popular trailheads and offers on-site bike rentals to guests.

Yosemite Valley Lodge originally opened in 1915 as Camp Desmond and was later rebranded after a renovation in 1956 and redesigned and modernized again in 1998. The property has 245 rooms and offers bike rentals and free shuttle service to areas around the park. The two onsite restaurants make it easy to grab a quick bite before hitting the hay early the night before the big hike. This property is also near Lower Yosemite Falls Vista Point, Sentinel Bridge Picnic Area, and Swinging Bridge Picnic Area, some of the best places to catch the famous Yosemite Firefall at sunset.

The Ahwahnee Hotel

Distance from Trailhead: 9-minute drive

Stand-Out Features: The Ahwahnee Hotel was designed in the early 20th century to attract wealthy clientele, an architectural decision that can be seen reflected in the detailed exterior stonework, soaring dining room windows, and luxurious wood paneling. Over the years it has hosted famous guests such as Queen Elizabeth II, John F. Kennedy, and Judy Garland.

Opened in 1927, The Ahwahnee has 121 rooms, park shuttle services, and an on-suite dining room. Throughout its life, it has hosted several famous guests, from Judy Garland to John F. Kennedy.

Curry Village

Distance from Trailhead: 4-minute drive

Stand-Out Features: Curry Village offers an outdoor swimming pool for the summer months and an ice skating rink for guests traveling during the winter.

There are 499 total guest accommodations: 14 cabins sharing a central bathroom, 18 motel rooms, 403 canvas tent cabins, and 56 cabins with private bathrooms in Curry Village. The village is open seasonally and offers several fun food options, like a Pizza Deck, a Taqueria Stand, a Coffee Corner, and an Ice Cream Stand. Shuttle service is available to multiple areas of the park. This is also a good jumping-off point for Glacier Point and Sentinel Dome.

Lower Pines Campground

Distance from Trailhead: 2-minute drive; 20-minute hike

Stand-Out Features: Campers can catch an educational ranger talk at the amphitheater at Lower Pines Campground.

Travelers can reserve a spot at Lower Pines Campground up to five months in advance. It is open seasonally from April through September and costs $36 per night for both electric and non-electric sites. Campers can stay up to seven consecutive nights. The campsite includes parking, toilets, drinking water, and food storage lockers. There is a general store within walking distance, and the site offers free park shuttle service.

Alternative Hikes to Half Dome

Olmsted Point Yosemite / srongkrod | Adobe Stock

Hiking Half Dome is a significant accomplishment for any hiker, but it’s not for everyone. Here are ways to experience a similar side of Yosemite without the 12-hour round trip.

Hike a Portion of Half Dome

There are several distinct segments of the Half Dome loop, many worthy of a trip by themselves. The Mist Trail is one of the most popular hikes in the park, coming in at around 7 miles round-trip. Another option is to hike to Little Yosemite Valley, camp overnight, and hike back down the next day. Just because you may not want to summit Half Dome—or didn’t luck out in the lottery—doesn’t mean you can’t experience a large portion of what the trail has to offer.

Hike to a Lookout Spot with Views of Half Dome

The Half Dome towers over Yosemite’s landscape, so it’s not hard to find a spot with stellar views. Popular lookout points like Glacier Point, Tunnel View, and Olmsted Point offer gorgeous panoramic views of Half Dome and Yosemite Valley. On a clear day, park guests can see the imposing figure of Half Dome reflected in the waters of the Merced River at Sentinel Bridge. Snapping a stunning photo of Half Dome against the setting sun is the perfect Yosemite keepsake.

How to Catch the Natural Firefall in Yosemite National Park

A beautiful sun sets over a sprawling alpine landscape while, in the distance, a roaring river of fire gushes over a sheer cliff face. It may sound like a scene from another world, but the Firefall is a real phenomenon that can be witnessed exclusively at Yosemite National Park. While it may look like flames are licking the sides of the cliff, the Yosemite Firefall is actually an ordinary waterfall with a spectacular feature.

Read on to learn more about this strange and rare natural phenomenon and how you could catch a glimpse.

Yosemite’s Horsetail Falls Firefall Explained

Horsetail Fall in Yosemite / Photo168 | Adobe Stock

Although it sounds fearsome, Firefall is simply the name given to a two- to three-week phenomenon that affects Horsetail Falls, which cascades over the eastern side of El Capitan. Exclusively in February, the light from the setting sun hits Horsetail Falls at just the right angle, turning the running water into a stunning cascade of fiery orange and glowing mist. To a viewer at a distance, it looks as if a stream of fire is flowing over the rock’s edge.

The History of Yosemite’s Firefall

While Horsetail Falls has exceeded its predecessor in popularity, it is not the first “firefall” to light up Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite’s Historic Man-made Firefall

The Horsetail Falls phenomenon gets its name from an old tradition that began at Glacier Point Mountain House Hotel. Throughout the day, hotel owner James McCauly would stoke the embers of a massive bonfire for his guests. At dusk, staff would shovel the glowing embers over the edge of Glacier Point, creating a stream of hot embers that resembled a waterfall of fire for entranced onlookers. The ritual became a popular park attraction and, according to PBS, the spectacle was greeted nightly with cries of “Let the fire fall!” as embers tumbled over the 3,200 foot drop off.

McCauly’s firefall lasted from 1872 to 1968, when the National Park Service deemed it a fire safety hazard. Fortunately, this nightly light show would not be the last Firefall to draw crowds to Yosemite.

The Discovery of Yosemite’s Natural Firefall

While it’s likely that the existence of the Firefall effect at Horsetail Falls was already well known by the Ahwahneechee peoples indigenous to Yosemite, it was first documented on film in 1973 by Galen Rowell, a wilderness photographer known for his adventurous spirit and unique images. With the secret out, crowds began to flock to the park for a chance to see the fiery spectacle for themselves.

The Age of Social Media

With the rise of social media, professional and amateur photographers alike have aimed to follow in Rowell’s footsteps and capture this fleeting event. The Firefall’s viral status caused increasingly large crowds, leading the National Park Service to institute a permitting system in 2018 to view the event.

What is the Window to See the Firefall?

Yosemite Firefall / Backlit Waterfall at Dusk in Winter / Daniel | Adobe Stock

Horsetail Falls is an ephemeral waterfall, meaning it only flows at certain times of the year. The water rushes at its peak in winter and spring, when there is ample snowmelt to fuel Pyramid Creek, the falls’ origin source. Travelers who visit during the fall and summer may not see Horsetail Falls at all.

The Firefall phenomenon is even more elusive. It only occurs in mid-to-late February and only if certain conditions are met. It must be a clear day and clouds must not block the sun or cast a shadow on the falls. If you’re lucky enough to catch the falls during perfect conditions, you only have about ten minutes to snap your pictures before the dazzling display disappears for the night. The NPS posts the dates for Firefall on its website each year.

How to Make Yosemite Firefall Reservations

Due to its staggering popularity, the National Parks Service has implemented a permitting system for people hoping to glimpse the Firefall. This past season, all visitors driving into the park were required to have a vehicle reservation for the three peak weekends in February— the 10th-11th, the 17th–19th, and the 24th–25th. Along with permits, the park instituted parking restrictions in the immediate area and shut down nearby roads to control traffic flow.

Permits typically become available a few months before the Firefall event. For the 2024 season, 50% of vehicle reservations became available on December 1st, and 50% became available two days before the permit dates. Travelers can apply for permits on Recreation.gov.

Park guests with proof of lodging in Yosemite Valley, Wawona Forest, and Yosemite West are exempt from this additional vehicle registration, so plan in advance to lodge in one of these areas to avoid the extra hassle.

How to See the Firefall in Yosemite National Park

El Capitan, Yosemite National Park, California / Stephen | Adobe Stock

The Best Viewing Location for the Yosemite Firefall

The best place to capture the Firefall effect is the El Capitan Picnic area. This spot offers the closest and clearest view of Horsetail Falls in the park.

The Best Time to See the Yosemite Firefall

Plan to see the Firefall on a weekday evening. Weekday evenings draw fewer crowds than weekends and don’t require an extra permit for park entry. Monitor the weather forecast closely during your stay, as rain or cloud cover could interfere with the Firefall effect.

Reserve a few evenings in your itinerary to maximize your chance of catching the Firefall. That way, if unexpected weather rolls in or the stars don’t align on your first attempt, you have a few more chances before heading home.

If you’re confident in the day’s weather conditions, try to arrive at the viewing area a few hours early to secure a clear view. This is especially important if you plan to set up camera equipment to capture the event.

Visiting Yosemite in February

Firefall, Yosemite National Park, California, USA / Diana Vyshniakova | Adobe Stock

Witnessing the Firefall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it’s still just one night on your incredible winter Yosemite itinerary.

Weather: In February, average temperatures in Yosemite National Park stay in the low 50s Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius), dipping to 30 degrees Fahrenheit (-1 degrees Celsius) at night. Rain and snow are still expected this month, so travelers should be prepared for potential weather delays that could interfere with their ventures into the park. However, on a clear day, hikers will be rewarded with stunning views, complete with snow-capped peaks and frosty landscapes.

Crowds: February is firmly in the off-season for Yosemite National Park. While the Firefall event may be packed with eager photographers, the rest of the park will see fewer crowds during this month.

Activities: Catching a glimpse of the Firefall is a fantastic reason to visit Yosemite in February, but it’s not the only worthwhile activity unique to the winter months.

Carve out time to visit Curry Village—an eleven minute drive from El Capitan Picnic Area—for a round of ice skating at their seasonal rink, open from late November to early March.

Rent a pair of snowshoes from the Badger Pass Nordic Center and join a free ranger-led snowshoe walk in Badger Pass. The Center also offers lessons in snowshoeing and cross-country skiing for beginners.

Hit the slopes in Badger Pass, the oldest downhill ski area in California.

Take a winter hike to enjoy the solitude and scenery of the park during off-season.

Firefall Viewing Etiquette

Increased visitation during Firefall season can cause a host of environmental issues. Remember these four tips when heading to the park to minimize your impact.

Stay in Designated Areas

Crowding at the El Capitan Picnic Area has contributed to erosion, destroyed vegetation, and disrupted local ecosystems. While it can be tempting to venture off the beaten path to get some space, guests who wander from designated areas risk trampling vegetation, disturbing habitats, or injuring themselves. For the best experience, stay within the bounds of the viewing area.

Be Aware of Your Camera Equipment

Hopeful Firefall photographers should be conscientious about where they set up their equipment. Keep tripods off of sensitive vegetation and away from the riverbank, where repeated disturbances can increase erosion.

Don’t Make A Mess

As with any excursion in a national park, Firefall viewers should follow the principle of Leave No Trace. That means everything that comes into the park with you–snacks, garbage, camera equipment—should go with you when you leave.

Respect Fellow Park Guests

Dealing with restricted parking, permits, and jostling in a crowd can be a stressful experience. Exercise patience with fellow park guests and remember that everyone is there to share a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Read our top tips for responsible travel in national parks for more advice on how to make the park experience enjoyable for yourself, others, and future visitors.

Lodging Near Horsetail Falls Viewpoints

Yosemite West High Sierra Bed & Breakfast / Trip Advisor

Those who want to catch the Firefall will have to hike or drive back to their accommodations after sunset. Book a stay at one of these nearby properties rather than venture for miles in the cold February evening.

Yosemite Valley Lodge

Distance from El Capitan Picnic Area: 6-minute drive

One of the closest properties to El Capitan Picnic Area, Yosemite Valley Lodge is also one of the most competitive to book. This 242-room lodge welcomes the park’s majesty with floor-to-ceiling windows and rustic decor throughout the dining area. Due to its prime location and high demand, the National Park Reservations site recommends booking a room at least 12 months in advance to ensure availability.

Yosemite West High Sierra Bed & Breakfast

Distance from El Capitan Picnic Area: 6-minute drive

Yosemite West High Sierra Bed & Breakfast is a multi-story mountain-view lodge tucked away in the wilderness of Yosemite. Guests at this B&B enjoy free onsite parking and breakfast included in their stay. For families or large parties looking to save money on dining, look into booking their Sunset View Great Room, a fully furnished apartment complete with a kitchen on the top floor of the property.

The Ahwahnee

Distance from El Capitan Picnic Area:: 9-minute drive

Nearly 100 years old, the Ahwahnee Hotel is an imposing stone and wood structure that seamlessly blends into the forest and surrounding mountains. It offers a free park shuttle service, excellent for guests who don’t want to fight for a restricted weekend parking spot near the El Capitan Picnic Area.

Yosemite Hilltop Cabins

Distance from El Capitan Picnic Area: 19-minute drive

If you prefer more privacy, then this cozy rental cabin located within the park is the right for you. Able to sleep up to four, this rental is outfitted head to toe in wood paneling and has an outdoor patio space with stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

The Ultimate Guide to The Mist Trail in Yosemite National Park

Yosemite Mist Trail | Adobe Stock | Mariusz Blach

The Mist Trail is one of the most popular and scenic hikes in Yosemite National Park—deservedly so. This remarkable trail takes hikers up close to two breathtaking waterfalls, allowing them to get close enough to feel the refreshing spray (hence its name). While sections are strenuous due to steep terrain and numerous stairs, there are a few different hiking options off the Mist Trail, so you can opt to do what you’re most comfortable with.

Beginning in eastern Yosemite Valley, the Mist Trail starts begins with a steep ascent along a paved trail. After just 0.8 miles, you’ll reach the Vernal Fall Footbridge, an excellent vantage point for viewing the waterfall. About 0.2 miles past the bridge, the Mist Trail and John Muir Trail will diverge. Follow the Mist Trail 0.3 miles up for the most direct route to the top of Vernal Fall. This section involves climbing over 600 steps of potentially slippery granite—prepare to get wet from the waterfall spray in spring and early summer.

Once you reach the top of Vernal Fall, you can either turn around and head for the bottom or continue up the Mist Trail for another 1.5 miles to reach the top of Nevada Fall. Alternatively, you can continue 0.2 miles from Vernal Fall to take a loop route back down via the John Muir Trail. If you choose to continue to Nevada Fall, you can still return via the John Muir Trail by continuing over the bridge and crossing the Merced River.

I recommend descending via the John Muir Trail. You’ll see different scenery, including views of Liberty Cap, than on the Mist Trail, and there will also be fewer crowds in this section. Just note that the John Muir Trail is nearly double the length of the Mist Trail, but the extra time is worth it.

How to Get to the Mist Trail

Beginning of the Mist trail going up towards Vernal and Nevada Falls / Salil | Adobe Stock

The best way to reach the Mist Trail is to take the Valleywide or East Valley Shuttles to Happy Isles (shuttle stop number 16). Follow the signs across the bridge to where the trail begins.

Where to Park for the Mist Trail

Wooden sign with arrow directions to Curry Village Housekeeping Camp and Parking, Yosemite National Park, California, USA. / An Instant of Time | Adobe Stock

No parking is available at the Mist Trail, so we recommend taking the shuttle. If you want to drive, you can park at Curry Village, which is just under a mile from the trailhead, and walk. Plan to arrive early, as parking at Curry Village can fill up quickly, especially in the summer.

How Long is the Mist Trail?

Mist Trail map in red & John Muir Trail in yellow / National Park Services

The Mist Trail is 5.4 miles roundtrip from the trailhead to the top of Nevada Fall and back. This trail gains 2,000 feet of elevation and is considered strenuous. Hiking the full Mist Trail will take an average of five to six hours.

If you want to turn around before the top of Nevada Falls, here are two shorter options:

Mist Trail to Vernal Fall Footbridge

Hiking to Vernal Fall footbridge and back will take approximately 1 to 1.5 hours and is moderately difficult.

Distance: 1.6 miles round trip

Elevation Gain: 400 feet

Mist Trail to Top of Vernal Fall

Taking the Mist Trail to the top of Vernal Fall is a strenuous hike that will take approximately three hours round trip.

Distance: 2.4 miles round trip

Elevation Gain: 1,000 feet

Tips for Hiking the Mist Trail

Hikers taking a break / Abigail Marie | Adobe Stock

If you plan on hiking the Mist Trail, follow these tips to stay safe and have a great time.

Wear proper footwear with good traction, as the trail can get very wet and slippery

Stay on the established trail

Do not swim in the water along the trail. The hazardous current makes it not only dangerous but also illegal.

Consider bringing hiking poles to help you descend

Descend via the John Muir Trail for different views and less crowds

Bring plenty of water (3-4 quarts if you are going to the top of Nevada Fall). Drinking water is only available at the shuttle stop and the Vernal Fall Footbridge (May to October only)

Pack out all of your trash

Restrooms are located at the shuttle stop and at the Vernal Falls footbridge. Vault toilets (with no running water) are located on the Mist Trail beyond the top of Vernal Fall and at the top of Nevada Fall.

Be prepared for crowds, especially during the summer—to avoid the crowds, start early.

Strollers and bicycles are not allowed on the Mist Trail

Carry a headlamp in case your hike takes longer than planned, and you have to walk back in the dark

Be mindful of loose rock on the trail, which can be slippery

Take care to eat salty snacks and drink lots of water to avoid dehydration, especially during the summer months

You don’t need a permit to hike the Mist Trail

When is the Mist Trail Open?

Vernal and Nevada Fall Winter Route / National Park Service

Although you can hike to Vernal Fall and Nevada Fall year-round, the lower portion of the Mist Trail and the upper portion of the John Muir Trail are closed in the winter due to ice. To detour around the closures, you’ll need to follow instructions for the Vernal and Nevada Fall winter route.

To see if the Mist Trail is open, view current conditions for trail closures here. The Mist Trail does not have designated hours and is open 24 hours a day.

When Is the Best Time of Year to Hike the Mist Trail?

Vernal Falls and Merced River, Yosemite National Park, California, USA / Simon Dannhauer | Adobe Stock

The Mist Trail is at its best between April and June when the waterfalls flow the strongest due to the melting snow above. Springtime is also significantly less hotter and more comfortable than hiking the trail in the summer.

We recommend hiking the Mist Trail during the week, when there will be slightly less crowds than on a weekend.

Map of the Mist Trail

For the most accurate map of the Mist Trail, visit the National Parks Service website.

Where Is the Trailhead for the Mist Trail in Yosemite?

Wooden sign with distance to the Happy Isles, Yosemite National Park, California, USA. / An Instant of Time | Adobe Stock

The trailhead for the Mist Trail can be found at Happy Isles in the eastern Yosemite Valley section of Yosemite National Park.

Solo Trip to Yosemite National Park: The Ultimate Guide

Planning a solo trip to Yosemite may seem overwhelming initially, but it can be an amazing adventure with the right preparation and mindset. Yosemite National Park is a great destination for solo travelers, as the focus here is on outdoor adventure and solitude. Traveling alone will give you the freedom to set your own schedule, choose your own activities, and immerse yourself in nature without any distractions.

This comprehensive guide to solo travel in Yosemite National Park is your one-stop resource, providing all the information you need to navigate the park on your own confidently. We’ve got you covered from the best activities for solo travelers to essential safety tips.

The Best Things to Do in Yosemite Alone

Rock climbers, El Captain, California, US / Hodossy | Adobe Stock

There’s no need to tailor your itinerary to solo-specific activities, as pretty much everything you’d do in Yosemite National Park with a group can be done alone. However, a few activities are even better when you’re traveling by yourself. These are the best activities that we recommend for solo travelers.

Watch the Rock Climbers From El Capitan Meadow

The massive granite walls of El Capitan, rising over 3,000 feet above the valley, are one of the most iconic sights in Yosemite National Park. Although conquering El Capitan requires extensive rock climbing experience and specialized equipment, watching the climbers from afar is an accessible and awe-inspiring experience that feels like an in-person version of the movie Free Solo.

Head to El Capitan Meadow for an incredible view of El Capitan and the intrepid climbers defying gravity. To reach the meadow, you can take the Valleywide Shuttle to stop number nine. If you’re driving, limited parking spots are available along Northside Drive. (Note that Northside Drive is one-way, so it’s best to stop at El Capitan Meadow on your way out of the park for the day.) Once there, relax in the meadow and watch climbers scale El Capitan’s sheer vertical face, with Cathedral Rocks providing an equally breathtaking backdrop. Pack a pair of binoculars to get an even better view.

Take a Stargazing Tour

Located in a remote area with minimal light pollution, Yosemite National Park is a great place for stargazing. Sign up for a stargazing tour if you’re a little apprehensive about going out after dark alone or just want to learn more about what you’re looking at. Led by knowledgeable naturalists, these tours illuminate the night sky in a whole new way, pointing out stars, planets, and constellations.

Rent a Bike

Bikes are among the best ways to get around Yosemite, especially for solo travelers. With over 12 miles of paved bike paths to explore, renting a bike lets you skip the traffic and parking hassles that come with driving and explore at your own pace. Bikes are also allowed on regular roads as long as riders obey traffic laws.

Bicycles are available for rent inside Yosemite National Park at Curry Village, Yosemite Village, and Yosemite Valley Lodge.

Stay in a Hostel

If you’re hoping to meet new people on your solo Yosemite National Park adventure, consider staying in a hostel. There are three hostels near the park: Yosemite Bug Rustic Mountain Resort, Yosemite International Hostel, and Jackass Hostel.

These affordable accommodation options all offer shared kitchens and socializing spaces, making it easier to meet fellow solo travelers.

Solo Camping in Yosemite

Camping in Yosemite on a prime location / Jason | Adobe Stock

Even if you’re traveling alone in Yosemite, don’t expect to find solitude when you’re camping. Campsites in Yosemite National Park are typically crowded, especially in peak season (mid-April through October).

During this time, there are no first-come, first-served campgrounds open, so you’ll need to make a reservation at one of the park’s 13 campgrounds well in advance. The National Parks Service (NPS) Warns that reservations sell out within minutes of being released, so be prepared.

Since there will be so many other people at your campsite, solo camping in Yosemite is relatively safe. Just remember that you will need to be completely self-sufficient when camping alone, so make sure you know how to set up your tent, how to properly store your food, and what equipment you need to bring.

Hiking Alone in Yosemite

Yosemite National Park viewpoint / brizardh | Adobe Stock

Yosemite Solo Travel Safety Tips

Yosemite National Park covers over 759,000 acres, of which 94 percent are designated wilderness. When hiking alone in the park, it’s important to follow safe hiking practices.

Arrange regular check-ins on your trip. Tell someone back home where you are going for the day and when you expect to be back. Carry an emergency kit with you, especially when hiking, in case you get lost or hurt. Always bring a headlamp on hikes, even if you plan to finish well before dark, in case you get lost or delayed. Carry and drink plenty of water on your hikes. The NPS recommends drinking a minimum of one quart every two hours. Always stay on marked trails. Know what to do in case you encounter a bear while hiking. If you’re concerned about hiking alone, stick to popular trails in Yosemite, including the Mist Trail, Vernal Fall, and Mirror Lake. You’re very unlikely to be alone on these trails. You’ll need to exercise more caution if you plan on hiking alone in the backcountry. Consider bringing a satellite phone to call for help in an emergency, as cell service can be limited in the park.

Weekend Alone in Yosemite

Welcome Bear at Yosemite Hostel / Yosemite Hostel

Need help planning the perfect weekend alone in Yosemite National Park? Follow our itinerary, which is designed with solo travelers in mind.

Friday

Arrive in Yosemite Valley and check into Yosemite Valley Hostel. Spend the afternoon exploring Yosemite Valley, starting with the Mist Trail. Next, drive or take the shuttle to El Capitan Meadow and watch the granite walls change color as the sun sets.

Grab a casual dinner at the Pizza Deck at Curry Village Pavilion, where you can enjoy a pizza on the outdoor deck with amazing views of Glacier Point and Royal Arches.

Head back to the hostel and hang out in the common area to meet and chat with fellow solo travelers.

Saturday

Wake up early to beat the crowds and avoid waiting in line at the park entrance. Use the hostel kitchen to prepare and pack yourself a picnic lunch for the day. Drive the scenic Tioga Road, stopping at Olmsted Point for panoramic views of Half Dome and Clouds Rest. (Be sure to check Tioga Road’s conditions to ensure it’s open before heading out.)

Continue on to Tenaya Lake to enjoy the small sandy beach and, if the water is warm enough, a swim.

Finish your day with a walk through Tuolumne Grove’s giant sequoia trees. Here, you’ll find an easy, half-mile, self-guiding nature trail that will give you a good overview.

On the drive back to your hostel, stop at the Artisan Taproom in the Groveland Hotel for dinner and live music.

Sunday

Check out of your hostel and head back to the park for one last day of sightseeing, starting with Cook’s Meadow Loop, a short and easy hike with beautiful views of Yosemite Falls, Half Dome, Glacier Point, and Sentinel Rock.

In the afternoon, grab a quick lunch at the Base Camp Eatery in the Yosemite Valley Lodge before renting a bike next door. Take a leisurely loop ride along the park’s 12 miles of paved bike paths, enjoying exploring at your own pace.