Ever fantasized about being a prince or princess, complete with your very own fairytale castle? Why not make that dream come true on your next vacation by renting a castle instead of booking a hotel room? You don’t even have to travel to Europe or have a royalty-sized budget to spend the night in a castle–there are plenty of options here in the United States with prices as low as $60 per person per night.

From a gothic-style Portuguese palace to a beachfront chateau in South Carolina, these nine castles provide more than just a place to rest your head. They offer a portal to the past, where you can explore secret passageways, dine in grand halls, and stroll through manicured gardens that have witnessed centuries of history. Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or simply a taste of aristocratic life, these rentable castles promise a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience.

From the United States to Europe, we’ve gathered castle options to suit every budget, whether you’re looking to live like a pauper or a princess for a night.

The Dragon’s Lair, Ballston Lake, New York

The Dragon’s Lair, Ballston Lake, New York

In upstate New York, The Dragon’s Lair offers a taste of royal living just a few hours from the city. This 6,000-square-foot castle, perched on 8.2 acres of private land, ensures a tranquil retreat for you and your guests.

With seven bedrooms accommodating up to 16 people, it’s an ideal venue for celebrations or reunions. The castle boasts party-ready amenities, including a hot tub, karaoke machine, and spacious outdoor patio. Rates for this regal experience start at around $1,500 per night, making it an accessible option for those seeking a luxurious getaway without leaving the state.

Pazo Villares, Gondomar, Spain

Pazo Villares, Gondomar, Spain

Pazo Villares, a historic castle dating back to 1725, offers a blend of old-world charm and modern comfort in the picturesque Spanish countryside. Recently renovated, it boasts cozy bedrooms, inviting living spaces, a lush garden, and a refreshing swimming pool. Despite its secluded feel, the castle is conveniently located just five minutes from the nearest village, allowing easy access to supplies and local exploration.

With rates starting at $1,000 per night and accommodations for 14 guests, Pazo Villares provides an affordable royal experience at roughly $70 per person per night, making it a budget-friendly group getaway option.

Highlands Castle, Bolton, New York

Highlands Castle, Bolton, New York

Set on a hilltop overlooking Lake George, Highlands Castle has some of the best views in the state. This majestic property features two bedrooms—a royal bedroom and a king’s suite—with the option to expand your domain by renting two adjacent castles.

Guests can enjoy the music room, library, and the impressive great hall, which boasts 25-foot ceilings.

Despite its secluded ambiance, the castle is a mere three-minute drive from the shops, restaurants, and entertainment of downtown Bolton Landing.

Prices start around $2,000 per night, and this castle can sleep up to eight guests in three bedrooms.

Castle with Working Vineyard, Cleveland, Wisconsin

Castle with Working Vineyard, Cleveland, Wisconsin

If a Tuscan wine vacation is not in the cards this year, you can get the same experience—without the long flight or high prices—at this Wisconsin castle.

Located in the lesser-known wine region of Cleveland, Wisconsin, the property is surrounded by 20 acres of rolling hills and a working vineyard. Here, you can savor local wines paired with famous Wisconsin cheese for the ultimate indulgent experience.

Built in 2022, this castle maintains a fresh, modern feel. Its luxurious interior features a piano room, spiral staircase, wine hall, private theater, and hot tub. With rates starting at just $700 per night and accommodations for up to 12 people, it’s perfect for a group wine-tasting adventure at under $60 per person.

Santa Marta de Portuzelo Castle, Santa Marta de Portuzelo, Portugal

Santa Marta de Portuzelo Castle, Santa Marta de Portuzelo, Portugal

Santa Marta de Portuzelo, a Portuguese castle near Porto, showcases Manueline-style architecture with elements spanning the 12th to 19th centuries. This expansive property boasts 12 bedrooms, with nine available to guests. Each spacious 538 sq ft room features an en-suite bathroom, and two are equipped with cozy fireplaces. The castle’s interior is generously appointed, with three living rooms, two dining rooms, and a large kitchen.

Surrounding the castle is a lush 4.2-acre garden full of orange, lemon, and fig trees, along with a large outdoor pool. There’s even a chapel on the castle grounds, but it is not open to guests.

Located just 40 minutes from Porto, this regal retreat accommodates up to 19 guests at approximately $1,000 per night, offering a luxurious blend of historical charm and modern comfort.

Mugdock Castle Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina

Mugdock Castle Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina

If you have a flexible job, why not WFC (work from castle) for a month this year? Mugdock Castle is a monthly rental located just a block from Sullivan’s Island Beach in South Carolina. With six bedrooms, 27-foot ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, a dining hall, a library, and a living room, there will be plenty of private spaces where you can take that Zoom meeting.

Or, take the whole month off and enjoy an incredible vacation—the castle is just steps from the beach, and the rooftop terrace offers panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Charleston Harbor, and the Intercoastal waterway. The castle incorporates a bit of southern charm into its design, with wrap-around porches on its second and third floors, each of which has outdoor showers.

At $542 per night (but with a 30-day rental minimum), the castle can be pricey, but if you fill it with the maximum number of people (16), you can pay less for a month here than you would on rent in most cities.

Castello di Mornico, Mornico, Italy

Castello di Mornico, Mornico, Italy

The Castello di Mornico dates back to the 12th century but has been fully renovated into a comfortable, modern manor. The stunning castle grounds overlook the Mornico Losana vineyards, and the best views are from the pool.

To enhance the royal experience, daily housekeeping is provided, a breakfast buffet is served each morning, and a chef service is included for dinner.

The castle can accommodate up to 21 people in 10 bedrooms and features a sitting room with a grand piano, library, open fireplace, terraces, and a medieval-style tavern.

Nightly rates start at around $6,000, making this one of the most expensive castles on this list—but that’s not bad when split between 21 people!