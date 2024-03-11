What could make a beach vacation in a tropical paradise even better? Getting it for free. We’ve partnered with the luxurious Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino to whisk you and a lucky guest away to Aruba’s aptly named “One Happy Island.”

Aruba Marriott Resort

The Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is a beautiful beachfront oasis set on the pristine sands of Palm Beach, an iconic expanse of coast along the azure Caribbean Sea. All rooms are designed to maximize your time in the sun, with spacious balconies overlooking the water or the lush gardens. The hotel’s prime location puts you within walking distance of numerous shops, restaurants, and bars, but with a 24-hour casino, a wide variety of restaurants, and a Balinese-style spa on site, you might not want to leave.

The winner of our giveaway will get to experience the best the resort has to offer, with spa, casino, and food and beverage credits to use during their stay.

The Prize

The incredible prize package includes the following:

4 nights accommodations at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Two air credits of $600 each

Breakfast for 2

$400 food and beverage credit

$100 casino match and play

$300 spa credit

Welcome wine and cheese platter

Please note that blackout dates apply, and redemption of the prize is subject to availability. The prize is valid for stays through March 15, 2025.

How to Enter

Visit our sweepstakes page here to enter before the giveaway ends on March 22, 2024.

Entering is easy—all you have to do is sign up for SmarterTravel and Oyster’s newsletters. If you’re already a subscriber, simply enter your email address to verify your account (you won’t be signed up twice.)

You can gain bonus entries by completing one or more of the following tasks to increase your chance of winning. You’ll receive one additional entry per task.

Follow us on Twitter (X). Retweet a Tweet from SmarterTravel. View our Facebook post. Share the sweepstakes with a friend.

Review the Terms and Conditions on the sweepstakes entry page here for full sweepstakes rules.

You Might Also Like: • Your Guide to Viewing the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

