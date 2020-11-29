Got a guy (or two) on your shopping list who loves to travel? Check out our curated holiday gift guide for men and buy that special dude in your life something he can use on all his adventures. We've listed everything from modern snorkel gear to a packable puffer coat to a durable duffel bag. Top it off with a plane ticket, and gift him with a holiday he'll never forget. Oh, and if you're shopping for a lady who loves to travel, see our holiday gift guide for women. Editor's Note: All items are in stock and prices are accurate at the time of publication.

What could be better than a soft and stylish T-shirt that you can wear for three days? Huckberry tested the 72-Hour Merino Tee on the ground in Iceland, and it remained odor-free through three days of hiking and exploring. It’s available in short- and long-sleeve versions.

These days, traveling without a portable charger is pure insanity. You need a backup to keep your phone, laptop, camera, tablet, and e-reader charged and ready. There are many portable chargers on the market, but few are affordable and come with a lifetime warranty. The GoBat™ 10K is the exception to that rule.

Versatility is key when it comes to outerwear for travel. The ReNew Short Puffer from Everlane is warm, reversible, lightweight, and made from repurposed down feathers.

The GoPro HERO is the ultimate gift for the guy who wants to livestream, share, and document all of his travels. This version is waterproof and has voice control capability.

To stay fresh and clean on the go, consider the Jack Black Skin Saviors Set. It comes with a daily facial cleanser, energizing face scrub, double-duty face moisturizer, and lip balm. All sour bottles are TSA-approved sizes.

Looking to gift your guy with a tumbler that keeps ice frozen and coffee hot? Look no further than the stainless steel YETI Rambler 30 oz. Tumbler. It’s ideal for camping, long flights, boating, and tailgating.

It’s just not the holidays unless you’re gifting socks. Compression socks from Comrad increase circulation, provide comfortable support, and prevent swelling — especially important on long flights. Plus, they’re stylish.

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are the perfect set for travel. No wires equals no hassle.

The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag is a classic and durable choice. It’s small enough to use as a carry-on and big enough to pack all his travel gear.

Every guy needs a dopp kit, a case for stashing toiletries and grooming supplies. This Herschel Supply Co. Chapter Travel Kit has compartments to keep everything organized and is easy to wipe clean.

Oyster.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. Oyster also participates in the SkimLinks and SkimWords affiliate programs.