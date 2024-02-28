All-inclusive resorts run the gamut, from intimate properties with high-end facilities to cheap hotels with a party atmosphere. Whether in lush St. Lucia or more-developed Cancun, all-inclusive also vary in price, making them suitable for well-heeled honeymooners or budget-minded bachelorette groups. To help you get a feel for how much a week-long all-inclusive resort stay costs, we’ve plugged in May Saturday-to-Saturday travel dates in seven top destinations throughout the Caribbean and Mexico. Here’s what it costs for two adults to have a week-long stay in entry-level rooms across three price categories: luxury, mid-range, and budget. The average cost is $2,910 for a week’s stay, but you can find much cheaper options when you choose a budget resort.

Punta Cana is a very popular destination in the Dominican Republic, offering some of the prettiest white-sand beaches in the Caribbean, warm weather year-round, and notoriously friendly staff. The town is mostly made up of large mega-resorts where tourists hole up and spend their days lounging and drinking (this is especially easy to do at the numerous all-inclusive properties). Rates are reasonable across the board, so travelers can easily find a hotel that suits their budget.

Luxury: Zoetry Agua Punta Cana is a romantic, quiet, and all-inclusive property along a beautiful, uncrowded beach. The 96 spacious suites have butler service, outdoor spaces, and impressive bathrooms. Unlimited dining, top-shelf drinking, and many activities are part of the rate. A week here will run about $2,972.

Mid-range: The lively, 658-room Catalonia Punta Cana Golf & Casino Resort is an all-inclusive hotel on pretty Bavaro Beach. It has contemporary decor, plenty of bars and eateries, non-motorized water sports, and evening entertainment. Seven nights here in a lower-category Junior Suite will cost $1,025.

Budget: Attracting a young, international crowd looking to party, the whala!bavaro is a dirt-cheap hotel with poor food but also clean rooms, three pools, and a location that’s close to the beach and bars. An all-inclusive stay here will cost about $574 for a week.

Cancun has it all: beautiful beaches abutting turquoise waters, ample nightlife opportunities, great snorkeling, and easy access to Mayan ruins. Sure, it’s known for party-hearty spring breakers, but there are also many hotel options for serene stays. Plus, given the downtown area, nearby attractions, and prevalent English, it’s easy to explore areas outside the resort grounds.

Luxury: Couples seeking a romantic stay will find the adults-only Excellence Playa Mujeres a good pick, thanks to its private resort community setting, luxe rooms with big whirlpool tubs, seven pools, multiple restaurants and bars, and high-end spa. Expect seven nights to cost around $4,988.

Mid-range: The beachfront Hotel Riu Cancun is a kid-friendly all-inclusive resort in the central part of the Hotel Zone. Buffet and a la carte restaurants, several bars (including a 24-hour sports bar), multiple pools, a spa, and kids’ club keep guests of all ages occupied. A week-long stay costs around $2014.

Budget: The Oasis Palm Hotel is a family-friendly, Mexican-themed beach resort with extensive facilities — including several dining outlets, a large pool, and kids’ activities — but underwhelming rooms. A week’s stay here costs $1,335.

Travelers heading to Jamaica are generally interested in experiencing a bit of the local culture, which some Caribbean destinations tend to lack. Beautiful beaches and cliffs, delicious conch and jerk chicken, ubiquitous reggae performances, standout service, and convenient direct flights from many major cities make Jamaica a favorite Caribbean island.

Luxury: Located on a serene sandy beach, the Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay provides a beautiful, adults-only experience within easy reach of the airport. A plethora of restaurants, bars, outdoor activities, pools, and wellness facilities ensure guests have everything they need at their fingertips. Seven nights here costs $5.356.

Mid-range: The 540-room Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort and Spa is a massive property, with an 86,000-square-foot pool complex, 10 restaurants, late-night entertainment, and eight bars with nearly 24-hour drinking opportunities. Rates here run about $1,842 for a week-long stay.

Budget: The Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay is dated and can get noisy, but a beachfront setting, affordable all-inclusive rates, and a good array of entertainment, activities, and water sports are big draws. A week here runs around $1,530.

On the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, Los Cabos encompasses three districts: the historic and more cultural San Jose del Cabo, resort-filled Cabo San Lucas, and The Corridor, which is the highway that connects the two. The area’s famous rock formation at Land’s End, excellent whale watching and scuba diving, and rugged oceanfront cliffs combine for a stellar Mexican vacation.

Luxury: The adults-only Pueblo Bonita Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is considered one of the most romantic in the area, with 201 elegant rooms, gorgeous pools, a serene spa, and upscale eateries. Seven nights here will cost around $4,381 for two adults.

Mid-range: The Hotel Riu Santa Fe is enormous, housing 1190 rooms, but fortunately, facilities follow suit, with a massive pool, lovely spa with indoor and outdoor hot tubs, and multiple restaurants and bars. Affordable rates here mean a week-long stay comes in at $1,514.

Budget: A good option for party-minded travelers, the Posada Real Los Cabos has live music every night, a prime beach spot, swim-up bar, and buffet meals. Although breakfast-only rates are available, all-inclusive rates for seven nights are a great value at $911.

A combination of gorgeous mountainous terrain and pretty beaches makes St. Lucia an excellent pick for those who love hiking as much as lounging on the sand. Ample water activities, tasty Creole cuisine, and an underdeveloped feel add to this beautiful island’s appeal. All-inclusive resorts aren’t as numerous here as previously mentioned locales, especially not in the budget to mid-range class, but there are still options for various prices.

Luxury: Providing incredible views of the island’s famous Pitons, Jade Mountain Resort is a romantic adults-only (16 and over) property. Each of the 29 large rooms has an open wall and (in all but the entry-level category) a private plunge pool. Impressive dining, a spa, and free daily yoga add value. Seven nights on the all-inclusive rate costs about $9,570.

Mid-range: Although an upscale property, the quiet Anse Chastanet Resort is in the middle of the pack for all-inclusive pricing in St. Lucia. It has 49 colorful rooms, top-notch restaurants that use fresh ingredients grown on-site, an abundance of activities, and a pretty spa. A week-long stay here on their all-inclusive plan will cost two adults about $4,375.

Budget: The Coconut Bay Beach & Spa Resort sits on a beautiful stretch of beach that’s ideal for kitesurfing, and is divided into an adults-only and family-friendly section. Five outdoor pools, a water park with a lazy river, and several dining outlets make this an all around great pick. Rates run about $3,443 for a week.

With the lush Sierra Madre Mountains encircling the town, and long stretches of sand, Puerto Vallarta is a scenic getaway along Mexico’s Pacific Coast. It’s a popular and ideal place for water sports, plus it’s LGBT-friendly, packed with delicious seafood and local eateries, and has delightful markets with quality handicrafts. Don’t miss a visit to one of the area’s fun salsa clubs.

Luxury: The 80-room, adults-only Casa Velas stands out for its personalized service (staffers often know guests by name) and peaceful, uncrowded vibe. A private beach club, swim-up bar, huge Mexican-style rooms, and gourmet eateries are other highlights. Expect seven nights here to cost about $3,626.

Mid-range: The 318-room Melia Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive is a family-friendly, beachfront resort with a heated outdoor pool, four restaurants, three bars, and an array of activities ranging from rock climbing to mini-golf. A week-long stay here will cost approximately $1,786 for two adults.

Budget: Hacienda Buenaventura Hotel is a five-minute walk from a private beach club. On-site, the hotel has a pleasant freeform pool, a weekly Mexican fiesta, an open-air spa, and two restaurants. Rates here runs about $1,151 for seven nights.

A quick hour-long flight from Miami, the Bahamas is a colorful destination with white-sand beaches, legal gambling, welcoming locals, and world-class scuba diving, but not many all-inclusive resorts. Although some areas of the Bahamas were hit hard by last year’s hurricanes, hotels, marinas, and attractions operate normally in Nassau, on Paradise Island and Grand Bahama Island, and across the Out Islands.

Luxury: The 404-room Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island is romantic, fun, and located along a gorgeous beach. Two 24-hour pools, over a dozen restaurants and bars, ample land and water activities, and elegant rooms make this is a winner for couples looking to let loose. A week-long stay for two adults costs about $7,172.

Mid-range: The 379-room, adults-only Hotel Riu Palace Paradise Island is next door to mega-resort Atlantis, offering 24-hour all-inclusive fare, two swimming pools, and an array of restaurants ranging from Japanese to a steakhouse. Daytime and evening entertainment is provided daily. Rates run for around $3,527.

Budget: The Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach is a family-friendly pick with a long stretch of beach. Water sports, nightly theater performances, free use of a trapeze, and an all-day snack bar appeal to laid-back travelers looking for entertainment. A standard room for two costs $1,406 for a week-long getaway.

