Best Destinations for Adult-Only Vacations

Whether you don’t have children (or you do but need a little break), it can be tricky to find spots where you know you won’t be surrounded by kids. However, there are several spots around the world that are perfect for a child-free getaway, whether it is because of the abundance of adults-only resorts or because there just isn’t much for kids to do (making it not a popular destination for families). So if you are looking to get away without your kids—or if you don’t have kids and prefer spots with less of them running around— check out these top destinations for adults-only vacations.

Cancún

There are many tropical vacation destinations on this list, and for good reason—they are relaxing, beautiful, and usually quiet. Cancún has plenty of adults-only resorts, and in general, is attractive to the 21+ crowd. From snorkeling, motorized watersports, and cocktails, to just lazing on the beach, Cancún has it all for the perfect adults-only vacation.

Recommended Hotel: Villa del Palmar Cancun Luxury Beach Resort & Spa

Costa Rica

Like Cancún, Costa Rica has an abundance of adult-only resorts for your stay in addition to relaxing beaches and fun in the water. For adventurous types, there is ziplining, scuba diving, and canyoning. For those looking for a more chill vacation, there are yoga retreats, volcanic mud baths, or simply enjoying the sunsets on the beach.

Recommended Hotel: Santerena Hotel

Greece

The beauty and history of Greece may be lost on younger visitors, so it may be best to visit this one without any kids in tow. Santorini has stunning sunsets in Oia, as well as wine tours and hiking. Athens is full of historical landmarks like the Acropolis and Hadrian’s Library, and climbing Mount Olympus should be on everyone’s bucket list. Greece is filled with fun adult-friendly activities and hotels for a fantastic adult-only trip.

Recommended Hotel: The Margi

Maldives

While some of the quintessential overwater bungalows in the Maldives are kid-friendly, their beauty, serenity, and tranquility make it almost impossible to envision anything other than an adult-only getaway to this glorious destination. Besides lazing by the water, the Maldives offer activities such as scuba diving, snorkeling, jet skiing, and of course, spa treatments. Many of the resorts are adult-only, too, making this a no-brainer for your next child-free trip.

Recommended Hotel: Kagi Maldives Spa Island

Napa Valley, California

For obvious reasons, it would be best to visit wine country without anyone under 21 tagging along; when the crowd is all over the drinking age, it will make for a much more enjoyable experience. Take a wine tour throughout the valley, and make it a twofer by adding Sonoma to the trip. Have a wine tasting at the popular V. Sattui Winery, or go for a more off-the-beaten-path spot like Cade, an organic and environmentally responsible winery. Instead of worrying about finding a designated driver, let everyone participate in the tasting fun and either hire a car service to take you around or book a bus tour.

Recommended Hotel: Silverado Resort & Spa

Fiji

Like the Maldives, it is hard to imagine jetting off to a romantic paradise like Fiji with any kids in tow. From hot springs, and traditional Kava ceremonies, to rafting, and visiting the Sawa-I-Lau Caves, the worst part about a trip to Fiji is figuring out what to do while you are there. And if you just want to relax while you are there, the beaches will deliver on that!

Recommended Hotel: Radisson Blu Resort Fiji