Whether honeymooning, celebrating an anniversary, or just taking a Mexican getaway, Playa del Carmen is a top pick for vacationing couples. Its stunning beaches, excellent dining and nightlife, and wonderful diving offer plenty of activities for every traveler. And with easy access to the wonderful Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza and Tulum, you can even add a historical element to your vacation (not to mention envy-inducing photos). From pools and elegant spas to luxe guest rooms ideal for cuddling, here are the 12 most romantic hotels in Playa del Carmen. If you're after some ideas on what to do while you're in the Riviera Maya, check out our suggestions here.

Rosewood Mayakoba is a gorgeous, peaceful retreat tucked into the incredibly exclusive Mayakoba development north of Playa del Carmen. Though it features an extensive children’s program, the resort largely attracts couples with its serene atmosphere, upscale restaurants, and spa. Not to mention its full mile of beachfront. The 128 suites feature attractive contemporary decor — picture clean lines, white walls, and rich woods — as well as high-tech amenities and private outdoor plunge pools. They have an open-air vibe, with many floor-to-ceiling windows, while overwater Lagoon Suites are some of the most romantic we’ve found in the area. You’re spoiling yourself with a stay at the Rosewood Mayakoba — these rooms don’t come cheaply, after all — but it’s worth it.

The Royal Hideaway is a member of exclusive hospitality consortium Leading Hotels of the World, and as such is one of the most luxurious properties in the area. It features upscale rooms with high-end amenities, plus a full-service spa that provides great treatments, several pools, and some of the best food around. The beautiful grounds, overall sophisticated vibe, adults-only policy, and beautiful beachfront location a short drive from shopping on Playa’s Fifth Avenue make it one of the most attractive options for couples in Playa del Carmen.

As one might expect from the ultra-luxurious Banyan Tree brand, the Banyan Tree Mayakoba is one of Playa del Carmen’s most sought after resorts. All of the 164 villas feature sleek Asian-inspired decor and Mexican textiles — as well as walk-in showers, plunge pools, walled-in grass lawns, patios with hammocks, outdoor bathtubs, and fully stocked bars. The grounds, white-sand beach, and lagoon-like pool blend seamlessly with the surrounding nature. When you consider the high-end spa, plethora of outdoor activities — such as golf, snorkeling, and eco tours — and the fantastic dining, it’s very hard to find anything wrong with this property.

Paradisus Playa Del Carmen La Perla is one of the best adults-only, all-inclusive luxury resorts in Maya Riviera. This chic property is located directly on the Caribbean, but the patch of white sand is narrow and it’s a bit far from downtown Playa Del Carmen. No kids allowed means the gorgeous swimming pools remain calm and serene; there’s a swim-up bar and waiter service, but guests tend to be seeking peace and quiet rather than a rowdy party scene. Even the most affordable rooms have marble floors and free minibars stocked daily. An upgrade means access to a semi-private swim-up pool and/or butler service. A huge variety of all-inclusive restaurants and bars get high marks for quality and service. The spa is romantic, with a water ritual, sexy day beds, and an expansive treatment menu.

Located on the Riviera Maya, south of Cancun, the Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun is a romantic, adults-only all-inclusive resort, set on a private white-sand beach lined with sunbeds, cabanas, and palapas. As of 2019, the resort had been given a complete overhaul to make it even more exceptional. In addition to the buffet, a wide range of high-quality dining options are available, including Japanese teppanyaki, French cuisine, a wine cellar with over 200 different vintages, and, for an extra charge, romantic dinners for two on the beach. A stunning destination-style spa offers couples’ treatments in private outdoor cabanas on the beach. Rooms are large and tasteful, and the ground-floor swim-up suites are especially popular. The hotel draws plenty of travelers on honeymoons and others for destination weddings, though numerous additional fees can make a stay here pricey.

The former estate of an Italian duchess, the ultra-luxurious Esencia oozes Mediterranean elegance and style. With just 29 rooms spread over 50 acres, the property feels intimate and exclusive, and shows a thorough attention to detail in everything from the services to the decor. Upscale, contemporary rooms are housed in two-story buildings set amid lush tropical grounds, and feature lots of high-end amenities, including pre-loaded iPods, Molton Brown toiletries, and in some, even private plunge pools. The gorgeous spa, excellent restaurant, and relaxing pools with ocean views are highlights.

Blue Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel is an excellent option for couples looking for a more intimate and luxurious all-inclusive option outside of the hustle of Cancun. The four-and-a-half pearl property is spread out over gorgeous grounds that are partially manicured and artistic and partially jungle-like and wild so the overall ambiance is natural and feels almost isolated. No kids allowed means the two swimming pools, sandy beach, and plethora of restaurants are generally quiet and relaxing. Adult-friendly facilities include a sleek spa (free access to use the steam room and pool), cigar lounge, and one of the best equipped gyms in Mexico. Suites and casitas come standard with private outdoor bathtubs and minibars stocked with free drinks.

The Viceroy Riviera Maya is a seriously upscale resort nestled in a lush jungle setting, a 15-minute drive from the Playa del Carmen town center. Chic, rustic villas are awash with deluxe touches, and private patios feature heated plunge pools and alfresco “moon showers.” Although rocky in places, the beach has white-powder sand and turquoise waters; it makes an attractive backdrop to the serene pool area and sea-facing restaurants. While families with kids should look elsewhere (children under 14 are not allowed) couples looking for a romantic retreat will be sure to find it here. Like all Viceroy resorts, this one skews a bit younger than other hotels on this list, with a more lively vibe and see-and-be-seen feel.

The 310-room, luxury, all-inclusive Iberostar Grand Hotel Paraiso is a Las Vegas-style, adult-only resort on the Riviera Maya. It’s part of the five-hotel Iberostar complex, and guests here may use the amenities at all five properties (note that some are family-friendly). The high-end experience starts with champagne upon arrival, and continues with premium liquor, fine dining, a full-service spa, and several pools, including one dedicated to tranquil relaxation. The opulent decor incorporates marble and mosaic floors, glass chandeliers, modern artwork, and artisan-crafted furnishings. The lush, landscaped grounds complete the picture. Rooms are large and upscale, with jetted tubs, glass shower stalls, and personalized minibars.

El Dorado Maroma, is an adults-only all-inclusive that’s smaller and quieter than many nearby competitors. However, it’s still packed with amenities. There are six on-site restaurants, numerous bars, multiple pools, a spa with beachfront massage services, and a modern fitness center. El Dorado Maroma’s rooms come in a variety of configurations, including incredibly popular swim-up suites.

Right off the beach in a secluded area 15 minutes north of Playa del Carmen’s center, the 23-room Le Reve Hotel & Spa has an instantly relaxing vibe well-suited to couples and honeymooners. The boutique hotel’s interiors are upscale and stylish after a 2014 makeover. Rooms have lots of special elements ranging from hand-painted tiles to plunge pools — you’d do well to opt for one of Le Reve’s Beachfront Villas with a private pool. We also love the pool bar, massage area, classy sports bar, and impressive gourmet restaurant menu.

While it lacks the large scale and inexhaustible list of amenities of some of the other properties on the list, we can’t help but swoon for Hotel La Semilla. This adult-only boutique hotel aims to give travelers a break from the real world. The nine rooms lack TVs and telephones, though you will find Wi-Fi. Lovely features include charming accents and boho style throughout, plus plenty of open-air spaces where you can lounge in the tropical setting. It’s also worth hopping on a free rental bike to explore the area. At the end of the day, feel free to unwind on the balconies that come with most rooms. As we said, La Semilla may lack bells and whistles, but the vibe and charm make this a winner for experiencing Playa del Carmen.

