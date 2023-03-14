Spring break as a parent has an entirely different meaning than it did back in college. While the latter was likely filled with booze-fueled parties, the former keeps things G-rated with kid-friendly activities. Luckily, there are plenty of excellent spring break destinations for families with kids in tow. Whether you have a little one in elementary school, a teen in high school, or a mix of ages in your growing brood, there’s a great, family-friendly spring break spot for you.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe is serious about its family-friendly spring break options. March 1 to March 31, Santa Fe Mountain Adventures is offering free Diablo Canyon 4×4 Adventure to kids 12 and under with the purchase of four full-paying guests. Other fun adventures include learning about the history of chocolate and making chocolate bars at The Art of Chocolate, getting close to rescued animals at the Wildlife West Nature Park, and enjoying free admission to museums.

Where to Stay: Villas de Santa Fe

Washington, D.C.

Our nation’s capital is a gold mine when it comes to culture, history, and activities for families. If you time your visit right, you can soak in Washington, D.C.‘s gorgeous display of fleeting cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin. The National Cherry Blossom Festival in March and April is one of the largest cherry blossom celebrations in the country and hosts several free, family-friendly activities, like the Blossom Kite Festival, the pink firework display of Petalpalooza at the Wharf, and the lively parade. If you find yourself in town outside of the festival, there is still plenty to do in D.C., from exploring Old Town and walking the riverfront to taking a cruise down the Potomac and visiting a few national monuments. Washington, D.C., is also home to some seriously stunning museums. Younger kids can join scavenger hunts and interactive gardening activities at the U.S. Botanic Garden, play in a mock-up of Julia Child’s kitchen at the National Museum of American History or immerse themselves in Native American history at the imagiNations Activity Center over at the National Museum of the American Indian. The National Museum of Natural History is a great spot for families with kids of varying ages, thanks to its butterfly pavilion, tarantula feedings, and interactive science experiments for children in middle school and high school.

Where to Stay: Fairmont Washington DC Georgetown

Orlando, Florida

Sunny weather and Mickey Mouse make Orlando a natural beacon for families over spring break. However, even beyond the theme parks, this Floridian city is packed with practically limitless activities to fill an itinerary. Make sure to carve out some time to explore Orlando’s nature trail system, have a picnic, catch a free concert at Lake Eola Park, and build up your creativity at the LEGO Imagination Center. Themed dinner theaters, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, and NASA’s Kennedy Space Center are also good options. Looking for an adult-friendly activity that the kids can also partake in? The Lakeridge Winery offers wine tours and tastings, as well as music and delicious foods during their Weekends at the Winery.

Where to Stay: Rosen Shingle Creek

San Antonio, Texas

Orlando isn’t the only U.S. destination with theme parks. San Antonio is home to Six Flags, SeaWorld, Aquatica water park, and Morgan’s Wonderland, plus family-friendly activities for all ages, warm weather, and delicious Tex-Mex. In between taco sprints, check out the San Antonio Zoo, cruise the River Walk, and soak up some history at the Alamo. Additionally, the San Antonio Museum of Art and McNay Art Museum will host art activities this spring, including live music, craft stations, games, yoga, and more. There are also many interactive things to see and do at The DoSeum, San Antonio’s museum for kids. If you’ve got older kids, spend a day at the Natural Bridge Caverns, 30 minutes north of the city. Here, you can explore the limestone caves via zip line or through a canopy ropes course.

Where to Stay: Club Wyndham La Cascada

South Walton, Florida

If you’re craving sun and sand, skip Miami and head to the South Walton beaches in the Florida Panhandle. A 26-mile stretch of white sand and diverse ecosystems await families looking for a sleepy, eco-minded spring break destination surrounded by nature and art. Instead of the hubbub found in bigger cities, visitors to South Walton can expect 16 breezy beach communities, a collection of over 20 artist studios and galleries, southern food with a fresh seafood twist, and access to 15 coastal sand dune lakes. Naturally formed over thousands of years, examples of this rare geographic feature can only be found in New Zealand, Madagascar, the northwest U.S., Australia, and South Walton. Grab a pair of bird-watching binoculars, hop in a kayak, or bring your fishing pole to experience the different sand dune lakes. Other spring break activities include farmer’s markets, shrimp boils, family movie nights, and a weekly ranger program through the Topsail Hill Preserve State Park.

Where to Stay: Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

Anaheim, California

Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, and Medieval Times are just a few of the many family-friendly attractions found in and around Anaheim, making it an ideal family vacation spot. Besides these familiar landmarks, Anaheim is bursting with fun things to do for the whole family, including Flightdeck Flight Simulation Center, where you can “experience the thrill of competing in air-to-air combat while flying at 600 knots.” After dressing up in a military flight suit, you take a quick class, then get into the F-16 fighter jet simulator, where you will try to maneuver your way past other jets. For those who are seeking less of a thrill, they also have a commercial airline simulator you can try. Depending on what time of year you are visiting, you can take in an Anaheim Ducks hockey game or an LA Angels baseball game. Other spring break activities include trying out the food in the Packing District, visit craft breweries, take a day trip to one of the Orange County beaches, Adventure City, Yorba Regional Park, Seascape, and Oak Canyon Nature Center.

Where to Stay: Anaheim Marriott Suites

