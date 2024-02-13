A ski day at Banff Sunshine Village occupies the number one spot on the bucket list of many skiers and snowboarders. With over 3,500 acres of skiable terrain spread across three mountains, Banff Sunshine Village has some of the best skiing in the world and plenty of trails for all levels.

Banff Sunshine Village

There’s plenty of snow to go around—Banff Sunshine Village gets an average of 30 feet of pristine powder each year.

At Oyster, we want to make your ski dreams come true, so we’re giving away an incredible snowsports package to one lucky reader.

The Prize

The prize package can be redeemed through the end of the 2024/2025 season (May 2025) and includes:

Three nights at the Sunshine Mountain Lodge in a deluxe balcony room

Four adult lift tickets

Two days of rentals

Two dinners at Eagle’s Nest Dining Room at Sunshine Mountain Lodge (alcohol is not included)

How to Enter

Visit our sweepstakes page here to enter before the giveaway ends on February 27, 2024.

Entering is easy—all you have to do is sign up for SmarterTravel and Oyster’s newsletters. (If you’re already a subscriber, you just need to enter your email address to verify your account—you won’t be signed up twice.)

You can gain bonus entries by completing one or more of the following tasks to increase your chances of winning. You’ll receive one additional entry per task.

Follow us on Twitter (X). Retweet a Tweet from SmarterTravel. Share the sweepstakes with a friend. View our Facebook post.

For the full sweepstakes rules, review the Terms and Conditions on the sweepstakes entry page here.