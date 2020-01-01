The Dominican Republic is a wildly beautiful destination with a diverse landscape that includes rainforests, beaches, mountains, lagoons, and salt lakes. Even better, the Caribbean country’s natural beauty can be experienced both on and off your property. Many resorts have verdant landscapes, sit along a stunning stretch of sand, or boast stellar mountain views. From a modern mega-resort set on a big beach to a swish colonial-era boutique surrounded by banana trees, here are our top picks for the most beautiful Dominican Republic resorts.

The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real is a luxurious all-inclusive located in Punta Cana, about a 15-minute walk from the beach. The gorgeous manicured grounds are dotted with tall palm trees and feature sparkling pools with padded loungers and canopied daybeds. The all-white buildings are modern, and interiors are chic and full of natural light. Expect lots of natural elements, like wood, wicker, and marble. Rooms are outfitted in soft shades, plus they feature contemporary furniture, plush bedding, white marble bathrooms, and free Wi-Fi.

When Oscar de la Renta has a hand in designing a hotel, you know it’s going to be a stunner. The chic, upscale interiors at Tortuga Bay Hotel masterfully mix and match classic, colonial, and contemporary design elements. Standout design features include four-poster beds topped with a wicker canopy, striking red-and-white decor in the Bamboo restaurant, and sprawling, lush garden grounds. Top-notch amenities like free airport transfers and expedited immigration service, direct access to one of the area’s most gorgeous beaches, and suites with butler service and golf carts tip the needle for this ultra-luxe property.

Sanctuary Cap Cana resembles a historic Spanish castle town sprawled out between the lush jungle and rocky beachfront. The striking property is filled with buildings painted in orange and yellow hues and well-manicured grounds housing palm trees and several sparkling pools. The main Castle tower stands out for its jutting turrets, bridges over a moat (that doubles as a swimming pool for guests on the ground floor), and subterranean waterfall. Another beautiful thing: The resort’s all-inclusive package includes bars, restaurants, and entertainment over at the adjacent Sanctuary Town complex.

If you’re looking for a luxurious property that blends classic European style and contemporary elements, then Eden Roc Cap Cana is your spot. The French-owned resort greets guests with gorgeous garden grounds blooming with bougainvillea bushes and verdant grass. The property makes a solid first impression, thanks to a lobby with white walls, high-vaulted ceilings, bold pops of color, modern artwork, and polished marble floors. To top it off, the resort hugs a rocky coastline with a beautiful stretch of beachfront and bright turquoise water.

For those who think Punta Cana is all about massive all-inclusive resorts, the chic Le Sivory Punta Cana by PortBlue Boutique offers a nice change of pace. This remote, adults-only spot has an Eden-like vibe complete with a tranquil beach free from throngs of tourists and hawkers as well as beautiful garden grounds filled with succulents, palm trees, and native grass. Contemporary architecture and chic interiors provide a subtle contrast to the natural surroundings. Guests can also expect great culinary offerings, huge studio-style rooms and chic suites, a spa, and a lovely pool.

This chic, 27-villa property has a beachfront location with an exclusive, secluded feel, even though it’s just a 15-minute drive from the hustle and bustle of downtown Las Terrenas. The whole property is beautiful, though the meticulously designed 500-foot pool complex is particularly noteworthy. Private, canopied daybeds line the long waterway and the patios surrounding each pool offer ample wicker lounge chairs and umbrellas. A golden sand beach and verdant mountains flank the resort, ensuring you’ll find gorgeous views everywhere you turn.

The food and service are not the top draw at Luxury Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado, but the luxury resort does have an ace up its sleeve: It’s located on its own private island. Guests have to jump through a few hoops to get here, but those who do are rewarded with outstanding views, access to one of the best beaches in the country, and some of the D.R.’s best (and biggest) rooms. Rooms feature upscale colonial decor, four-poster beds, and bathrooms decked out with marble and two-person whirlpool tubs. There’s also a big, beautiful central pool area surrounded by palm trees and a nice spa with an indoor hydrotherapy pool.

Casa Colonial Beach & Spa is a picturesque property in Puerto Plata with a lavish, timeless feel. The 50-room hotel appears like an elegant colonial-era mansion, flush with polished marble floors and dark wood furniture. The place is decorated with paddle fans, dangling light fixtures, and furniture that ranges from classic and contemporary to upscale rattan chairs. Large window panels bring in natural light and views of the verdant two-and-a-half-acre grounds that are full of plants, trees, and sitting areas where guests can relax. There’s also a luxe 12,400-square-foot spa, stylish rooftop pool deck, and chic dining options.

You don’t have to travel far from the action or book into a small boutique to get gorgeous grounds in the Dominican Republic. Secrets Royal Beach Punta Cana offers up lush gardens, 464 rooms, stylish digs, and a lively atmosphere. This upscale all-inclusive has modern guest rooms and a lazy river that winds past swaying palms and blooming bushes. The contemporary colonial decor features polished marble floors, rattan and wicker furniture, modern decor accents, and dark wood. However, it’s the hotel’s beautiful stretch of Bavaro Beach that often steals the show.

Natura Cabana Boutique Hotel & Spa may not be as fancy or luxurious as some of the other hotels on this list, but that’s exactly what makes it beautiful. The 11 eco-friendly bungalows are spacious with high yurt-style ceilings, stone floors, and mini-fridges (but no AC, phones, or TVs). Most buildings here are open-air, palapa-style structures. A stark contrast to the party-heavy mega-resorts and chic boutiques, this property is all about unplugging and relaxing. The on-site garden grows food for the hotel’s tasty restaurants, yoga classes and spa treatments are on offer, and guests have access to a gorgeous private beach area.

Three Pete Dye golf courses (including Teeth of the Dog, one of the best in the Caribbean) make this a resort a dream for golf lovers. However, the posh style, luxe vibe, and excellent food here should not be overlooked. You might recognize it from an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” — the one where Kim takes a golf lesson. Make no mistake, this property is huge. Stretching across 11 square miles, it houses 454 rooms with upscale colonial decor, two small pools, a gorgeous spa, a kids’ club, and over 20 restaurants, including an outpost of NYC’s Le Cirque.

Sea Horse Ranch is easily Cabarete’s most luxurious resort. Spanning over 250 acres, it boasts an Instagram-worthy oceanfront location along a dramatic cliffside. The ranch was designed by the same firm behind Radio City Music Hall, and it features an eco-friendly approach that utilizes natural materials and minimizes impact on the existing landscape. Villas are massive with private pools, and some have ocean views. Rooms have rustic-chic decor, like wood-beam ceilings, stone and marble details, and lots of wrought-iron accents. Other standout features include an on-site equestrian center, tennis academy, and oceanfront restaurant.

