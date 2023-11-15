If you love lazing away your vacation days in the hotel pool, you can’t do much better than staying in a swim-up room. What makes them so popular? First, you don’t have to trek across the resort grounds to cool off and unwind. They also give you way more space to splash around than a plunge pool, and there’s something inimitable about stepping right from your room into the water. While swim-up suites are especially popular with families, you’ll find plenty of adults-only resorts around the world that also offer elegant swim-up rooms. From Mexico and Jamaica to Bali and Phuket, we’ve rounded up our favorite swim-up rooms to help you plan your next vacation in style.

Additional reporting by Kelsey Blodget.

Oyster

The Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos is one of the most popular resorts with swim-out rooms in all of Mexico. However, you’ll need to book yours well in advance, as they’re often sold out. This Hyatt Ziva is a great family-friendly option in Los Cabos, with a kids’ water park, kiddy pool, and kids’ club. The Hyatt Ziva Swim-Up Master Double has quality lounge chairs set right in the water and are some of the most sought-after rooms at the property. The sharp interiors only add to their appeal. The resort has numerous dining options, a beautiful stretch of beach (though you can’t swim due to dangerous surf), and a stunning spa.

Oyster

If you’re looking for an adults-only all-inclusive with a lively vibe, you’d do well to visit Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa. Dining here is varied; you can expect free-flowing drinks as part of the all-inclusive plan. And while the beach can only be accessed through a neighboring resort, there are numerous swim-out rooms, like the Exhale Club Junior Swim-Out Suite. Interiors are chic and contemporary and are a soothing counterpoint to the heavy beats that provide the resort’s soundtrack during the daylight hours. The resort sits outside the rowdy downtown core of Montego Bay, giving it a slightly more exclusive vibe than those in town.

Oyster

This romantic, adults-only, all-inclusive resort is one of our favorites in the Riviera Maya, and it’s known for its swim-out suites. That’s especially so after 2019 renovations gave the rooms a contemporary overhaul. Opt for the sharp Junior Suite Swim Outs at Secrets Maroma Beach if you want the luxury of stepping out of your room and into the pool. Other extensive features include a white-sand beach, several delicious dining options, a wine cellar with over 200 vintages, and an excellent spa. Bonus: The resort’s friendly coati sometimes stop by for a visit!

Oyster

The Maya Sanur Resort & Spa is a 103-room boutique hotel in quiet Sanur, on Bali’s southwestern shoreline. From its environmentally friendly ethos to its eye-catching art and contemporary style, this luxury hotel is refined but light-hearted. Maya Sanur’s Deluxe Lagoon Access Suites are spacious and sharp, with beautiful spa-worthy bathrooms, tons of seating, and touches of elegant hardwood. You can also step out onto terraces with private cocoon-like day beds. The resort features an excellent Japanese restaurant, a stunning spa, and one of the most popular beachfront happy hours in Sanur at Tree Bar.

Oyster

The most private and attractive of the Royalton Resorts near Punta Cana, the Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana is the kind of place to head for special occasions. That’s especially true if you’re hoping to take a dip right from your room. The 161 suites are beautifully decorated and nicely appointed, with many including swim-out access and ocean views. Butler service comes with upgrades, but access to the rest of Hideaway’s private features — which prohibit guests of the other Royalton properties on the compound — are open to all Hideaway guests. That includes unique pools and dining options.

Oyster

We’ve been fans of the TRS resorts for some time now, and their two Yucatan outposts — TRS Yucatan and TRS Coral — are easily some of the nicest luxury all-inclusive resorts in the region. But of those two, only the TRS Coral has swim-up rooms. These come in the Junior Suite Swim-Up and the Ambassador Suite Swim-Up. Both are excellent options — with a handsome and modern style (in line with all TRS properties) — but the Ambassador Suite includes a separate bedroom, dining area, and cabana on the terrace. The resort features amazing perks like free entry, drinks, and a multi-course gourmet meal at Chic Cabaret, one of the most popular experiences in Playa Mujeres.

Oyster

The luxe RIMBA Jimbaran Bali by AYANA is part of the massive AYANA resort and offers an array of amenities, including several restaurants, an orchid-filled tea house, and a vast network of outdoor pools and waterfalls. It also has incredibly attractive swim-up rooms — the Pool Access Suites and Pool Access Rooms. The style is fresh and modern, with neutral tones and plenty of amenities. These units are popular with families, as they allow more guests per room than other units in the complex (and for the ease of stepping right from the room into the pool). You’ll also find separate rainfall showers and bathtubs. While the RIMBA section isn’t directly on the beach, but that’s available elsewhere in the AYANA compound.

Oyster

Another family-friendly option on the list — and one of the few to offer swim-up rooms in Phuket — the Phuket Marriott Nai Yang Beach is a beautiful luxury property with tons of features. You’ll want to opt for one of the Premium Pool Access Rooms to step right from your terrace into the pool’s water. The style inside is beautiful, with gorgeous hardwood details and subtle modern Thai accents that give you a sense of place. A separate kiddy pool is also available for those with little ones. Restaurants offer seafood, Thai fare, and international cuisine, and our investigator loved everything they tried in early 2019. You’ll also find a full-service spa with treatments for couples and kids, a kids’ club, and a modern fitness center.

Oyster

This adults-only all-inclusive is situated on a whopping 450 acres and has 13 pools — particularly appreciated considering the rocky ocean bottom. The Swim-Up Oceanfront Jacuzzi Junior Suite opens onto the El Dorado Royale’s lazy river and has lovely ocean views; the beach is just steps away. If floating in the pool isn’t all the activity you plan on partaking in, the hotel also offers numerous fitness activities like yoga and kayaking. The spa is also incredible, offering treatments with roots based in Mayan practices (it even has a floor specifically designated for brides-to-be).

Oyster

There aren’t too many resorts with swim-up rooms in the Caribbean’s smaller islands, but the Calabash Cove Resort and Spa in St. Lucia is an excellent exception. This 26-room boutique resort is most notable for its gorgeous sea views, which can be had anywhere on the property. That includes the Swim-Up Junior Suites, where guests not only dip right into the pool from their shady terrace but can also gaze at the beautiful Caribbean Sea while they unwind in the water. Rooms are attractive, if not the most contemporary, on the list, though rates are reasonable for notoriously expensive St. Lucia.

Oyster

Much like Breathless Montego Bay, which we told you about above, Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana is a great option for couples who like to party. This adults-only resort has numerous bars and nightly entertainment, with a vibe that’s best for those who don’t need peace and quiet to relax (particularly during the afternoon pool parties). If you like a little action with your vacation, this Secrets is the spot for you. That’s particularly true if you’re after a swim-out room, as the resort offers Swim-Up Junior Suites where guests can relax in the terrace’s hot tub or swim out into the main pool.

Oyster

Situated in the posh Playa Mujeres development just north of Cancun, the Excellence Playa Mujeres is one of the region’s most excellent all-inclusive options. It’s a romantic adults-only property that’s lively but lacks the party-hard vibe of many of its Cancun and Riviera Maya neighbors. Instead, you’ll find plenty of great features for couples, including a lovely spa, excellent dining options, and beautiful pools. The Junior Swim-Up Suite Pool View allows guests to take full advantage of the main pool and includes a spacious terrace that’s prime territory for whiling away the days in paradise.

Oyster

The Azul Beach Hotel is another family-friendly option in Mexico’s Riviera Maya. The resort has a large private beach with thatched-roof cabanas, as well as a pool that winds past a number of the ground-floor suites. These come in various categories, including options suitable for families and the Wedding Swim-Up Suite, which has a private vanity and en-suite whirlpool. This all-inclusive resort offers two additional pools, a beach, and a great kids’ club.

Oyster

While Hyatt Ziva is Hyatt’s family-friendly resort, the Zilara brand only allows adults. The Hyatt Zilara Cancun is one of the most popular in the brand and is situated on the striking turquoise waters of Cancun. The sea is visible from every room at the property, including the sought-after Premium Swim-Up Suites, which have private lounge chairs set right into the water. That’s especially helpful, as the chairs around the hotel’s main pools can get scooped up early (especially those with shade). The style here is a mix of Mexican and modern, with subtle colonial touches, making these a great option in Cancun.

Oyster

Secrets Wild Orchid is one of the biggest and best all-inclusive options in Montego Bay, with a beautiful, isolated beach (the resort is on a peninsula, while many other resorts stand next to each other on the same strip of sand). The Preferred Club Junior Suite Ocean View Swim-Out category features a private balcony with a soaking tub and stairs that lead directly into the pool. The resort offers numerous free activities, including non-motorized water sports, dance classes, and bike tours. Just keep in mind that, like all Secrets resorts, kids aren’t allowed here.

Oyster

Like its sister property up the coast in Playa Mujeres, the Excellence Riviera Maya is an excellent pick for romantic couples seeking peace and quiet, with just enough on-site activities to keep things upbeat. You’re here to unwind, eat, and drink until your heart’s content. The beautiful beach, pretty spa, and lush grounds make this a special place — as do the excellent dining options. The Junior Swim-Up Suites Pool View has a furnished terrace with a private whirlpool and loungers fronting the pool (which is just steps away).

Four Seasons

We can’t forget to include Bora Bora when talking about swim-up rooms. At the Four Seasons Bora Bora, you will lap yourself in luxury by booking an overwater bungalow- the creme de la creme of swim-up rooms. Choose from overwater bungalows with plunge pools and beachfront villa estates- no matter what you choose, you will be surrounded by water.