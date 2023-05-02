Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but let’s be honest—you never need an excuse to take a trip with your mom. After all, what better way to celebrate your bond and sneak in some quality time with the leading lady of your life? To help, we rounded up six awesome mother-daughter getaway ideas, from braving the great outdoors in the Grand Canyon to a yoga retreat in the Berkshires.

1. Get in Touch With Nature in Tennessee

The idyllic natural landscape at Tennessee’s Westgate Smoky Mountain makes a perfect setting for mothers and daughters looking to escape the rush of city life. Enjoy mountain meditations, wax candle art, archery, wild tea making, yoga, or having some fun in the indoor water park. Top off the memorable experience with some much-deserved pampering at the on-site Serenity Spa.

Recommended Hotel: Westgate Smoky Mountain

2. Go Wine Tasting in Healdsburg

To quote Cyndi Lauper, girls just wanna have fun, and the little hamlet of Healdsburg in northern California is the perfect place to let your hair down. Taste crisp, biodynamic wines, bike among the majestic redwoods at Armstrong Redwoods Park, or enjoy a delicious meal at one of the local restaurants. Other highlights include the Hand Fan Museum, the only museum in the U.S. that solely displays hand fans. Then, make your way to Dragonfly Floral farm to admire the birds, butterflies, and dragonflies. Spend the night at the upscale Hotel Les Mars, which exudes elegance at every corner, thanks to high ceilings and exposed wooden beams. With only 16 rooms, the space is intimate enough for guests to receive special attention from staff. Plus, the rooms are equipped with fireplaces, making for a cozy spot to have deep, meaningful conversations.

Recommended Hotel: Hotel Les Mars

3. Go Glamping in The Grand Canyon

For the mother-daughter duo who loves the great outdoors, but hates roughing it, there’s the 160-acre campground at Under Canvas Grand Canyon. Guests can crash in safari-style tents with wooden floors furnished with furniture from West Elm. Some tents even come with private bathrooms. Hike around one of the seven wonders of the world, enjoy some yoga, and enjoy delicious food prepared onsite for you.

Recommended Hotel: Under Canvas Grand Canyon

4. Meditate in the Berkshires

Located in the Berkshire Mountains of western Massachusetts, Canyon Ranch is built for moms and daughters looking to reconnect with each other and themselves. Yoga classes are offered regularly and Shinrin Yoku, the practice of taking in the forest atmosphere or “forest bathing.” is offered daily. Choose your preferred path for your journey to wellness.

Recommended Hotel: Canyon Ranch

5. Shop Till You Drop in New York City

When it comes to world-class shopping, New York City offers some of the best. The Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca provides the perfect jumping off point for exploring the designer boutiques in the area. Don’t miss Assembly New York in the Lower East Side for upscale basics and In Support Of in the Meatpacking District for eco-chic fashion. While you’re in the neighborhood, pop over next door to the Whitney Museum of American Art to marvel at more than 20,000 paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs, videos, and artifacts by more than 3,000 artists. Then, pamper yourself from head-to-toe at The Roxy Hotel. Here, visitors can hit up Blackstones hair salon, grab a drink at the bar, or if they’re lucky, even catch a screening in the lounge.

Recommended Hotel: The Greenwich Hotel

6. Enjoy a Spa Weekend in Big Sur

For the ultimate girls getaway, unwind at the stunning Post Ranch Inn. Built into the cliffs of Big Sur, the 39-room hotel is surrounded by redwoods and offers spacious, eco-conscious rooms with ocean or mountain views, wood-burning fireplaces, outdoor showers or hot tubs, and private decks. Free activities include yoga and stargazing. Relax at the award-winning spa, which has massages, body treatments, and facials on the menu as well as shamanistic services like illumination, soul retrieval, divination, and fire and drum ceremonies.

Recommended Hotel: Post Ranch Inn