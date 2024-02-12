The Best Loungewear for Travel

Loungewear made a huge comeback thanks to quarantine in 2020, and it appears it is here to stay. The key is to find loungewear that you wouldn’t mind being seen wearing around town or, better yet, being seen wearing at an airport and on an airplane. You want something comfortable that is also somewhat fashionable paired with the right set of comfortable shoes. We’ve found eleven loungewear sets to make you look put together while jetsetting the globe.

Alo Yoga Muse Hoodie and Sweatpant

Alo Yoga

This cropped hoodie is insanely soft and comfortable. Pair it with the Muse sweatpants, which are equally as soft, and you’ll be styling and comfortable from the moment you shut your front door to the moment you shut your hotel room door. Available in five colors and up to size L.

Lulus Luxurious Comfort Ivory Waffle Knit pullover and pant

Lulus

You’ll be dressed to impress with the waffle knit pullover and matching pants from Lulus. Pair this set with a cute bootie, and you could even go out to dinner straight from the airport without having to change. The waffle knit texture is super soft and luxurious. The pants have an elastic waistband, and the sweater has a polo-style collared neckline with a cropped hem. Available in Ivory, and up so size XL.

Linsery High Neck Knitted Sweater and Wide Leg Pant

Amazon

It’s hard to believe that this set is touted as loungewear, this sweatsuit puts the sweatsuits of the 80s and 90s to shame. The wide-leg pants feature an elastic waistband, and the rib knit sweater has a mock neck with a side slit. We daresay you could wear heels with this set and go out on the town in the comifest outfit ever! Available in twenty-four colors, from neutral to bold- you may just want one in every color! Available in sizes up to XL.

Naadam Cashmino Tunic Hoodie and Joggers

Naadam

If you are always cold while you travel, this cashmere/merino wool blend hoodie and joggers will keep you warm and comfortable, not to mention stylish! The hoodie has an oversized fit with drawstring hood and v-neck, while the joggers have a drawstring waistband, pockets, and ribbed side panels to complete the look. Available in timber and navy, and up to size XXL.

Fisoew 2 Piece Outfit

Amazon

These high-waist, cropped pants and oversized sweater are lightweight; you may just find yourself wearing them all year round- from cooler summer nights to chilly winter days. The pants feature an elastic waistband, pull on style, and the sweater has a crew neck with drop shoulder. Available in four colors and up to size XXL.

PrettyGarden Velour Tracksuit

Amazon

This is not your grandma’s velour tracksuit. Made of high-quality velour fabric, the top has a hooded pullover design with a drawstring hood and elastic cuff sleeves, while the pants have a drawstring waist and elastic cuff ankles for a fitted look. Available in six colors and up to size XXL.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Full-Zip Hoodie and Sweatpants

Quince

Don’t be fooled by the look of this hoodie – it may look like an ordinary sweatshirt, but it’s made with 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere. Pair it with the cashmere sweatpants, and relish in the luxury. The sweatpants feature pockets and cuffed ankles for a traditional sweatpant look. Available in eight colors and up to size XL.

SAUKOLE Women’s Two-Piece Outfit

Amazon

Dress this sweater set up or down with footwear and jewelry, and stay comfortable while traveling. The slouchy sweater has an open front with buttons and a ribbed hem. The pants are baggy with an elastic waistband and elastic cuff ankles. Users love the thick knit fabric that is durable and keeps you warm in cooler temperatures. Available in thirteen colors and up to size XL.

Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Hoodie and Sweatpants

Outdoor Voices

CloudKnit just sounds cozy, doesn’t it? And cozy you will be when you wear this hoodie and these sweatpants while jetsetting across the globe. The hoodie features thumb holes when you need a little extra help keeping your hands warm, a hood with an adjustable drawstring cord, and a large front kangaroo pocket. The pants feature a drawstring waist so you’ll have the perfect fit, two side pockets, plus a hidden media pocket to keep your phone safe. If you think you might be too hot in sweatpants, try the CloudKnit shorts. Available in four colors and plus sizes.

Zella Cozy Rib Half Zip Hoodie and Joggers

Nordstrom

Stay sporty and stylish in this hoodie and these joggers. The hoodie is shaped by elastic at the cuffs and hem, has a drawstring chord and a half zip closure. The joggers are made with stretchy recycled Zelsoft mélange fabric for the ultimate stretch and comfort, feature a drawstring waist and have two side pockets and a back pocket. Available in three colors and up to size XXL.

DouBCQ Women’s Casual Short Sleeve Jumpsuit

Amazon

Jumpsuits are here to stay; if you haven’t already, it’s time to embrace them. This jumpsuit from DouBCQ is a good place to start. Made with a stretchy fabric (one of the key elements to a comfortable, lounge-able jumpsuit), it features a crew neck neckline, an elastic waist for definition, and cuff ankles. Available in twenty-four colors, fun patterns, and plus sizes.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Hoodie and Jogger Pant

Cozy Earth

Made with breathable bamboo viscose, you’ll stay comfortable and cozy wherever you go while you’re wearing this hoodie and jogger pant. The hoodie has a drawcord, sleeve cuffs, and features an enhanced weave, so it is durable and won’t pill. The pants have two pockets with ankle cuffs. Still need convincing? The pants were on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2020. Available in five colors and in plus sizes.

Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip and Wide Leg Pant

Spanx

Spanx is not just for sucking it all in anymore, yet their clothes will still make you feel great – case in point – this half-zip top and wide-leg pants. The fabric is light-as-air, keeping your temperature regulated, and has a 4-way stretch so you know you’ll be comfortable even in the most uncomfortable seats. The shirt is oversized for easy layering, and the pants have a drawcord waist for a custom fit, and a leg-lengthening wide leg. Available in five colors and plus sizes.