Jaw-dropping cliffsides and scenic stretches of sand are a foolproof formula for a gorgeous vacation spot. Add in historic sights, comfy hotels, and quaint town centers, and it becomes the ultimate getaway. Fortunately, this isn’t just a thing of fantasy, as Europe has several cities and regions with all (or most) of the above. We’ve rounded up the most stunning coastal destinations throughout Europe so you can make the dream trip a reality.

The Amalfi Coast is a clear standout for breathtaking coastal destinations, featuring rugged cliffs dotted with colorful buildings abutting the blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Sure, cities like Amalfi and Positano can get packed with tourists in the summer, but travelers head here time and time again for the scenic vistas that span 34 miles (55 kilometers) along Italy’s western coast. Centuries-old churches, delicious sea-view eateries, and pebbly beaches line the region, making it a suitable getaway for history buffs, romancing couples, and adventuresome families. Book a boat tour to enjoy the coastline from a different vantage point.

Our Hotel Pick: Santa Caterina Hotel

The Santa Caterina Hotel is a luxurious Art Nouveau villa perched on a cliff overlooking the Amalfi Coast. Spacious and bright rooms boast classic interiors, hand-painted majolica floors, marble bathrooms, and, most importantly, balconies with stunning sea or garden views. Guests can take a quick dip in the hotel’s infinity pool or the Mediterranean Sea, offering breathtaking coastal panoramas.

Whitewashed Cycladic architecture with blue accents, steep cliffs, and infinity pools overlooking the Aegean Sea combine for a picture-perfect effect in Santorini. Arguably the most famous of the Greek islands, Santorini is packed with honeymoon-worthy hotels, snorkeling opportunities, and tavernas serving up fresh fish, aubergine salad, and ouzo. You’re sure to see many other tourists in the towns of Oia, Fira, and Firostefani, but they’re charmingly traditional and a must-visit for a beautiful coastal trip to Greece.

Our Hotel Pick: Altana Traditional Houses and Suites

Altana Traditional Houses and Suites offer a luxurious stay amidst Santorini’s iconic scenery. Renovated suites and apartments blend traditional Cycladic architecture with modern amenities. This restored 18th-century mansion combines heritage with comfort, perfect for an unforgettable Santorini experience.

An extremely popular vacation spot, the Algarve draws (at times, hordes of) tourists with its 300 annual days of sunshine, spectacular rocky coastlines, and easy access from many European locales. Spanning the entire southern coast of Portugal, the towns offer historical and architectural attractions, great surfing, and yummy pastelarias. Cities range from the relaxed and relatively less-built-up Sagres, to the pub- and nightlife-filled Albufeira, and as such, there’s something for everyone here.

Our Hotel Pick: Costa D’oiro Ambiance Village

Costa d’Oiro Ambiance Village is just steps away from stunning beaches, perfect for your Algarve vacation. Rooms are individually decorated with a Mediterranean theme and offer private balconies or terraces, some with pool views. The best part? The gorgeous Dona Ana Beach is a short 300 meters away, perfect for dipping your toes in the turquoise waters.

There’s a reason Croatia has been showing up all over your Instagram feed and Pinterest travel boards — it’s stunning. That’s certainly the case for the southern city and UNESCO World Heritage Site, Dubrovnik, which runs against the Adriatic Sea. It’s particularly well-known for its pedestrian-only Old Town surrounded by 16th-century built walls and its striking views over the red clay-tiled roofs and beaches that are great for sunbathing and swimming.

Our Hotel Pick: Hotel Bellevue Dubrovnik

Carved into a cliffside overlooking the Adriatic Sea, Hotel Bellevue Dubrovnik is a luxurious, unique accommodation for your Croatian coastal retreat. Floor-to-ceiling windows bathe modern rooms and suites in natural light, while most boast stunning sea views. This 5-star boutique hotel pampers guests with an infinity pool, Michelin-recommended dining, and direct access to a private pebble beach. Just a 10-minute walk separates the hotel from Dubrovnik’s charming Old Town, allowing you to combine relaxation with exploration.

Encompassing the glamorous retreats of Cannes, Nice, and Saint-Tropez, the French Riviera is a gorgeous stretch of France’s southern coast next to the Ligurian Sea. Travelers can choose from a beachside stay surrounded by yachts in Antibes or a hilltop setting in Eze for jaw-dropping sea views. The film festival in Cannes, Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco, and medieval sites in Menton are all major pros of the region, as well.

Our Hotel Pick: Château de la Chèvre d’Or

High atop the French Riviera, Château de la Chèvre d’Or stuns with its cliffside perch and endless coastal views. This 5-star retreat boasts luxurious rooms, each uniquely decorated with Provençal flair, many featuring balconies for soaking in the Mediterranean panorama. Unwind by the infinity pool or explore nearby Èze village.

Comprising five coastal villages within the Italian Riviera, Cinque Terre is a rugged stretch of coast that’s a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. Speaking of its popularity, the region must limit how many visitors are allowed each year to preserve the beautiful towns. Craggy seaside cliffs, colorful houses perched on hills, and hiking trails between villages make this destination so dreamy you may have to pinch yourself to ensure you’re awake.

Our Hotel Pick: Hotel Porto Roca

Nestled on the cliffs of Santorini, Hotel Porto Roca offers breathtaking Aegean Sea views. Carved into the volcanic rock, whitewashed rooms with balconies or terraces boast panoramic vistas, some featuring plunge pools for an extra touch of luxury. Step outside, and you’re just a short stroll from the black sand beach and crystal-clear waters, perfect for cooling off after a day of exploring Santorini’s iconic scenery.

Although winters in Copenhagen, Denmark, are harsh, the city is practically overflowing with attractive qualities. The design-savvy and colorful Scandinavian style is on display throughout; restaurants serve some of the most delicious and gourmet fare; ample parks dot the city; and picturesque architecture can be found in historic palaces and churches. It sits along the strait that separates Denmark from Sweden, though most visitors will be more impressed with the oft-photographed Nyvahn canal, which is lined by a collection of colorful row houses and cafes.

Our Hotel Pick: Scandic Palace Hotel

The Scandic Palace Hotel in Copenhagen seamlessly blends historic charm with modern comfort. Located right on the City Hall Square (Rådhuspladsen) and at the end of the popular Strøget pedestrian street, it offers prime access to the city’s center. Guest rooms, while simple and chic, provide all the essentials, and many boast views overlooking Copenhagen’s bustling streets.

Just south of France’s eastern coast, the Costa Brava region is often referred to as Spain’s prettiest coastline, thanks to its lovely beaches, rocky coves, and hiking paths overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Warm summers and mild winters make it suitable for year-round vacationing, while its mix of small, traditional towns and all-out resort areas allows travelers to find a locale within the region best suited to their tastes.

Our Hotel Pick: H·TOP Caleta Palace

Located on Cala Rovira Beach, H·TOP Caleta Palace offers spacious rooms, some with balconies, with gorgeous Costa Brava views. Kids can enjoy a dedicated playground and splash around in the children’s pool while parents unwind by the poolside or explore the nearby shops and restaurants, all just steps away.

Occupying the southwestern peninsula of England, Cornwall is a lovely coastal region along the English Channel. Cornwall features over 400 miles of scenic coastline, and the landscape is filled with jagged cliffs, beautiful sandy beaches, greenery-filled parks and gardens, and several historic castles and churches. St. Ives and Newquay are particularly popular with tourists, as is the Land’s End Landmark that marks the westernmost point of the region.

A Romantic Hotel Pick: Carbis Bay Hotel & Estate

Relax in chic, recently refurbished rooms with sea views and some featuring balconies for direct access to the fresh ocean air. Guests are a few steps away from the soft sands of Carbis Bay beach. Unwind on your private balcony or terrace, which provides stunning panoramic coastal views.

With grass-topped rugged crags that plunge into the dark blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean, the Cliffs of Moher are often the image conjured when thinking about Ireland. It’s one of the country’s most-visited attractions (over a million in 2022), and for good reason. At its highest point, the cliffs reach 214 meters (702 feet) high, and the O’Brien’s Tower observatory provides a great vantage point over the magnificent natural landscape. The vistas are particularly magical at sunset on a clear day, and charming nearby towns provide a glimpse of Irish culture.

Our Hotel Pick: Hotel Doolin

While not directly on the cliffs, Hotel Doolin is just over five miles from the Cliffs of Moher, making it convenient for cliff viewing. The hotel offers traditional, modern rooms and cozy guesthouses, some with fireplaces, perfect for warming up after a long day in the crisp, chilly Irish air. The on-site pub, Fitz’s has nightly live music every single night of the year, giving guests a truly Irish experience.

Another coastal region in Italy? Yep. Sardinia is a large island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, west of Naples, with roughly 2000 kilometers (1,243 miles) of coastline. The stunning island has pristine beaches, protected parks and reserves, magnificent mountains, ancient ruins, vineyards, and caverns. There are numerous cities to pick as your vacation spot, though we particularly love the capital Cagliari, Alghero and its 16th-century walls, and luxurious Porto Cervo.

Our Hotel Pick: Hotel Pitrizza, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Costa Smeralda

Tucked away on the rolling hills of Costa Smeralda, Hotel Pitrizza offers a secluded retreat by the Mediterranean. Cradled amidst verdant gardens or boasting direct sea views, the 65 luxurious rooms and suites promise tranquility. Many have private balconies, perfect for breathing in the fresh ocean air.

Pembrokeshire is a lovely coastal area of Wales bordered by the sea on three sides. It houses several sandy beaches, pretty bays, and a national park with a coastal path measuring a whopping 186 miles — most of which is at clifftop level. Whales, dolphins, and seals are all frequently seen from the coast. The region even acted as a filming location for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” One of the more popular resort towns is Tenby, which boasts a fine stretch of sand, 13th-century town walls, and the remains of a castle.

A Beachfront Hotel Pick: Atlantic Hotel

Perched on a cliff overlooking Tenby’s South Beach and Caldey Island, the Atlantic Hotel boasts stunning coastal views. Unwind in elegantly furnished, many with balconies and ocean views. Their Ocean Room has the best bay views and special amenities, including complimentary champagne upon arrival, a private terrace, a complimentary mini-bar, and a jacuzzi.

It’s not so much the coastline that puts Reykjavik on this list as the stunning natural features found within this oceanside city’s limits. Iceland‘s capital is packed with geothermal spas like the super popular Blue Lagoon, a beach with a manmade hot spring, and snow-capped mountains. It’s not all raw beauty, though, as it has a thriving nightlife scene, excellent museums, and cheerful, colorful rooftops.

A Value Hotel Pick: Apotek Hotel by Keahotels

Steeped in history, Apotek Hotel by Keahotels offers a stylish stay in the heart of Reykjavik. Housed in a beautifully preserved former pharmacy building, the hotel blends original architectural details with modern comfort. Choose from bright, tastefully decorated Superior or Deluxe rooms. The hotel’s central location is steps from Reykjavik’s main shopping street, restaurants, and cafes, allowing you to explore the city easily.

This Ionian Island offers stunning beaches with calm waters, perfect for families. Less expensive than Santorini and Mykonos, it has a laid-back atmosphere with several gorgeous beaches on which to relax. Navagio Beach, also known as Shipwreck Beach, is the island’s most famous beach, a scenic cove accessible only by boat, and features a shipwreck nestled in the sand. The MV Panagiotis ran aground in 1980 now acts as a dramatic backdrop to the shore, with dramatic rocks surrounding the cove and crystal blue waters. Other popular beaches include Laganas Beach, Kalamaki Beach, and Banana Beach, all offering a variety of water sports and beach activities.

Our Hotel Pick: The Lesante Luxury Hotel & Spa

The Lesante Luxury Hotel & Spa offers spacious, elegant rooms featuring furnished balconies, with most offering stunning views of the sparkling water. Step outside the hotel and take a short stroll from Tsilivi Beach, perfect for dipping your toes in the turquoise waters.

The Azores are a chain of volcanic islands, each with a dramatic and distinctive landscape unlike anything found in mainland Europe. Explore fiery craters like Sete Cidades on São Miguel or witness the geothermal activity evidenced by fumaroles and thermal pools in Furnas. You can spot sperm whales, dolphins, and even humpback whales migrating through the waters. You can find some of Europe’s best big wave surfing spots on the north coast of São Miguel, perfect for experienced surfers, or explore the calmer coves for stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, or snorkeling in crystal-clear waters.

Our Hotel Pick: Terra Nostra Garden Hotel

The Terra Nostra Garden Hotel is located right next to the Terra Nostra Botanical Garden, which features a thermal pool where you can bathe in warm, mineral-rich waters surrounded by lush greenery.

Asturias offers a rugged coastline with dramatic cliffs, secluded beaches, and charming fishing villages. It’s a paradise for hiking, surfing, and exploring hidden coves by kayak. The Picos de Europa mountains provide a breathtaking backdrop to the Asturian coast. Hike through lush valleys, witness snow-capped peaks like Naranjo de Bulnes, or take a scenic drive for panoramic vistas. Explore Cudillero, a colorful town with brightly painted houses cascading down a hillside, or visit Lastres, known for its beautiful harbor and fresh seafood.

Our Hotel Pick: Hotel Rural Arpa de Hierba

Hotel Rural Arpa de Hierba offers cozy, elegant rooms with a rustic style and modern amenities. Wake up to breathtaking mountain views, with some rooms offering private balconies to soak in the fresh air and admire the scenery. This peaceful retreat is the perfect base for exploring the nearby mountains, beaches, and villages.