The Caribbean beckons with its promise of soft sand, turquoise waters, and endless sunshine. But with so many islands and beaches to choose from, where do you begin? Worry not, beach bums! We’ve narrowed down the list to 9 of the most stunning Caribbean beaches.

Seven Mile Beach, Jamaica

As the name suggests, this beach has seven miles of stunning shoreline bordering Negril. Quiet and removed from the busier beaches of Jamaica, you can fill your days just by relaxing in tranquility or by renting a watercraft for some fun in the water. The nearby town of Negril is home to the famous Negril Cliffs, which you may recognize from the James Bond “Thunderball” movie, among others. Unlike other Caribbean beaches, the waters at Seven Mile Beach are generally calm, creating a better experience for beginner swimmers and others who prefer calmer waters to rougher surf.

There are several hotel options along or near Seven Mile Beach. Sunset at the Palms is your best option for adult-only all-inclusive. For families, Beaches Negril has a kids club, a water park, and even features Sesame Street characters. Budget travelers will love the Westender Inn, which have rooms for as low as $69 per night.

Seven Mile Beach sits near Negril, which offers a range of restaurants, bars, and shops, perfect for exploring after a day at the beach.

Recommended Hotel: Sunset at the Palms Resort

Pigeon Point Beach, Tobago

Pigeon Point Beach is one of Tobago’s most popular beaches, and for good reason. While resorts are plentiful on Tobago, it is still less developed than other Caribbean islands, so the feeling is a bit more rustic than other islands. You’ll find plenty to do other than enjoy the sun and water like trying your hand at stand-up paddleboarding, windsurfing, or snorkeling. You won’t be far from Buccoo Reef, which offers excellent snorkeling and diving opportunities. And it’s also an embarking point for boat tours out to Nylon Pool, a unique sand bar in the middle of the ocean.

There are several hotel options around Pigeon Point Beach. About a mile away, Coco Reef Resort & Spa is the perfect budget option for anyone looking for cheaper accommodations. Also about a mile away is the Tropikist Beach Hotel & Resort, which is perfect for families visiting the area. It features a kids club, multiple pools, and beachfront rooms. Further away, but a top choice for luxury travelers, is Magdalena Grand Beach Resort, which boasts a championship golf course, spa, and fitness center and sits directly on a beach with stunning views of the Caribbean Sea.

Pigeon Point, the small village located on the beach, offers a variety of restaurants and shops that cater to the tourists visiting the beach.

Recommended Hotel: Magdalena Grand Beach

Playa Flamenco, Puerto Rico

The serene waters of Playa Flamenco are ideal for snorkeling and swimming, as well as for couples and families. Access to the beach is by ferry from the Ceiba Ferry Terminal. The beach has lifeguards, showers, changing rooms, bathrooms, and plenty of food available for purchase, making it an ideal spot for a day at the beach. The beach is on the small island of Culebra, home to less than 2,000 residents. Be sure to check out The Tank, a reminder of the US Navy’s occupancy of Culebra.

You won’t find large hotels or resorts on Culebra; however, several boutique hotels and vacation rentals are available. The ferry is just under an hour, so staying on mainland Puerto Rico may be your best bet if you are looking for a larger resort.

Recommended Hotel: El Conquistador Resort

Grand Anse Beach, Grenada

Located on the southwestern coast of Grenada, this two-mile-long stretch of sand provides your quintessential Caribbean beach experience. Crystal blue waters and soft white sand provide the backdrop for a variety of activitie, including snorkeling, water skiing, parasailing, and kayaking. For a real adventure, book a dive to Bianca-C, a shipwreck known as the “Shipwreck of the Caribbean.”

Recommended Hotel: Radisson Grenada Beach Resort

Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

Part of Princess Alexandra National Park, Grace Bay has insanely soft white sand, crystal clear turquoise waters, and virtually no seaweed or pollution, making this an ideal beach for relaxing, swimming, and picturesque photos. It’s a perfect spot for snorkeling, and the nearby downtown area is great for getting a bit to eat or for doing some shopping. The region surrounding Grace Bay has smaller beach communities, including The Bight on the western end, offering a mix of resorts, villas, and vacation rentals, as well as restaurants and bars. On the eastern end, you’ll find Provo West, a more secluded and upscale area with high-end resorts.

Accommodations are abundant near Grace Bay. Some of our favorites include The Palms Turks and Caicos, which features villas, suites and rooms perfect for families, the boutique Windsong on the Reef, and the luxurious Wymara Resort & Villas.

Recommended Hotel: Windsong on the Reef

Half Moon Bay, Antigua

The beautiful Half Moon Bay in Antigua seen from above.

A remote oasis, Half Moon Bay is one of Antigua’s finest, most tranquil beaches. While Antigua has its share of resorts, this mile-long crescent-shaped beach is secluded and quiet. Try your hand at kitesurfing, or just enjoy a swim in the serene waters. There is limited development on the beach, although a few resorts nearby offer dining and shopping; however, you’ll have to be a guest to utilize their services.

You’ll find English Harbour a short drive away, a historic area known for its charming Nelson’s Dockyard National Park. This park features restored 18th-century Georgian buildings, a museum dedicated to Admiral Nelson, and a vibrant yachting scene. Another short drive away is Falmouth Harbour, which features several restaurants, bars, and shops catering to tourists.

Budget accommodations near Half Moon Bay are hard to find. Galaxy Paradise Villas is about fifteen minutes away, which is more affordable than the luxury resorts closer to the beach. Escape at Nonsuch Bay offers a luxury beachfront stay if you’re willing to spend. For ultra-luxury, try Jumby Bay Island, an Oetker Collection Hotel, which is not directly on Half Moon Bay itself but is located on a private island accessible by boat, just off the coast near Half Moon Bay.

Recommended Hotel: Escape at Nonsuch Bay

Shoal Bay Anguilla

BlueOrange Studio | Adobe Stock

Shoal Bay Anguilla is known for its calm, clear turquoise waters and pink-hued white sand. It is split into two distinct sections: Upper Shoal Bay, which is secluded and tranquil, and Lower Shoal Bay, a more livelier area with restaurants, bars, and watersports rentals.

Shoal Bay Village supplies visitors to the beach with various restaurants, bars, and shops. If you want a more vibrant night scene, the capital of Anguilla, The Village, is a fifteen-minute car ride away. Other than that, Shoal Bay Village provides everything you’ll need during your stay, and most resorts and hotels in the area are within walking distance of the beach.

Hotels and resorts are plentiful in the area. If you’re looking for a luxurious stay with infinity pools and spa while visiting Shoal Bay, look no further than Zemi Beach Resort. A nice mid-range option is Shoal Bay Beach Hotel, which offers beachfront accommodations at an affordable price. Budget-minded travelers will love Serenity Cottages, which start at just $250 per night.

Recommended Hotel: Zemi Beach Resort

Magens Bay, St. Thomas

zaschnaus | Adobe Stock

Located on the north shore of St. Thomas, Magen’s Bay boasts a nearly one-mile stretch of pristine white sand and clear turquoise waters and is one of St. Thomas’ most popular beaches. Part of a public park, there are restrooms, changing rooms, and a snack bar making a day at the beach a breeze. Charlotte Amalie is a short drive away, offering several restaurants, bars, shopping and historic sites.

Magens Bay Resort is located directly across the street from Magen’s Bay Beach, making it a desirable spot for anyone hoping to frequent the beach. Marriott’s Frenchman’s Cove is on Frenchman’s Bay, next to Magen’s Bay, giving guests easy access to the beach. Ten minutes away, you’ll find Flamboyan on the Bay Resort and Villas, which is a good option for anyone on a budget.

Recommended Hotel: Flamboyan on the Bay Resort & Villas

Bathsheba Beach, Barbados

Andreas | Adobe Stock

Also known as the “Soup Bowl,” this unique beach with dramatic rock formations and strong waves rounds out our top Caribbean beach picks. The rock formations are huge pieces of coral broken off from reefs thousands of years ago, and create a stellar backdrop.

Surfers will love the consistently giant waves, making Bathsheba a hotspot for surfers.

The area surrounding Bathsheba is undeveloped, so amenities within the beach are limited. A short car ride away is Bathsheba village, with a few restaurants and guesthouses. A mile and a half away are the Andromeda Botanic Gardens, providing a peaceful escape from the crashing waves of the beach.

Because of it’s under development, accommodations are hard to come by within close proximity. There are a few small hotels and guesthouses within walking distance, like the ECO Lifestyle & Lodge, which provides guests with eco-friendly amenities, cascading saltwater baths, sauna and traditional, breezy rooms. You’ll have to go about fifteen miles away for a bigger resort like the Crane Resort.

Hotel Recommendation: ECO Lifestyle & Lodge