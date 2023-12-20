Meeting new people and seeing fresh places unites every traveler during their journey. But for open-minded couples who like to swing, the opportunity to meet other like-minded adults on vacation can be a challenge, especially if you don’t know where to look. Well, we come bearing good news. From a nudist hotel in Florida to a clothing-optional resort in Cancun that permits sex in public areas, hotels around the world are bringing swingers together. Here, we compiled eight of our NSFW, swinger-friendly favorites.

Oyster

From the outside, La Mirage Swingers Complex is a standard value hotel in Gran Canaria. There are a nice outdoor pool, bar and restaurant, two hot tubs, and a mini market. But, take a closer look and you’ll spot the sex swing and mirrored ceiling in one of the two playrooms. At this adults-only, clothing-optional hotel, couples are also known to get intimate in public. Complimentary condoms are even handed out on the property. Naturalists can catch a cab to a nudist beach five minutes away while those looking for a good time can head to Fun4all Swingers Club, only about a 10-minute taxi ride. The property also draws nudist, monogamous couples with its pleasant pool, popular happy hour, and relaxed atmosphere.

Oyster

Don’t let the relaxed beach photos fool you. Things heat up when the sun goes down at Desire Riviera Maya Resort, a popular spot with couples and swingers on a secluded beach in Cancun’s Riviera Maya. Sex is even permitted in certain common areas of the couples-only hotel, including the whirlpool area and the Sin Room, which has round beds and straps for those who want to take part in sexual games with other guests or their partners. Things are also known to get heated in the clothing-optional nightclub. Plus, the rooftop whirlpool tub, which fits up to 30 people, is open into the wee hours of the night. But swingers aren’t the only ones who have all the fun — monogamous couples looking to sunbathe au naturel also stay at this hotel, in addition to its slightly more subdued sister hotel, Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort.

Oyster

Advertised as the first naturalist resort in Spain, Vera Playa Club Hotel has an uninhibited vibe and direct access to a nude beach. While most areas of the property are clothing-optional, the pool is strictly nude throughout the day. However, as this is a family-friendly property with activities and animation for children, the atmosphere is less sexual and more relaxed. Nevertheless, swingers are present here and typically range from their 40s to 50s. The Templum, a swinger-friendly club located just outside the hotel, is an added draw for open-minded couples.

Oyster

Hedonism II lives up to its name, attracting couples (including numerous repeat guests) who are traveling in pursuit of pleasure. The property is situated in a secluded area of Negril‘s Seven Mile Beach, where facilities and guest rooms are divided between a “prude” and “nude” side. The prude beach, pool, and hot tub are clothing-optional, whereas the nude sections prohibit duds altogether. The nude pool is the liveliest (and most PDA-centric) part of the resort during the day, while at night, most sensual activities take place at the Romping Shop Playroom, where condoms are provided, and public sex is common. Themed nights, an on-site shop selling lingerie and toys, and group-friendly hot tubs up the sex appeal.

Oyster

The adults-only, topless-optional Temptation Cancun Resort isn’t as naughty as Desire Riviera Maya Resort, but this all-inclusive hotel gets swinging with sexy entertainment ranging from foam parties and lingerie shows to themed nights with DJs such as “Angels and Devils.” There are two pools — the Sexy Pool and Quiet Pool — and multiple hot tubs throughout, as well as a chic rooftop spot with a pool, bar, and music for Tower room guests. Remember that while the gift shop sells condoms (and outfits for theme nights), it closes on the early side. There are more couples than singles here, and they tend to be in the 35 to 45 age range.

Oyster

Located in Jaco, a party beach town and surfer’s paradise, the beachfront Copacabana Hotel & Suites attracts swingers and wild travelers of various ages. Why, you ask? Guests can choose from a clothing-optional or mandatory nude pool. This adults-only hotel also has a poolside sports bar called the Naked Iguana that offers music or entertainment until the wee hours, plus racy theme parties like Wet and Wild, Pura Vida, and Bubble Beach. Note that travelers can get a day pass for drinking and partaking in the fun, and some ladies may be here in search of paid company.

Rooftop Resort

The budget Rooftop Resort is an adults-only, nude-friendly swingers resort located a couple minutes’ walk from Hollywood Beach in Florida. This clothing-optional lifestyle resort is within walking distance of several restaurants, bars, and markets, plus the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is a 20-minute drive away. Features include a rooftop pool with Intracoastal and ocean views, a sauna, and playrooms for couples and groups. Swinging Studio Suites have a sexy black-and-red theme, “love slings,” and red-leather couches. Day passes and night passes are available, with some restrictions. The crowd here tends to be on the older side.

The Palms

The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas has been chosen for the swinger-packed Vegas Exchange Lifestyle Convention. With an off-the-strip location, the upscale hotel is a discreet playground for adults. Upon arriving, enjoy the pool complex that hosts Kaos Dayclub on weekends, a pool party spread over a couple of pools with a rotating roster of DJs. Want to get even more erotic? Opt for the two-bedroom Make Good Choices Suite, which has a large living room, bar area, and shower that can easily fit more than two people. Bars open 24/7 also help up the party vibe.