Working from home has become the (temporary) new normal for many Americans. And while spending the day in leggings, hoodies, or pajamas is definitely a perk, you might need to smarten up for a video conference call -- or just to feel more like yourself. Here are 10 key pieces to keep you looking classy and professional, but still feeling comfy. PSA: Nordstrom is running a 25% off sale, so stock up on your favorite WFH pieces while the deals are unbelievable.

This blazer is ultra soft and cozy, but the draped collar adds polish. Buy it in black, or go for the red version for some soft color that still pairs perfectly with a neutral tank underneath. Oh, and keep it on hand to curl up in for a post-work Hulu binge.

Wearing a dress looks like you put in some effort, but you’ll know the real truth. This one has a drawstring waist for shape and soft material for that “I can wear it all day” feeling. It’ll be your go-to work from home wardrobe essential.

Throw on a pair of fitted, but slightly oversized, joggers. These are comfy enough for hours of laptop work on the couch, and you won’t have to change when it’s time for living room yoga. These are moisture-wicking and quick-drying too, if you decide to do a real workout between Slack calls.

Who wants to deal with a real bra in times like these? The Topanga sports bra is all you need for form and function. The halter-style back and longer cut means you can throw a cardigan over it during the work day, and then wear it as a stand-alone top for a power walk.

If you’ve been working in a worn bathrobe, it’s time to up your game (and maybe throw the robe in the wash). This longline cardigan is just the ticket. It’s lightweight, soft, and has a shawl collar — so no one on Zoom will think you’re wearing a robe.

The Pillow Talk makeup line basically broke the beauty internet when it launched. The formula features 3D glow pigments to create lips that appear wider and fuller. A quick swipe will accent your lips and add a subtle dose of color, without the need for a full face of competing makeup. Swipe on and dial in.

Pants?! Hear us out. These are fake pants. They pull on, feel like leggings, and look like you got up and put on a pair of pants for a full day of work. Plus, the material flattens your tummy, lifts your butt, and stays put all day. You’ll look forward to wearing these.

For more relaxed days and meetings, go for a sweatshirt. Ombre tie-dye is very on-trend, and the subtle color fade dresses up an athleisure item and elevates it. This is a work from home fashion moment.

The barrettes and hair clips trend is still going strong. Pull your hair back with these stylish clips, and you’ll have a very fast, very easy, WFH good hair day.

Are these pajamas or are these incredibly soft, stylish, and flattering WFH pants with major luxury wellness resort vibes? Order them in purple, and find out for yourself.

