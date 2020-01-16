Extraordinary beaches, underwater wonders, abundant outdoor pursuits, and a welcoming atmosphere draw millions of visitors to the Bahamas each year. Options abound between thousands of islands, islets, and cays scattered across this sunny and idyllic corner of the Atlantic. To help you plan your next Bahamas getaway, we’ve compiled the top islands, broken down the prices in the Bahamas, and selected a hotel catering to every budget. Here's where to stay in the Bahamas for every budget, from affordable to luxury. Not sure which Bahamas island is right for you? Check out our guide to each Bahamas island here.

Connected by bridge to Nassau and the island of New Providence, Paradise Island can be easily reached from its larger neighbor, yet provides a more laidback and removed atmosphere. Paradise Island is best known for the Atlantis properties and gigantic waterpark, but there are a handful of boutique properties toting lower rates along the same gorgeous beaches that should be on travelers’ radars too.

The Sunrise Beach Clubs and Villas grants access via a private gate to an uncrowded section of the serenely stunning Cabbage Beach, set just a few hundred feet from The Beach at Atlantis, a five-star property. Accommodation ranges from one- to five-bedroom units, though all feature kitchens and furnished patios. Families especially appreciate the two-bedroom suites. The restaurant serves low-cost drinks and meals, which can be enjoyed at either of the pools or on the beach.

More secluded than its sister properties, The Cove at Atlantis is the top choice for well-heeled travelers looking to enjoy the sprawling Atlantis compound. The property features 600 suites, located within short walking distance of two beaches, several pools, and a selection of bars and restaurants. The family-friendly Cascades pool and party-oriented Cain at the Cove pool are reserved for Reef and Cove guests only. Guests also have free access to neighboring pools and facilities, such as Aquaventure, the world’s largest outdoor aquarium that contains a mile-long lazy river, numerous slides, and a diversity of marine life.

The bustling Bahamian capital packs colorful seafood stalls, magnificent Georgian estates, rum bars, and lively beaches. Between the downtown core and surrounding beach towns, there are ample accommodation choices for any budget.

The Towne Hotel is an ideal option for travelers willing to forgo elegance and amenities for a bargain and prime downtown Nassau location within walking distance of Junkanoo Beach, bars, restaurants, and historical sites. Additionally, the hotel has free breakfast and a small pool within its interior courtyard. It’s an ideal pick for a cheap hotel in Nassau.

Set on Nassau’s northern coast, the Sandyport Beach Resort offers loads of amenities that will appeal to both couples and families with kids. For starters, guests can split their time swimming and sunbathing between two secluded beaches and three pools, including a kid-friendly pool with a waterslide. Other perks include a poolside bar, beachfront restaurant, tennis courts, and free shuttle to the nearby supermarket once a week.

Guests at the Rosewood Baha Mar can enjoy a lengthy list of plush amenities in a stunning setting on Cable Beach. The remarkable 237-room British Colonial property includes a mix of guest rooms and suites with private balconies, as well as airy villas with private pools. All guests can take advantage of the comfy cabanas and loungers around the two pools and palm-fringed beach. A spa, two restaurants, and access to an 18-hole golf course and casino at two neighboring Baha Mar properties elevate the Rosewood Baha Mar to one of the most lavish resorts in the Bahamas. Note that the Rosewood Baha Mar is not an all-inclusive resort.

At 110-miles long and hardly a few miles across at its widest point, Eleuthera has plenty of pristine and uncrowded coastline at its disposal. Surfer’s Beach delivers dependable waves and powdery sand, while the craggy cliffs and clear waters at Lighthouse Beach are some of the most unspoiled in the region. Given the island’s length, it’s advisable to rent a car to explore its many hidden coves and beaches. Eleuthera has three airports: one in the north, one in the center, and another in the southern portion of the island. The centrally positioned Governors Harbour airport can be reached by direct flight from Fort Lauderdale, while North Eleuthera has direct connections to both Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Situated on a quiet stretch of the central coast, Unique Village is an ideal getaway for beach lovers and escapists. The property abuts Poponi Beach, known for its dazzling pink-hued sand. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner allowing guests to spend a full day lazing in the pool or on the beach.

Pineapple Fields Resort is advantageously located along a tranquil white-sand beach and five minutes by car from restaurants and shops in downtown Governors Harbour. Comfortable condo units with private balconies are spread out amongst the lush grounds and connected by walking paths. Aside from relaxing by the pool, guests can snorkel offshore and birdwatch at the neighboring Leon Levy Preserve.

For ultimate comfort and seclusion, look no further than The Cove Eleuthera. The resort contains two private beaches, an infinity pool, two restaurants, a 24-hour fitness center, and a spa within its 40 acres. All guest rooms feature lofty ceilings, modern decor, and attached patios. The villas have upgraded amenities like private plunge pools and outdoor showers. Located on the calmer non-Atlantic side of the island, free snorkeling equipment, paddleboards, and kayaks allow guests to easily explore offshore. Though the resort is far from other dining options, the on-site Freedom Restaurant is open for all three meals and serves a rotating menu of locally-sourced dishes that are on par with the rest of the Cove’s high-end amenities.

Closer to Miami than the rest of the Bahamas, the safe Bimini Islands comprise a small chain of three islands and tiny islets known for their beaches, deep sea fishing, and scuba diving. Whereas many travelers flock to the Bahamas for its reliable winter sunshine, the Bimini Islands (and Bimini hotels) experience more tourist traffic from April through July, when the ocean is calmest for fishing excursions. Though private boats often travel between Florida and Bimini, your best bet is to fly into South Bimini airport, which can be reached by a 30-minute flight from either Nassau or Fort Lauderdale.

The boutique Bimini Big Game Club Resort and Marina is conveniently located near restaurants and shops of Alice Town, while at the same time, providing a laidback, palm-fringed retreat. Amenities include a sizable pool, 75-slip marina, two restaurants, and a scuba center. Offsite excursions can be easily arranged, such as snorkeling, deep sea fishing, kayaking, and glass bottom boat tours.

The recently re-opened Hilton at Resorts World Bimini provides a modern comfort and amenities for guests of all ages. The adults-only rooftop pool grants superb ocean views, while the ground-level lazy river pool is popular with kids. Neighboring Resort World facilities, including a spa, two marinas, and a casino are available for guest use as well. Although the property is not directly on the beach, free shuttle service whisks guests to a private white-sand beach in minutes.

This elongated, remote island offers immaculate beaches, offshore wonders, and scenic terrain, making it the perfect getaway for beachcombers and active travelers alike. With a population just over 3,000 people, Long Island lacks the nightlife and dining options of other popular islands. However, those willing to forgo some creature comforts will be rewarded with memorable attractions like pink-sand beaches, Deadman’s Cay cave system, and Dean’s Blue Hole—the second deepest saltwater blue hole in the world.

The family-run Stella Maris Resort Club provides casual comfort and a variety of amenities on one of the Bahamas’ more undeveloped islands. Guests have three pools to choose from, as well as a lively bar, sit-down restaurant, beach volleyball court, and a handful of beachside cabanas and hammocks for lounging. While swimming beyond the shallows isn’t safe, Stella Maris operates a free shuttle, twice per day, to nearby beaches.

Set on a gorgeous stretch of sand near the island’s northernmost point, Cape Santa Maria Beach Resort & Villas is a top choice for beach lovers and outdoors enthusiasts. Kayaks and bikes are free for guests to explore nearby coves and beaches. Several tours are available as well, including snorkeling, scuba diving, and fishing. Besides strolling the four-mile beach, trails lead to Stingray Beach and the Columbus Monument. Accommodation comes in the form of bungalows and villas. Both come with ocean-facing screened-in porches, while the villas have equipped kitchens and washing machines.

Comprised of 300 islands and cays in the central Bahamas, the Exumas draw travelers for their uncrowded white-sand beaches, famous (and ethically troubling) swimming pigs, and underwater adventures. Scuba diving and snorkeling along the protected reefs within Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park are a highlight for many, while the main island is home to interesting historic sites like the Hermitage Estate ruins and Rolle Town Tombs. The archipelago can be reached via 40-minute flight from Nassau.

Located on a sheltered bay just outside George Town, Hideaways at Palm Bay has all the essentials for a beach vacation: powdery white sand, a lively beach bar, beachfront pool, and water sports like kayaking, windsurfing, and paddleboarding. Many of the property’s cottages and villas line the crescent-shaped beach, allowing guests to take full advantage of the surf and sand.

The Grand Isle Resort & Spa brandishes chicly furnished villas, lush tropical grounds, an infinity pool with ocean views, and an 18-hole golf course. The property is ideally situated along a crescent-shaped bay within walking distance of restaurants and shops in Rokers Point. The atmosphere is notably laidback for a luxury resort in the Bahamas, which appeals to many travelers—especially families with kids.

Tourism is still in its fledgling state on this gorgeous fishhook-shaped island. That being said, scuba excursions to offshore reefs, blue holes, and shipwrecks can still be organized. Back on land, pink-sand beaches meet the calm, lapping waves, and the Bahamas’ highest point, Mount Alvernia, rewards hikers with sweeping views. The limited tourism has the added perk of being able to mingle with locals at one of the island’s laidback bars or eateries. Cat Island is best reached via short flight from Nassau.

The sprawling grounds of Pigeon Cay Beach Club features seven waterfront cottages, plenty of hammocks, and a beach bar amidst swaying palms and fruit trees. Travelers looking to unplug will be pleased to know that the cottages lack TV and Wi-Fi, and maintain considerable privacy given the surrounding greenery. Pigeon Cay Beach is one of the island’s most picturesque beaches, which guests can enjoy from the comfort of a lounge chair or kayaking and swimming in the clear, turquoise water.

Positioned on a stunning, isolated beach on Cat Island’s northern tip, Shannas Cove Resort offers more amenities and comfort in its five detached bungalows. Sizable porches provide a perfect spot to gaze out at the bright, turquoise sea or take in a sunset. Shannas Cove’s restaurant affords equally stunning views and an opportunity to mingle with the owners and other guests at this far-flung slice of paradise.

Technically speaking, every island in the Bahamas aside from New Providence, Paradise, and Grand Bahama qualify as Out Islands. These less-populated and less-visited islands flaunt a considerable selection of laidback resorts and bungalows along some of the world’s most secluded, unspoiled beaches. Many of the more popular Out Islands have already been spoken for, so we’ve chosen our top picks from the remaining islands.

Set on the east coast of Andros, the Small Hope Bay Lodge is an all-inclusive property with two beautiful beaches and a host of activities for guests. Small Hope staff can lead nature walks, snorkeling trips, and scuba excursions upon request. The surrounding landscape is characterized by mangrove forest and dense vegetation, while the massive and vibrant Andros Barrier Reef can be found just one mile offshore.

The boutique Coral Sands Hotel successfully mixes plush accommodation with laid-back beach vibes on Harbour Island – a 3.5-mile-long island just off Eleuthera’s northern shores. The abutting pink-hued beach is one of the most renowned in the world and is great for swimming. Other perks include a gorgeous infinity pool, Mediterranean-themed restaurant, spacious grounds, and proximity to shops and cafes in colonial Dunmore Town. Getting here is the only downside. Travelers can either take a ferry from Nassau or fly to North Eleuthera Airport and then hop a quick ferry to Harbour Island.

