9 Best Nudist Resorts in Florida

Florida is home to some of the best nudist beaches in the country. It also has some of the best nudist resorts in the country. With many activities and room options, these resorts have everything you need to have fun without any clothes on.

Cypress Cove Resort

Set over 300 acres, there is plenty to do for the whole family at Cypress Cove in Kissimmee. You can enjoy pedal boats, canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding along the 50-acre natural lake. The resort has 2 pools, 3 restaurants, live entertainment, golf, tennis, cornhole, and various clubs and activities to keep you busy. Choose from 4 recently remodeled villas: Villa Suites, Premier Villas, Studio Villas, and Pet-friendly Villas. If you would like to camp, there is a campground as well. Less than an hour from Disney World and Universal Studios, you may want to pack at least one outfit if you plan on taking a day trip.

If you want to relax and have fun without wearing clothes, Paradise Lakes in Lutz is the resort for you. Located in Pasco County, the “nudist capital of the United States,” Paradise Lakes has 6 pools, a spa, fitness facilities, a weekend nightclub, loads of activities to choose from, and events from karaoke to dance aerobics. Accommodations include Standard Cabanas, Deluxe Cabanas, Ultra-Deluxe Cabanas, and Paradise Suites.

Caliente Resort

Located in Land O’ Lakes, Caliente has a jam-packed schedule of events, 5 pools, a hot tub, 4 bars, and more – so you will always have plenty to do during your stay. With a lagoon pool with a waterfall, a tiki pool, 2 water volleyball pools, and an oversized conversation pool, there is a pool to fit whatever mood you are in. There are events for everyone, including a Meet and Greet Happy Hour on Friday nights, Ladies’ Nights, Piano Bar, Trivia Night, and Fetish Night. Accommodations include regular hotel rooms, 1 and 2-bedroom condos, and casitas. The hardest part about staying at Caliente will be deciding where to go and what to do!

Island House Key West

Free happy hours, free Starbucks, free wifi, and no resort fees are just a few of the perks you get while staying at Island House. Boasting the largest guesthouse pool on Key West, this male-only resort hosts several fun events throughout the year, including events during the semi-annual Bone Island Bare-It-All Weekends, Bear Weekend, Gay Pride, and Fantasy Fest—when Key West welcomes 40,000 people for themed costume parties, street fairs, live music and more! They offer a variety of hotel rooms, from basic to 2 story/2 bedroom apartments.

Equator Resort

Not far from Island House Key West is Equator Resort, another clothing-optional, male-only gay resort. Although the Equator has its share of fun times, if you are looking for something quieter than Island House, the Equator is for you. Enjoy a naked morning yoga stretch every morning before heading to one of the 2 pools, or book an on-site massage. Various rooms are available, including poolside, balcony, and streetside.

Sunsport Gardens

Unlike several family-friendly resorts, which allow children but don’t have any special activities or events, Sunsport Gardens hosts youth camps every year. Located in Loxahatchee, near West Palm Beach, they also host “young adult” weekends (for 18-30-year-olds) throughout the year. For a more rustic experience, cabins and trailers are available to rent, while camping is also available, you must have a membership to camp.

Suwannee Valley Resort

For those who prefer to camp, Suwannee Valley Resort has RV and tent sites, plus RV and cabin rentals. Located in North Florida on the Suwannee River, they offer live music, a fire pit, poolside food, and drink service, and a variety of activities to keep you occupied during your clothing-optional stay.

For the ultimate nudist/swingers getaway, look no further than Rooftop Resort. The rooms are themed and are ready for the steamiest of stays. The entire resort is clothing-optional, making packing easy! There is entertainment, a sauna, rooftop pool and even video playrooms.

While not a nudist resort per se, The Standard Spa Miami Beach encourages guests to be topless at the pool and at the spa. The perfect spot for partying, rest, and relaxation, all without wearing a shirt.

Newport Beachside is not a nude resort – nor does it allow for topless lounging, however, it is one of the closest hotels to the popular nudist beach, Haulover. Enjoy your stay at a topnotch resort, within walking distance to one of the best nude beaches in Florida.