How to Make Your Home as Comfortable as Our Favorite Luxury Hotels

As hotel experts, we've stayed in thousands of luxury hotels around the globe, allowing us to see/smell/taste/feel/hear all the big and little ways hotels make their spaces luxe and opulent. While you probably can't live in a five-star hotel, you can make some upgrades and changes to give your home the feeling of some of our favorite luxury properties. Here are the top 12 ways to make your home as comfortable as a luxury hotel. Sorry, butler service not included. Looking for more design inspiration? Check out the best luxury hotels and resorts in the world.

Upgrade Your Mattress

The centerpiece and most important furnishing in any hotel room is the bed, and the foundation of that is the mattress. If you don’t have a comfortable mattress that finds the perfect balance between firmness and softness, chances are you won’t be getting a restful night’s sleep. Given that mattresses last for several years, they’re worth the investment. Although Westin has their signature Heavenly Beds and Hilton uses Serta mattresses, we’re hard-pressed to find a mattress better than the TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt by Tempur-Pedic. The luxurious Hotel on Rivington also uses Tempur-Pedic brand mattresses, and this model has multiple layers with comfort and cooling ability in mind, plus a memory-foam mattress that adapts to your body shape. It comes in a choice of firm or soft, and like all Tempur-Pedic mattresses, it has a 10-year limited warranty and free 90-day trial.

Switch Out Your Bedding

Now that we’ve got the mattress covered, it’s time to move on to bedding. Hotel sheets are renowned for being soft, crisp, and durable. Luxury linen brands such as Frette and Sferra are popular choices for many hotel brands, but their high price point puts them out of reach for many buyers. Looking for a good dupe? Since Brooklinen was founded in 2014, it’s been a major supplier of luxury hotel-quality sheets at a fraction of the price of competitors, thanks to its direct-to-consumer model that cuts down costs and commitment to top-notch qualities and manufacturing. The chic-looking 100-percent linens keep sleepers warm on cold nights and cool on warm nights. We recommend purchasing the Linen Move-In Bundle for the most bang-for-your-buck. It includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, one down comforter, and four pillowcases, plus free laundry detergent. Multiple colors are available, but we love the clean and crisp classic hotel white.

Play Music on a Portable Speaker

Walk into any luxury hotel room these days and you’ll undoubtedly see (and likely hear) some type of music player by the bed. Whether to listen to upbeat music while getting ready for a night out on the town, or calming white noise while soaking in the bathtub, portable speakers have become the preferred swap for the previously ubiquitous radio alarm clocks. Undoubtedly the most common are Bose speakers — as seen at the Dorado Beach A Ritz-Carlton Reserve — as they offer stellar sound and easy connectivity in a small, portable, affordable package. For your house, we recommend the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker, which can be easily carried from room to room, and even synced up with other speakers for parties.

Make Cocktails Like a Pro

Whether you’re in a hip resort room with its own cocktail shakers like the Rosewood Phuket, or in a luxe hotel with a popular lounge, chances are you’ll be imbibing during your luxury hotel visit. So bring the mixologist home with a Mixology Bartender Kit that includes a cocktail shaker with built-in strainer lid, three fast pourers for liquor, a lemon squeezer, an ice tong, bottle opener, bar spoon, muddler, and measurement jigger. Aside from alcohol and any added ingredients, everything you need to serve up your favorite cocktails is in the set. We suggest consulting our roundup of hotel bars where famous cocktails were invented for some boozy inspiration.

Pamper Your Eyes While You Sleep

You feel pampered at a hotel, so why not bring that same indulgent feeling to your home? One simple yet effective way to create a spa-like, restful ambience in your bedroom is by getting cozy with a silk sleep mask. They have all the luxury (and skin-enhancing benefits) of a silk pillow, while ensuring no light disrupts much-needed sleep. The Slipsilk sleep mask is particularly popular for its reportedly anti-aging, anti-sleep crease, and anti-bedhead qualities — not to mention they look absolutely divine. They come in a range of sophisticated colors and fun patterns, and also make excellent gifts.

Get Cozy With a New Throw Blanket

We love things that can serve multiple functions, and a cozy, luxurious throw blanket can do just that. It acts as a cozy wrap when it’s chilly and as an elegant decoration when draped across a chair or edge of the bed. Whether you’re using it while curling up with a book or your hubby, or displaying it as a statement piece, The Connecticut Home Company’s Luxury Faux Fur with Reversible Sherpa Throw Blanket is the perfect home edition. It’s under $40, large, and has 4.7 stars and over 2,000 ratings on Amazon, plus there are a dozen colors from which to choose. Go full white or faux fur for a glam luxury hotel look at home.

Sleep in a Pitch Black Room

Even if you choose to sleep with an eye mask, nothing can create a dark, sleep-inducing environment better than blackout curtains. Most luxury hotels, like the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa, know the importance of pitch-black sleeping conditions, and ensure not even a crack of light makes it into your hotel room once shades are pulled. If you want to do the same in your home without spending a fortune, the NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains for Bedrooms are the way to go. With 15,000 reviews on Amazon, it’s clear these curtains are winners, especially as they are noise-reducing and insulating against summer and winter temperatures.

Light a Signature Scent

If you’ve stayed at hotels such as The Miami Beach EDITION or The St. Regis New York, you’ve likely noticed a distinct smell wafting through the common areas. These properties, like many, have developed their own recognizable signature scent that creates a specific mood and atmosphere — not to mention is just pleasant for the guests. While you don’t need to head to a fragrance-maker to create your own signature scent, you can buy candles that emit a pleasant scent that feels true to your home’s ambience. Plus, candles are an excellent decor item, especially Anthropologie’s Capri Blue Colossal Mercury Glass Candle, which has a striking iridescent jar and 250-hour burn time.

Drink From Fancy Glasses

The minibars in mid-range hotels likely have a couple cans of soda, domestic beer, and plastic bottled water. Yawn. Minibars in luxury hotels pull out all the stops with full-size wine and liquor bottles, locally made granola and candy, and kits for a romantic night, plus gorgeous crystal glasses for a sophisticated touch — like at the stunning Baccarat Hotel & Residences New York. Follow their lead. No matter if you’re sipping a whiskey old-fashioned or hydrating with tap water, using a crystal glass will have you feeling like you’re drinking in a swish hotel bar. Available on Amazon, the Marquis by Waterford Markham Double Old Fashioned Glasses is a chance to own famed Waterford crystal at a value price.

Fill Your Home with Fresh Flowers

Enter any luxury hotel and you’ll see a large centerpiece of professionally arranged flowers, or at least a lovely bouquet on the front desk. While seemingly a simple touch, having fresh flowers displayed in your home creates a touch of splendor, in addition to adding a lovely scent and visual focus. You could head every week or so to the nearest florist or grocery store, but we like to make things as simple as possible, so we’re endorsing BloomsyBox, a flower subscription service. The service includes hand-picked flower bouquets delivered from sustainable farms around the globe, with weekly and monthly plans available across a few different cost categories.

Lounge in a Comfy Robe

One of our favorite things about luxury hotel rooms are the cozy bathrobes for post-bath, lounging in bed, or just walking around without cumbersome clothes. Making coffee, reading a newspaper, or even doing work can all feel more relaxed and luxe while donning a soft robe. This Marlow Double-Face Fleece Robe by UGG is a favorite for its length, long sleeves, and double-face fleece that makes it especially comfy. It has pockets and ties at the waist. Plus, it’s pretty. Upgrade your robe game.

Feel Like You’re Walking on Air

No bathrobe is complete without a pair of slippers. Skip the classic hotel slippers that are flimsy and thin, and far too slippery when walking on tile. We think the perfect pair of house slippers are easy to walk in, feel like you’re walking on a cloud, and warm and cozy on the inside. The UGG Coquette slippers are some of the highest rated on Zappos. Expect soft shearling lining, a sheepskin cuff, moisture-wicking lining to keep feet dry, and Treadlite soles for traction control. You may never want to wear real shoes again.

