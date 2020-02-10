The 13 Best One-Piece Swimsuits and Bikinis for Moms on Vacation

When it comes to packing a swimsuit for vacation there's only one rule: pack two. To help busy moms swimsuit shop, we rounded up the best one-piece swimsuits and bikinis that multitask -- just like moms do. Read on for our swimwear picks with everything from compression fabric to UV protection to fashion-forward suits that can transition from the pool to margaritas. Okay, maybe you'll want to pack three swimsuits. Need vacation inspiration? Check out the best bang-for-your-buck all-inclusives in the Caribbean.

Summersalt started as an Instagram swimming suit phenomena and now you can buy it at Nordstrom. This flattering one-piece offers Summersalt’s signature fabric, with four times the compression of an average swimsuit. Which means, it stays put and looks good whether you’re chasing a toddler across the sand or napping under an umbrella.

Lululemon is beloved for its performance wear, so it’s no surprise their swimsuits perform too. This very cute bold red bikini is built with a four-way stretch so it moves with you. It’s also quick-dry and has built-in UV protection. This one really does it all, just like mom.

Shopping for a swimsuit that’ll tuck you in and lift you up in all the right places? Right this way, to Land’s End one-piece surplice skirted swimsuit. The V-neckline accentuates the chest, while the spandex overlay adds some oomph.

This eye-catching rainbow striped bikini top comes in sizes up to FF. Mesh-lined underwire cups give your girls shape and lift, while reinforced side boning provides additional structure. You can order the matching bottoms, or just make a pair you already have look fresh with this updated bikini top.

Being tiny on top means you can get away with an unusual bikini cut. This bright pink top is a fun twist on the standard triangle bikini, and the criss-cross tie adds extra security.

Classic black and a ruched bust make this a sophisticated one-piece maternity swimsuit option. The straps are adjustable.

The bottoms roll up or down to accommodate a growing belly. How genius is that? We love this tropical-print pattern for a babymoon.

The subdued black-and-white palm tree print on this one-piece is ultra glamorous. Pair it with black cat-eye sunglasses for a look.

This floral-print front-tie bikini top screams vacation. If you’re going on a catamaran, you gotta order this top. Your Instagram likes will thank you later.

If you’re going to choose a tankini, go for one with a flattering halter top tie. This one is also UPF rated, so it keeps skin safe.

Fashion moms are probably already familiar with Mara Hoffman’s maxi dresses and balloon sweaters. So, her swimwear line is a real treat. We love these vacation-ready bold floral print and flattering high-waisted bikini bottoms. Buy the matching top, or wear the bottoms with a black, red, or yellow bikini that’s already in your drawer.

After you fill up your Amazon cart with sunscreen, beach toys, and swim diapers for the kids — why not add this ultra-cute ruffle one-piece swimsuit for yourself?

Hi, hello! The tie on this super cute bikini is removable, so you get two looks for the price of one. That’s just smart swimsuit shopping.

You’ll Also Like: