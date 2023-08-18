Just mentioning Bora Bora is usually enough to conjure images of cloud-white beaches, stooping coconut palms, and coves worthy of Robinson Crusoe. You get all that and more on this eye-watering wonderful archipelago out in the South Seas.

Sitting just northwest of its bigger brother of Tahiti, Bora Bora offers a mix of high-adrenaline pursuits and pure R&R. You can spend mornings kayaking through lagoons that teem with parrotfish, hop in a helicopter to circle the twisted tops of Mount Otemanu (the dormant volcano at the heart of the island) after lunch and laze through the evening on the deck of your overwater bungalow.

This guide to the top things to do in Bora Bora covers the whole shebang.

1. Go snorkeling

BlueOrange Studio | Adobe Stock

No guide to the top things to do in Bora Bora could ignore the presence of the snorkeling lagoons that abound around this island. The unique geography of the place – a mix of outer sandbars and towering rocky islands on the inside – makes it just about perfect for donning the goggles and bubble pipe for a spell.

Certain locations stand out from the crowd. L’Aquarium is the best of the bunch. It’s got visibility that tops 20 meters in the dry season and counts sea turtles, stingrays, and parrotfish as residents. There are also boat tours that can take you to known shark-gathering spots to swim with blacktips if you dare!

Nearby Recommended Hotel: Hotel Maitai Polynesia Bora Bora – There are real Tiki vibes to this charming hotel that fragments off the shores close to The Aquarium snorkeling spot. You can also dive right off the side of your bungalow to have encounters with the local turtles and small fish.

2. Stay in an overwater bungalow

Maridav | Adobe Stock

Calling all honeymooners – there’s nothing more romantic than bedding down in one of the iconic overwater bungalows of Bora Bora. Rising on stilts straight out of the azure lagoon waters that encircle the isle, they offer a chance to wake to the sound of sloshing Pacific waters under your feet, not to mention morning visits from green turtles and stingrays.

Overwater bungalows are typically a tale of downright luxury. Some even come with infinity pools tacked on the side and bubbling Jacuzzi baths perched on the deck. Talk about a vacation to remember!

Nearby Recommended Hotel: Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora – For overwater bungalows, you can hardly beat the Four Seasons, which has pads with private pools and picnic decks right above the pristine coral gardens.

3. Take a helicopter tour

Tahiti Nui Helicopters

Bora Bora isn’t only about the chalk-white sands that edge its coast. The backcountry here is like something plucked from the pages of a fantasy novel, coming topped with gnarled mountains and emerald jungles that cascade to the coast in 10,000 shades of green.

What is the best way to see it? Unquestionably on a helicopter tour. These will whizz you over the island to showcase the twin summits of Mount Otemanu and Mount Pahia, lurching like cathedrals across the skyline. Some even fly to neighboring Tupai island, which forms the shape of a heart made from glinting tropical sand and coral reefs.

Nearby Recommended Hotel: The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort – Home to the largest overwater bungalows in French Polynesia, St. Regis will give you the quintessential Bora Bora experience.

4. Cycle around the island

Bastian | Adobe Stock

Aside from yachting and helicoptering, there’s no better way to see this stunning isle than on two wheels. There is a coast road that loops the entirety of the main island from north to south and east to west.

It’s only 19 miles long, so you can cover the whole thing in a day. There are oodles of stops, including the rugged lookouts of Taurere Point, a string of Polynesian temples, and pretty local fishing hamlets.

Nearby Recommended Hotel: Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa – The hotel offers bike rentals, and if you are looking for something a little more budget-friendly, there are plenty of bike rental spots nearby.

RELATED: 7 Bioluminescent Beaches and Bays That Glow at Night

5. Laze on Matira Beach

David Parker | Adobe Stock

Don’t worry – most of the hotels on Bora Bora have private, idyllic beaches, a place where just you and other guests can go to unwind and soak up the rays. But it’s also worth knowing about Matira Beach, the most stunning stretch of public sand on the island.

Poking out into the famous Motu Reef on the south side of the isle, it’s a 320-meter S-bend of powder that’s as white as they come. The swimming is shallow and great for families. There are a few seafood joints tucked between the coconut palms behind. Perfect!

Nearby Recommended Hotel: InterContinental Le Moana Resort Bora Bora, an IHG Hotel – There’s no hotel closer to Matira Beach in all of Bora Bora. Plus, this one’s as classy as they come, offering overwater bungalows built in the traditional Polynesian style.

6. See the WWII guns at Faanui

lisastrachan | Adobe Stock

The WWII Guns on the coastal hills above Faanui are one of the more unique and off-the-beaten-track draws of Bora Bora. Once upon a time, they defended a US supply base that supported troops fighting in the Pacific. Today, they’re a rusting mass of metal and artillery that offers a glimpse into another era.

You’ll need good shoes and plenty of water for the climb, which navigates portions of wild jungles filled with orchids and rare birds. The finale is the guns themselves and a lookout that takes in the reefs on the western side of the island.

Nearby Recommended Hotel: Bora Vaite Lodge – Not far from Faanui, the hosts of this Bed and Breakfast will make sure your Bora Bora stay is a special one.

7. Go diving

Guilherme | Adobe Stock

Let’s cut to the chase: Diving in French Polynesia is some of the best in the world. Scuba buffs flock here to strap on the oxygen tanks and go under. What awaits is a whole wonderworld of reefs and deep-dive sites filled with stingrays and sea turtles, groupers, and massive manta rays.

The best time to dive is the dry season, which lasts from April to November. Beginners can stick to the interior lagoons. More expert divers can do drift dives at the Taevanui Pass and the outer cays.

Nearby Recommended Hotel: Conrad Bora Bora Nui – The Conrad occupies a little dash of sandbar on its own, out on the southwestern side of Bora Bora. From here, it’s a cinch to launch dive expeditions to more challenging locations.

8. Hike Mount Pahia

Alida Latham/Danita Delimont | Adobe Stock

True adventurers might gaze up at the peaks that skewer the heart of Bora Bora and reach for the boots. Be warned: The climb is arduous and very steep. It involves trekking through thickets of dense jungle packed with spiny cabbage palms and vines, along with near-sheer ascents aided by ropes and chains.

The reward? How about one of the most jaw-dropping views on the whole island? You’ll emerge onto a platform showcasing the South Pacific cobalt blue, the turquoise of Bora Bora’s shallow reefs, and all the outlying islands swirling around for 360 degrees.

Nearby Recommended Hotel: Sunset Hill Lodge – guests can choose from a lagoon view or a mountain view at this budget-friendly hotel.

RELATED: 9 Dominican Republic Vacations for Every Type of Traveler

9. Visit the Bora Bora Turtle Center

eqroy | Adobe Stock

Drop in on some of French Polynesia’s most loveable inhabitants by visiting the Bora Bora Turtle Center. The institution makes its home in the private lagoon of the Le Méridien resort. They invite guests to help care for the resident turtles, scrubbing their shells and organizing feeding times.

The knowledgeable in-house guides will reveal the stories of the individual turtles rescued and rehabilitated at the center. Afterward, there’s a chance to swim with the elegant beasts in offshore waters.

Recommended Hotel: Le Méridien Bora Bora – home to the Turtle Center, Le Méridien will reopen in late 2023 after closing for extensive renovations.

10. Visit The Naval Museum Bora Bora

Tahiti Tourisme

History buffs won’t want to miss the Naval Museum of Bora Bora. This unique local collection showcases models of the most famous vessels to explore the seas. They include the HMS Bounty, the scene of an infamous mutiny of 1789, and the RV Calypso, the ship used by the groundbreaking researcher Jacques Cousteau.

Visitors will also get a chance to learn the tale of daring Polynesian seafarers going back centuries and the initial migrations of the native people of the islands across the vast Pacific Ocean.

Nearby Recommended Hotel:InterContinental Bora Bora Resort and Thalasso Spa, an IHG Hotel – Sat just over the lagoon from the main island, the InterContinental on Bora Bora has fine views of Mount Otemanu and some of the clearest waters sloshing underneath its bungalows.

You Might Also Like: • Your Credit Card May Provide Travel Insurance You Didn’t Know You Had

