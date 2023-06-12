There are many reasons you may find yourself in Anaheim and have no desire to visit Disneyland—work, a family trip that involves just a day or two at the park—no matter what the reason is, there are plenty of things to do in the area that are not Disney-related. Here are six alternative things to do in and around Anaheim.

Anaheim Packing District

Made up of four historic landmarks plus a 2-acre park, the Packing District is the perfect spot to wander outside, take in the sites, and enjoy tasty food and beverages. Home to bars, bakeries, restaurants, and even a brewery and winery, the packing district has something for everyone.

Yorba Regional Park

Family fun awaits you at the 140-acre Yorba Regional Park. You can easily spend a day at the park and never be bored. Bring a picnic or pack a cooler with meat to grill- the park features 400 picnic tables and 200 barbecues to use. Rent a paddle boat for a relaxing tour around the lake, or rent/bring your bike to explore the park via cycling. There are six playgrounds for the kids, and fishing is allowed in the lake if you have a license and fishing pole!

Oak Canyon Nature Center

For a more vigorous foray into nature, Oak Canyon Nature Center offers hiking trails for experienced and newer hikers. One of the last remaining areas of oak woodland and coastal sage scrub in the region, Oak Canyon consists of three adjoining canyons and four miles of hiking trails.

Flightdeck

For a truly unique experience, check out Flightdeck. Top Gun fans will love the immersive, interactive flight simulators—especially the fighter pilot and rogue racing ones. Want something calmer? The airline pilot stimulator might be more your speed. No matter what you do – Flightdeck is bound to deliver a day of fun.

Fullerton Arboretum

Part of California State University – Fullerton, this 26-acre botanical garden is an ideal spot to stroll and unwind- away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You can take in nature’s beauty as you take in the land dedicated to conserving trees, bees, water, and plant life.

Take in A Ballgame at Angel Stadium

Don’t be fooled by the team’s name – the Los Angeles Angels actually play in Anaheim. You can find tickets for as little as $9 (and as much as $450), buy a hotdog and sit down and enjoy America’s favorite past time.