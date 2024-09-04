International visitors to America tend to leave in a state of shock and awe at the country’s portion sizes and our tendency to fry everything. But the great USA is home to some iconic eats worth traveling for.

We’ve uncovered eight quintessentially American dishes in seven amazing American cities (because, after all, New York does both bagels and pizza better than any other destination we know). Is it time to plan an American road trip to taste them all?

Lobster Roll, Nantucket

Lobster rolls are about as classically New England summertime as you can get, and though destinations like Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and the Hamptons all claim to do them better than the rest, we crown Nantucket as the winner. Almost every restaurant on the island offers its signature variation of a lobster roll, but Millie’s—with a restaurant and a food truck—is known to serve up one of the best.

Where to Stay: Jared Coffin House

One of the oldest inns on the island, Jared Coffin House gives travelers a taste of Nantucket history and classic New England style. Some of the rooms and bathrooms are small, but all combine antique-style furnishings with modern features, such as flat-screen TVs and free Wi-Fi. The inn, open year-round and centrally located near the downtown area, also features the elegant and popular Nantucket Prime restaurant. The menu features not only a lobster roll (either hot with butter or cold with mayo) but also a delicious half-lobster from its raw bar.

Tacos, Austin

Not surprisingly, the general rule is that the closer to the Mexican border you are, the closer the tacos are to being downright heavenly. Austin is pretty far down there and has been ranked as the third most taco-crazed city in America (only Texan cities Arlington and Fort Worth give it a run for its money), so it has some bragging rights regarding authentic Mexican cuisine. Not only can you nosh on tasty tacos—from trucks, stands, and restaurants—for lunch and dinner, but Austin is also known for its breakfast tacos, so you can get your taco fixaround the clock.

Where to Stay: Heywood Hotel

This seven-room hotel, situated in an intimate Craftsman-style house in the up-and-coming East Austin area, lives up to its “unique boutique” billing. Rooms all have distinct, trendy decor with pops of color and thoughtful details such as black make-up towels and eco-friendly, big-bottle toiletries. Free perks include parking, Wi-Fi, and bike loans, and rooms come stocked with large flat-screen TVs, French presses, and minibars with fair prices.

Bagels and Pizza, New York City

It’s an undisputed fact that New York City has the best pizza and the best bagels. Apparently, the city’s famously delicious tap water only plays a small role in why that’s the case. No matter what the reason, you’ll find incredible pizza and bagels on practically every corner of the city.

Where to Stay: The Bowery Hotel

With 135 flawlessly appointed rooms, a super-hip bar tucked away in the nostalgic, velvet-filled lobby, and fun freebies like bike rentals, the Bowery Hotel redefines class in a gentrified downtown neighborhood where punk rock once ruled. Gemma, the hotel’s chic Italian restaurant, with see-and-be-seen sidewalk seating, serves up delicious pizza, and just a few blocks south, visitors can find Russ & Daughters Cafe and Black Seed, both spots with coveted bagels.

Philly Cheesesteak, Philadelphia

Who can deny that a massive Italian roll stuffed with thinly shaved steak, loads of cheese, onions, mushrooms, and peppers—is anything short of delicious? Supposedly dreamed up in Philadelphia in the 1930s, the cheesesteak is a city staple, and having one during your stay is a rite of passage.

One of Philadelphia’s longest and most fierce rivalries is between Pat’s King of Steaks and Geno’s Steaks—you’ll have to try the sandwich at both restaurants in order to pick your side.

Where to Stay: The Rittenhouse Hotel

The Rittenhouse Philadelphia is a chic boutique hotel with a prime location near Rittenhouse Square Park, within walking distance of some of the city’s best restaurants, bars, and shopping.

New England Clam Chowder, Boston

Often referred to as “Boston clam chowder,” clam chowder is a New England staple year-round. You’ll find the best bowls of it in Boston, where this creamy, clammy (in the good way) soup is significantly thicker than other versions. Most restaurants pack their chowder with hearty chunks of potato and onion and top it off with oyster crackers.

Where to Stay: Four Seasons Boston

One of the city’s top hotels with amazing service, a parkfront location, and a great health club with a beautiful pool, the Four Seasons offers luxurious and spacious rooms with stunning granite bathrooms. You won’t even have to leave your room to get some clam chowder—it’s on the hotel’s room service menu.

Chili Dog, Washington, D.C.

Many think of Texas or Coney Island when daydreaming of a chili dog—basically, a hot dog topped with so much chili that the hot dog and bun are an afterthought. But while these destinations may have more of an abundance of chili dogs, D.C. has the best, because our nation’s capital is home to Ben’s Chili Bowl. Since 1958, this landmark hole-in-the-wall has been pleasing the masses with inexpensive options like its famous all-meat chili dog, and “healthy options” like…its famous all-meat chili dog, just with a turkey dog substituted for the original. You can even grab a chili dog to-go at the restaurant’s airport outpost, but we don’t recommend trying to eat one of these sloppy meals on the plane.

Where to Stay: Kimpton Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Fun boutique flair at a fair price. The Kimpton Hotel Monaco has a great Penn Quarter location near top museums and restaurants. Being a Kimpton hotel, it has great perks—free wine hour, free Wi-Fi, pet pampering, great beds, and top-notch service.

Soft Shell Crabs, Baltimore

If you’ve ever been to Baltimore, talked to someone who’s been there, or maybe have just seen Hairspray, you know that Baltimore has a thing for crabs. Crab cakes, she-crab soup, steamed crabs, crab legs—even crab puns! (See above.) But if you really want to do this coastal city right, you’ve got to chow down on some soft-shell crab.

Where to Stay: Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel

With just under 600 rooms and a location in the heart of Baltimore’s main tourist center, the Renaissance Harborplace is a popular hotel for all types of travelers. Rooms are sleek and contemporary, if a bit generic, and great on-site features include extensive business facilities, a well-equipped gym, and a nice pool.