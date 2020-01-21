Beach at the Excellence Punta Cana/Oyster Thanks to its proliferation of beautiful palm-lined white-sand beaches, enticing crystal clear waters, and some of the most appealing all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic is one of the most popular islands in the world. Punta Cana perfectly promotes the island’s natural beauty, though the town also promises plenty of action after dark, making it the Dominican Republic’s prime party spot. Check out our guide to the best nightlife in Punta Cana. You're going to have fun.

If you’re looking for a wild night with just the right amount of hedonism thrown in then Coco Bongo should be the first stop on your tour of Punta Cana clubs. Seemingly universally loved by all who visit, the venue is an experience that goes way beyond the standard drink and dance nightclub format. Guests can pay for a table to watch a live extravaganza that includes dancers, acrobats, confetti cannons and, naturally, pounding club and party hits. It’s big, loud, and brash and makes for a must visit attraction. There is an age limit of 18 and older.

Partying in a cave is such a vacation thing to do, that it would be crazy not to partake in a visit to Imagine Punta Cana when you’re on the island. Located in a warren of caves, (although the bar tends to rely on just one main room/cave) Imagine tends towards the wilder end of the spectrum of Punta Cana nightlife. There’s an open bar and a music policy that sways heavily towards hip-hop. Beware, being a natural cave, ventilation inside the club leaves a lot to be desired but that kind of adds to the party experience you can’t get at home.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana’s in-house nightclub, ORO, is the closest you’ll come to feeling the Vegas vibe in Punta Cana. Provided a big crowd is in the house—which it generally is—ORO Nightclub is one of the best resort clubs in town. On any given night, the regular DJs who control its amazing sound system are enhanced by live acts from go-go dancers to acrobats. ORO Nightclub is big on theme nights and often delivers international names so time your visit right (you need to get tickets in advance) and you might catch, ahem, Nelly.

Punta Cana nightlife isn’t only about the wild clubs and bars on the strip, there are plenty of places that offer a relaxed vibe from which to enjoy the laidback spirit of the Dominican Republic. The Api Beach Bar is one such place, delivering great views of the marina from its cabana lounge setup on the edge of the water. Great service and cocktails will keep you coming back. Oh, and there’s a swimming pool.

At Yopo Tiki Bar it’s all about the drinks and the imaginative vessels that they’re served in. Another bar that eschews the in your face excesses of some of Punta Cana’s most famous spots, Yopo is a classy kind of place with a design-led look. Bonus points at the bar for bringing the knowledge that the venue takes its name from the region’s Yopo tree. Cool design, creative mixology, and an impressive variety of Tiki mugs make it the discerning choice. May we suggest the santa bahia, made with mango puree and coconut cream?

The crowd at the ever-popular party spot, Drink Point, is made up of a good mix between locals and tourists who appreciate the mainly Latin and Hip-Hop music policy. Prices here are very reasonable so stock up on a bucket of El Presidente beers and get into the bachata on the dance floor. Be aware that the bar usually holds it fair share of Sanky-Pankies on the lookout for a “date.”

The flowing space of Punta Cana super club, Legacy Disco, is decorated in glowing neon lights. Which makes the place look like a backdrop out of the cartoon/movie, Tron—definitely a good thing. Depending on the ticket you purchase, the open bar awaits and the free-flowing drinks, along with the in-house dancers, encourage an anything goes vibe. Music policy is mixed, so the Punta Cana rarity of hearing dance and techno is available at Legacy Disco on certain nights.

Those staying at hotel Occidental Punta Cana don’t need to wander off sight to visit the hotel’s highly rated nightclub, Mangu Disco. The club attracts guests and non-guests alike and when it’s busy the two-floor club makes for a great night out. Along with the club space, which mixes the music policy between Latin, American chart hits, and hip-hop, there is also a sports bar setup for that between-dance sports hit.

An indoor/outdoor local spot perfect for escaping the American billboard charts that can often dominate nightlife in Punta Cana, El Kan Drink House is the place to choose if you want a distinctly Dominican feel to the night. Music is almost entirely Latin, so the dancing will be sound tracked by bachata and merengue for an authentic experience that’s much more relaxed than the in-your-face hedonism of the likes of Coco Bongo and Drink Point.

Located in the Westin Puntacana resort and Club, Don Cueco Cigar and Rum Bar should be sought out when you’re in the mood for thoughtful musings on the charms of Punta Cana, armed with a Siboney Reserva rum and a stogie. As you’d expect from a cigar and rum bar within a hotel, the look is refined, so think polished wood floors, cozy recliners, and tempting displays of fine cigars and vintage rums covering the walls.

If you’re in Punta Cana for a good time, but not a long time, you need to make the most of your party hours. And that’s easily done at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. There are a whopping 13 swimming pools, 12 restaurants, 23 bars and lounges, an 18-hole golf course, a massive spa and fitness center, and the Dominican Republic’s largest casino. This swish property is one of the nicest all-inclusive resorts in Punta Cana, and all-inclusive rates cover party amenities and facilities such as 24-hour room service, nightly entertainment, and top-shelf drinks.

