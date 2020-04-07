Want an Immune Boost? Sleep Better. (Here's How)

Lack of sleep can negatively impact your immune system, according to the Mayo Clinic. In times of stress, it's even more important for adults to get a solid seven to eight hours of sleep. Sleep better and consider it an immune boost. Here are the best products to help you get your zzz. Want to learn to make your bed at home into a luxury hotel bed? Here are our tips and tricks.

Have you tried a weighted blanket yet? Weighted glass beads sewn into the blanket are designed to mimic being lightly held or hugged, which can stimulate positive, relaxed feelings and help you sleep. The trick? You need to order the correct weight for your body size. The Luna is made from organic cotton and comes in dozens of colors.

Tart cherries are loaded with melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Tart cherry juice may be too sour, sugar-filled, or expensive to drink regularly, so go for the capsule form.

What’s more relaxing than clean, crisp sheets? There’s a reason five-star hotels invest in Italian Frette sheets. You’ll find Frette on the beds of the world’s most luxe hotel brands, including Mandarin Oriental and Ritz-Carlton. Even more important, they wash well and hold up to hours of slumber.

Stuck in bed with a partner who reads late or scrolls through social media past midnight? Block out their distracting light and keep your skin and hair smooth with the same product: A Silk Sleepmask. We’ve road tested this mask through hundreds of hours of sleep, and are happy to report its lightweight, doesn’t crease the face, and holds up its silky softness for years.

Looking for sleep in a teacup? You can find it with this valerian tea. We’ve tested it out on redeye flights and at home. Valerian root contains the antioxidants hesperidin and linarin, which are shown to have sedative properties—ie, they help you relax. One steeped cup can help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

With the sun rising earlier and earlier, your bedroom gets brighter earlier and earlier — signaling to your brain that it’s time to rise and shine. Sleep longer with blackout curtains. These also regulate temperature and block noise, so you might actually sleep in on a Saturday.

We admit, the Dohm isn’t the prettiest white noise machine on the market, but it is one of the oldest and best. Two-speed options allow for adjustable tone and volume. Plus, each machine comes with a 101 night trial — return it for free if it’s not helping you sleep.

Some evidence show that blue light (the light that emits from your TV, laptop, and phone) can disrupt the brain’s sleep patterns. This might make it harder to fall asleep. One way to possibly prevent it? Put on a pair of blue light blocking glasses (they fit over regular glasses) to protect your eyes. These claims aren’t regulated by the FDA, since the glasses aren’t a medical device. The only way to really find out if they work for you, is to try them yourself and see if you sleep better.

Melatonin has been shown to induce drowsiness and regulate the body’s internal clock to sleep better. Users have reported that taking 1 mg of melatonin before bed helps them fall asleep easier. Like all supplements, these claims haven’t been supported by the FDA, and users should consult a doctor before taking.

If your bedroom suffers from street noise, construction work, or a snoring partner — earplugs to the rescue. Mack’s earplugs are an affordable and efficient foam choice. They’re comfortable and stay put, plus they block up to 32dB of NRR. If your partner is snoring louder than that, it might be time to get separate bedrooms.

Are you a sweaty sleeper? Then check out the Therapedic Cooling Memory Foam Pillow. It pulls heat away from the body and releases cooling energy. That means you can sleep better without flipping the pillow over to the “cool side” every 20 minutes.

Sometimes, the best way to ensure a good night’s sleep is with a hot bath. Add a substantial sprinkle of lavender Epsom salts for a calming scent and relief for any achey muscles. #bathtimebliss

Spritz yourself to sleep with a signature blend of lavender, vetiver, and chamomile in a bottle. The natural ingredients are known to calm the mind and the body. Users love it, “Every time I use it I manage to have such a deep sleep and wake up absolutely refreshed in the morning! I love the lavender smell and feels it’s really calming – enables me to nicely dose off for a lovely night’s sleep!”

You’ll Also Like: