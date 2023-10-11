What’s the fun part of traveling? Booking everything. What’s the worst part of traveling? Packing everything! Fortunately, a good packing list can make the task easier.

From glamorous outfits for the nightlife scene to comfortable walking shoes for exploring the Strip, having the right items in your suitcase will help you make the most of your time in Sin City. Here’s what you should pack for your Las Vegas trip.

How to Pack Easily

Most people fold and stuff their belongings into suitcases. However, there’s a more efficient way to pack. Use packing cubes and toiletry bags when getting ready for Vegas. Toiletry bags help prevent lotions and other liquids from leaking onto your suitcase and clothes. LL Bean’s Toiletry Bag is a must for any traveler. All of your favorites can fit, and this toiletry bag is specifically designed to be long-lasting.

To keep everything orgainzed, utilize packing cubes which help you fit more in your suitcase while keeping all your items neat.

The Ultimate Las Vegas Packing List

These are the best clothes, shoes, and accessories to pack for Las Vegas.

The Best Clothing to Pack for Las Vegas

Being comfortable is key on a Las Vegas trip since you’ll be in hot weather when you’re not cooling off with air conditioning.

Bathing Suits: Bathing suits are a Las Vegas essential, especially if you’re staying at a hotel with a big pool party scene. For one-piece lovers, this La Blanca Swimsuit is eye-catching and a pure curve-hugger. Are you bikini obsessed? You’ll fall in love with Cupshe’s High Waist Tie-Dye Bikini.

Swimsuit Cover-Up: No bathing suit is complete without a cover-up. A cover-up is a perfect way to transition your swimming attire into something appropriate for an indoor lunch break. Try this Crochet Detailed Cover-Up if you prefer short cover-ups. Prefer long and flowy cover-ups? Elan’s Wrap Maxi Cover-Up will compliment any swimsuit. Get ready to take a million Instagram photos!

Casual Outfits: Chances are, you’re not going to walk around in your swimsuit all day and night. So make sure to pack casual outfits, with comfortable mix-and-match pieces like shorts, sundresses, and shirts. The goal is to stay cool and comfortable during your stay.

Light Layers: Although temperatures outside may be hot, most casinos and hotels will have the air conditioning cranked up. Champion’s Unisex Packable Jacket can keep you from freezing indoors.

The Best Shoes to Pack for Las Vegas

Dressy Shoes: If you’re planning on dining out at a nice restaurant or hitting the clubs, you’ll want to pack dressy shoes. For women, Sam Edelman’s Hazel Pointed Toe Pumps are stylish and comfortable. A pair of leather sneakers, like Cole Haan’s GrandPro Rally sneakers, will be a versitile choice for men.

Sandals/Flip Flops: Nothing ruins the party faster than sore feet. You’ll want extra comfy sandals like Birkenstocks or Croc Sandals for walking around during the day. A pair of flip-flops will also be your best friend for any Vegas pool party you plan to attend.

The Best Accessories to Pack for Las Vegas

Whether you’re staying for a weekend or a week, you’ll want to have these items with you every day in Vegas.

Fanny Pack: Keep your phone, wallet, and ID safe with Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag. Available in multiple colors, this is a stylish way to carry around your essentials.

Day Bag: Not a fanny pack person? A day bag is a good unisex option for keeping your items safe and sound. Risefit’s Waterproof Drawstring Bag, available in a variety of designs and colors, can hold everything you need for a fun time in Vegas.

Sunglasses: Every person coming to Las Vegas needs a good pair of sunglasses. If you’re on a budget, you can’t go wrong with Knockaround’s affordable styles. The Original Wayfarer Ray-Ban Sunglasses remain a favorite for those who don’t mind spending big bucks.

Phone Lanyard: Lost phones are a frequent Vegas casualty. A phone lanyard can help you keep your phone close to you. Gear Beast’s Universal Phone Lanyard wraps around your neck, so you won’t have to worry about losing your most prized possession.

Portable Phone Charger: What’s the worst feeling ever? When your phone dies and you can’t contact your friends or call an Uber. Anker’s 337 Portable Power Bank will get your battery through even the longest days. This power bank can quickly charge both iPhone and Android devices.

Portable Fan: A portable fan will help you beat the heat on summer Las Vegas trips. This rechargeable fan will cool you down when you need it.

Sunscreen: Smell amazing and protect your skin with Sunbum’s SPF 50 Sunscreen, which doesn’t leave a white, sticky residue behind.

Hydration Powder: Avoid dehydration from the heat (or from too many cocktails) by packing some electrolyte powder, like Liquid IV.

Earplugs/Sleep Mask: Las Vegas is the world’s party capital. It’s only fitting that it’ll be noisy 24/7. If your hotelmates are particularly rowdy, you’ll be glad you packed some earplugs. A sleep mask can also help if you get back to your room after sunrise.

Sun Hat: Sitting in the heat all day can take a toll on your body, and you’ll want to be comfortable. A sun hat to block sun rays can make all the difference. Lay out at the pool comfortably with a stylish sun hat or cooling bucket hat.

Lip Balm: The dry Las Vegas air can cause chapped lips, so don’t forget to pack a soothing lip balm.

Lotion: Dry skin is no match for Aveeno’s Moisturizing Lotion. This hydrating lotion is fragrance-free and a good choice for sensitive skin.



