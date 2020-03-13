The Look For Less: Miami

Taking a vacation or staycation to Miami? You're gonna need some new outfits and swimsuits for sunning on South Beach, dancing in night clubs, and daywear on Collins Avenue. If you've got money to spend on high end looks, then Miami is definitely the place to show off your designer style -- it will get noticed and appreciated. But, if you'd rather put your vacation budget towards seasonal stone crab and bottle service instead of couture swimsuits, never fear. We found bargain versions of the best Miami looks for less, for men and women. Before you check out Miami outfits, have a peek at the best long weekend itinerary for Miami.

Women’s Miami Clubwear: Splurge vs Steal

$4,013 or $179, for almost the exact same Miami nightclub outfit? You decide. Dress codes for women in Miami’s nightclubs are pretty relaxed, but it’s a good idea to dress up if you want to impress the bouncer and not spend the entire night waiting in line. Start with an easy-to-pack, but very sexy, black sheath dress. Then glam it up with silver hoops, a bracelet, and bold red clutch. Stacked black heels looks chic, and the straps give you some security for dancing to Latin and techno hits at hot spots like Space, Story, and El Patio. Pro tip: stock mints and a glam hot pink lipstick in your clutch.

Men’s Miami Clubwear: Splurge vs Steal

$,1478 or $221.50, for almost identical men’s clubwear? It’s up to you. Miami nightclubs often have stricter dress codes for men than they do for women. To get past the bouncer, men should wear a button-down shirt, dress pants or dark jeans, and proper shoes. Big no-nos? Ripped jeans, shorts, t-shirts or polo shirts, tennis shoes, and flip-flops. If you’re not on the list, you definitely need to dress well to get past the door at hotspots like E11EVEN.

Women’s South Beach Outfit: Splurge vs Steal

South Beach is the place to see and be seen in Miami, so you’re going to want a good outfit. But do you want to spend $1,184 or $171 for pretty much the same glam beach look? The choice is yours. A one-shoulder swimsuit is on-trend and flattering — plus you can actually swim in it. Throw on a stylish caftan and supportive sandals for a walk down the boardwalk to check out Art-Deco architecture and ocean-facing restaurants along Ocean Drive. A sun hat is a non-negotiable in the Miami sun — and it makes for excellent selfies.

Men’s South Beach Outfit: Splurge vs Steal

Dudes, if you usually dress in a basic uniform of denim + plain button-down, South Beach is your time to mix it up and have some fun with your clothes. Florals, patterns, and neon are the color palette of choice for men in Miami. A pair of black swim trunks (consider showing a little more leg than you usually would) gets kicked up with a bold elastic tie. Add a collared floral shirt, metallic sunnies, and a belt bag. You’re set for South Beach, at either $2,015 or $287.

Women’s Miami Daywear Outfit: Splurge vs Steal

For Miami women’s daywear outfits, athleisure is it. Many Miami women are popping between the gym, a beach bike ride, and running errands or meeting friends for cafecito during the day, so they dress for maximum comfort, performance, and street style. Cropped black leggings are a versatile must. Pair them with an athletic tank top, cool girl bright white sneakers, and a black baseball hat to keep the sun off your face (and cover up your post-gym hair). The outfit gets pulled together with a sleek powder-blue clutch, for a grand total of either $3345 or $178.50.

Men’s Miami Daywear Outfit: Splurge vs Steal

Men on the go during the day in Miami should look polished, but not like they tried too hard. A dark pair of jeans topped with a nice t-shirt and fresh new fashion sneakers does the trick nicely. Don’t go anywhere in Miami without a pair of sunglasses and a sophisticated dark leather wallet. Splurge for $2421 or save on this Miami men’s daywear look for $229.40.

