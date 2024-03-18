These days, there are more ways than ever to skip the line and get to your gate faster. However, TSA PreCheck remains the most popular security pre-clearance program in the U.S.

For those worried about missing out on that trip of a lifetime because they were stuck waiting for folks to empty their water bottles into the garbage, the TSA PreCheck program — introduced to help “trusted travelers” cut down on the hassle — can be a solid bet. But you shouldn’t expect it to be a silver bullet that will get you to your gate on time.

For budget-conscious travelers who are frequently on the go, TSA PreCheck can still be especially worth it. But there are some things you should know before you sign up. Read on for our must-know tips about TSA PreCheck. If you’d like a breakdown of CLEAR vs. TSA PreCheck vs. Global Entry, check out Oyster.com’s handy cheat sheet here.

Additional reporting by Kyle Valenta and Megan Johnson.

1. Almost anyone can qualify for TSA PreCheck.

The TSA PreCheck program isn’t just for diplomats and dignitaries. The only requirements are being a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident. Disqualifications may include customs violations, having been convicted of a crime, or being under investigation for a crime. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is in charge of running in-depth background checks on applicants, so be assured that trying to hide anything from them will result in a denied application.

2. There are other options aside from TSA PreCheck.

Gone are the days when TSA PreCheck was the only pre-clearance program in the U.S. These days, the major players are CLEAR, Global Entry, and TSA PreCheck.

TSA PreCheck The most basic — it’s also the cheapest and will cover you for five years. The main benefit of TSA PreCheck is that it allows you to go through security without removing jackets, shoes, belts, or liquids. That can make the separate TSA PreCheck lines move faster in many cases.



Global Entry When you return from abroad, Global Entry adds expedited screening at U.S. Customs and Border Protection checkpoints. Registration for either is good for five years. TSA PreCheck will prove worthwhile for travelers who do the bulk of their flying domestically. If you plan on flying internationally more than once a year, Global Entry is the way to go.



CLEAR CLEAR is one of the newest additions to the fold and offers benefits like the prospect of paperless boarding, and uses biometric technology by scanning either your fingerprints or the iris of your eye — to identify who you are.



3. There aren’t always TSA Pre-Check security lines at every airport.

While the network of U.S. airports with TSA PreCheck lines has increased dramatically over the past several years, you shouldn’t always expect one. Over 200 airports across the United States have TSA PreCheck capabilities. However, even within those airports, the reality of a separate TSA PreCheck line doesn’t always play out. JFK Airport in New York City has some terminals that advertise a separate TSA line, though, in practice, they aren’t distinct (meaning you’ll wait along with everyone else — though you can leave your shoes, jacket, and belt on). You should also remember that even if your departing airport is part of TSA PreCheck, the airline you’re flying on may not be, meaning you’ll also wait in the regular line.

4. You must add your Known Traveler Number when you book your flight, or you won’t be able to use the TSA PreCheck Line.

This applies to every pre-clearance program, from CLEAR to Global Entry, but is something many travelers may not understand. You must add your Known Traveler Number when you make your booking or before you check-in. This way, the number appears when the airline issues your ticket and will also be on your boarding pass. If you try to use the TSA PreCheck line without the number on your boarding pass, and present your Global Entry ID card or TSA PreCheck confirmation email, you will be sent to the regular security line, so be sure to add it before you check-in.

5. You can apply for TSA PreCheck online and it costs about the same as a passport.

Wondering how to apply for TSA PreCheck? It’s simple. You create an account at the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) site. This form allows you to register for several programs, so select the option you’re seeking. It takes about a half-hour to complete and asks for some rather detailed information, including your employment history and residence for the last five years. Keep your passport and driver’s license handy to speed things up. After applying, conditional approval generally doesn’t take much longer than a week. You’ll be asked for your credit card or bank account information when you apply. Global Entry costs $100, while the basic TSA PreCheck option asks for a slightly lower fee of $78. Once this is complete, you’ll have to show up for a short in-person interview. If you’ve applied for Global Entry, this can be completed with U.S. Border Control upon returning (and just rolled out a, so long as your airport has interview-on-arrival capabilities.

6. You may have to wait a long time for TSA PreCheck approval to arrive.

As more and more people try to enroll in TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, they find themselves waiting longer for confirmation of their conditional approval or interview slots. However, you can do things to avoid longer wait times. If your closest enrollment center is showing month-long waits, research other nearby centers to check if they allow walk-ins for those who are pre-approved online. Call ahead or search user reviews for the average wait times at those locations. If you’re in a time crunch and there’s more than one office nearby, it may pay to travel to the one farther from home to get interviewed sooner.

7. Is TSA PreCheck worth it? That depends.

Since there are so many options for pre-clearance programs now, we often hear the question: “Is TSA PreCheck even worth it?” The answer is yes and no. Let’s start with what it gets you: TSA PreCheck allows you to leave your shoes, jackets, and belts on, keep your liquids and laptops in bags; and — if available — use the expedited TSA PreCheck security line. If you fly only once or twice a year, it might not be worth it. However, if you take numerous domestic flights within the U.S. or are a business traveler who crisscrosses the country, TSA PreCheck can alleviate your security line headaches. If you are a frequent international traveler, it’s worth shelling out the extra $15 for Global Entry, as your processing times for re-entering the United States will be drastically reduced at border control. Again, though, if you only fly abroad once a year, Global Entry might not be worth it (also, if your travel is predominantly international, don’t opt to enroll only in TSA PreCheck). Remember that Global Entry offers the same perks as TSA PreCheck plus the ability to move quickly through border control, so if your flying habits combine several domestic and international trips, you should also opt for Global Entry.

A Few More Tips:

TSA PreCheck members are still subject to the discretion of TSA Agents, meaning you can still be singled out for pat-downs and extra security screenings.

Keep in mind that GlobalEntry and TSA Pre-Check will not allow you to skip security lines if you’re boarding a flight in a country other than the U.S. At the time of publishing, only an extremely limited number of international airports had Global Entry kiosks for travelers arriving from the U.S. with Global Entry.

Those with certain elite-level credit cards may be able to get TSA PreCheck for free as part of their perks — it doesn’t hurt to check. Chase Sapphire Reserve is particularly popular with travelers and includes this option.

Global Entry and PreCheck both last for five years. To renew them, you’re stuck paying another fee and should always start the process at least six months before expiration. Be sure to update Global Entry when you get a new passport.