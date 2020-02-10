The 13 Best One-Piece Swimsuits and Bikinis for Moms on Vacation

When it comes to packing a swimsuit for vacation there's only one rule: pack two. To help busy moms swimsuit shop, we rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits and bikinis that multitask -- just like moms do. Read on for our swimwear picks with everything from compression fabric to UV protection to fashion-forward suits that can transition from the pool to margaritas. Okay, maybe you'll want to pack three swimsuits.
The Best Overall One-Piece Swimsuit for Moms: Summersalt Swan Dive One-Piece Suit
Summersalt started as an Instagram swimming suit phenomena and now you can buy it at Nordstrom. This flattering one-piece offers Summersalt’s signature fabric, with four times the compression of an average swimsuit. Which means, it stays put and looks good whether you’re chasing a toddler across the sand or napping under an umbrella.
The Best Overall Bikini for Moms: Lululemon See the Sea Swim
Lululemon is beloved for its performance wear, so it’s no surprise their swimsuits perform too. This very cute bold red bikini is built with a four-way stretch so it moves with you. It’s also quick-dry and has built-in UV protection. This one really does it all, just like mom.
The Best One-Piece for a Bigger Bust: Land’s End Surplice Skirted One Piece Swimsuit
Shopping for a swimsuit that’ll tuck you in and lift you up in all the right places? Right this way, to Land’s End one-piece surplice skirted swimsuit. The V-neckline accentuates the chest, while the spandex overlay adds some oomph.
The Best Bikini for a Bigger Bust: Freya Bali Bay Underwire Bikini
This eye-catching rainbow striped bikini top comes in sizes up to FF. Mesh-lined underwire cups give your girls shape and lift, while reinforced side boning provides additional structure. You can order the matching bottoms, or just make a pair you already have look fresh with this updated bikini top.
The Best Bikini for a Smaller Bust: Revolve Zana Bikini Top
Being tiny on top means you can get away with an unusual bikini cut. This bright pink top is a fun twist on the standard triangle bikini, and the criss-cross tie adds extra security.
The Best Maternity One-Piece: Old Navy Maternity Twist-Front V-Neck
The Best Maternity Bikini: Swim Outlet Prego Maternity Hawaiian Roll Waist Bikini Set
The bottoms roll up or down to accommodate a growing belly. How genius is that? We love this tropical-print pattern for a babymoon.
The subdued black-and-white palm tree print on this one-piece is ultra glamorous. Pair it with black cat-eye sunglasses for a look.
The Best Plus-Size Bikini: Target Beach Betty Slimming Control Tie Front Bikini
The Best Tankini for Moms: L.L. Bean Halter Tankini
The Best High-Waisted Bikini for Moms: Mara Hoffman Lydia High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms
Fashion moms are probably already familiar with Mara Hoffman’s maxi dresses and balloon sweaters. So, her swimwear line is a real treat. We love these vacation-ready bold floral print and flattering high-waisted bikini bottoms. Buy the matching top, or wear the bottoms with a black, red, or yellow bikini that’s already in your drawer.
The Best Amazon One-Piece Swimsuit: AdoreShe Ruffle One-Piece
After you fill up your Amazon cart with sunscreen, beach toys, and swim diapers for the kids — why not add this ultra-cute ruffle one-piece swimsuit for yourself?
The Best Amazon Bikini: Blooming Jelly High Waisted Bikini
Hi, hello! The tie on this super cute bikini is removable, so you get two looks for the price of one. That’s just smart swimsuit shopping.
