One of the best parts of traveling to the Caribbean, especially in hot and sunny Punta Cana, is relaxing poolside without a care in the world. However, many of Punta Cana’s most bustling mega-resorts are made up of hundreds of rooms, creating crowded and sometimes competitive pool environments. Raise your hand if you've ever woken up before dawn to claim a pool chair. Upgrading to one of these 10 resorts with stunning private pools will save you the hassle. And, um, you can swim and sunbathe topless or nude in the most private pools. Read on for the top 10 most gorgeous private pools in Punta Cana and start planning your secluded swim. Before you pick your favorite pool, check out 10 important things you need to know about Punta Cana travel.

The Excellence El Carmen is a luxe adults-only all-inclusive resort that offers a selection of plush suites with private pools. For the most spacious private pool dip, look no further than the hotel’s Junior Suite, which leads to a nice-sized pool enveloped by tropical gardens and palm trees. An expansive sundeck with two cushy lounge chairs, a daybed, and glass-encased whirlpool overlook the pool and provide an extremely romantic setting. For more privacy, Excellence El Carmen’s Terrace Suites features a rooftop plunge pool (you could go topless up here) and gorgeous ocean views. Note that all room categories come with an interior whirlpool tub for two, in front of a glass window. Aside from its secluded swimming spots, this resort is one of Punta Cana’s most modern, having just opened in 2016. The adjoining Uvero Alto beach is stunning and well-removed from heavy tourist traffic. To top it off, Excellence El Carmen packs 11 restaurants and 16 bars that range from a taco truck to a fresh juice bar to a lobster joint. It really is heaven.

Situated along a gorgeous stretch of powdery white sand lined with palm trees, the Eden Roc at Cap Cana has plentiful perks for its guests. An abundance of scenic swimming spots ranks high on this list. Many of Eden Roc’s suites, counting the Family, Two-Bedroom, One-Bedroom, and Junior all feature a private infinity pool. The pools are largely surrounded by lush gardens and lagoons, creating a tranquil atmosphere. There are loungers and ample seating neighboring the pools as well. Families with young kids will be delighted by the Family Suite’s large shallow end. The pools adjoining the One- and Two-Bedroom Suites possess a small shallow area, while the Junior Suite is deeper throughout, save for the entry stairs. Though these stand-alone suites are more distant from the ocean, free golf carts can whisk guests to the beach in around five minutes and be safely stowed away in trellised golf-cart ports upon return. Be sure to venture to the nearby cenote — Hoyo Azul — to swim in the refreshingly cool and brilliantly turquoise subterranean water.

The CHIC by Royalton Luxury Resorts is a magnet for trendy, young couples seeking a glamorous beach getaway in Punta Cana. The resort’s most luxurious accommodation comes in the form of a 11,500-square-foot villa with six bedrooms and a private pool, known as The Mansion. The private pool occupies an enclosed courtyard that’s adjoined by the living room and several bedrooms. A whirlpool hot tub sits perched above the far end of the pool, while the sides are lined by lounge chairs and comfortable daybeds. There’s also a massive half-moon couch situated around a fire pit. The Mansion comes with more noteworthy perks, such as 24-hour butler service, a wine cellar, free spa treatments, and in-house cooking classes. Guests can also take advantage of private cabanas on the expansive golden-sand beach and main pool area. A huge, freeform pool featuring shallow areas fitted with lounge chairs is the most relaxed area. The other pools are livelier, with a swim-up bar and volleyball net. CHIC is located in Uvero Alto — a charming beach town located forty minutes by car from Punta Cana airport.

This renovated all-inclusive, adults-only resort offers a mix of incredibly romantic accommodations, such as stand-alone villas and suites housed within a Spanish-style castle. The Sanctuary Cap Cana’s Ocean Suites stand out for delivering unobstructed ocean views from private plunge pools. Located just in from the beach, guests can hear the calm, lapping waves of the Caribbean and watch the sunrise from the comfort of their pool. Most guests flock to Sanctuary Cap Cana’s wider beach area near the cabanas and full-service beach bar, so Ocean Suite guests are still afforded considerable privacy. The surrounding deck furnishings consist of lounge chairs, covered daybeds, and an open-air dining space. The intimate setting is further enhanced by immaculate marble bathrooms containing jetted whirlpool tubs and spacious walk-in showers. There’s no shortage of amenities outside the luxurious suites either, with six pools, a palatial spa with numerous treatments, and cuisine options ranging from an Argentinian steakhouse to a Chinese restaurant spanning the castle’s moat.

The Now Onyx Punta Cana opened in late 2016 and has quickly gained the attention of couples and families seeking a fresh all-inclusive retreat along a gorgeous section of coastline. The hotel’s Preferred Junior Suites are the best option for treating yourself to your own private pool and jetted hot tub right on your patio. Wooden boardwalks across the pools connect suites to Now Onyx’s tiled pathways to easily reach the main pool, beach, and seven restaurants. Though these suites don’t grant as much privacy as hotels mentioned prior, their impeccable condition and plush daybeds are worth ponying up for. Also, this comes as a plus for travelers looking to mingle with fellow guests. Now Onyx’s all-inclusive packages have much more in store too, namely water sports equipment, swim-up bars, and an Explorer’s Club for kids to keep the little ones entertained.

Between the two Catalonia properties, Catalonia Royal Bavaro is the more laidback of the two and tailors itself to couples as an adults-only resort. The Exclusive Suites stand as the property’s poshest lodging, including a multi-floor living space and secluded private infinity pool. Sliding glass doors lead from the first-floor living quarters to a roomy furnished patio, from which guests can hop right into the refreshing water. The pool is partitioned by high stonewalls topped with flower gardens, whereas the infinity-edge side presents views over the main pool area. The nearby beach has plentiful lounge chairs set amidst swaying palms and water sports equipment, including catamarans and kayaks on-hand. The Caribbean on Punta Cana’s southern coast is incredibly tranquil and crystal-clear, perfect for lazily floating about. For more entertainment and nightlife, guests can easily walk or take a golf cart to take advantage of the bars and revelry at the sister resort — Catalonia Bavaro Beach.

The rustic-chic Zoetry Agua Punta Cana exudes tranquility with its serene private beach, yoga classes, and hammocks interspersed amongst its lush tropical grounds. The all-inclusive resort’s multi-floor Junior Suite Oceanfront Deluxe rooms come with plunge pools in their front gardens, overlooking the palm-fringed beach. Each suite and its pool is separated by barriers built from locally-sourced wood, providing a secluded sanctuary to take in the natural beauty. Short stone pathways lead from the plunge pools straight to the beach’s powdery white sand. From here, guests can utilize snorkeling equipment, kayaks, and other non-motorized water sports. It’s also worth noting that Zoetry Agua does not skimp on its all-inclusive package, which covers top-shelf liquor, horseback riding excursion, a free spa treatment, and thoughtful refreshments and cold towel upon arrival. There’s a reason Zoetry sees so many repeat visitors.

This resort’s sponsor is evident throughout the property, especially the Pineapple-house replica of one of Nickelodeon’s most famous stars, SpongeBob. The pineapple structure actually functions as the entryway to the hotel’s most exclusive suite, fittingly referred to as The Pineapple. What’s less evident about this delightfully kitschy villa is that it holds a brilliant private pool within an enclosed courtyard. The private setting also includes a poolside deck fitted with lounge chairs and umbrellas. The entire villa features underwater and SpongeBob-themed decor that creates a joyful ambience without verging on tacky. The whole resort is jam-packed with kid-friendly amenities, including a sprawling water park, kids’ club with games and a ball pit, and meet and greet events with SpongeBob and other popular Nickelodeon characters. The resort’s Plunge Pool Suites present a more economical alternative to the two-bedroom, three-bath Pineapple. Situated on the highest floors, Plunge Pool Suites afford privacy from their balcony plunge pools. Priceless — if the only kids you want to hear shrieking by the pool are your own.

Situated on the outskirts of Uvero Alto, Le Sivory Punta Cana By PortBlue Boutique is an ideal choice for couples who prefer all-inclusive amenities away from it all instead of a raucous, party atmosphere. The hotel’s most secluded stay can be found at the Luxury Junior Suite Ocean Front, which boasts a (very) private plunge pool off its first-floor patio. A lengthy wall fitted with an outdoor showerhead and thick foliage separate each suite from its neighbors. The intimate setting is enhanced by ocean views and powdery white sand just a short walk away. The suites also have large, marble bathrooms, king beds, and second-floor terraces. Though Le Sivory is rather remote, a total of four restaurants and two bars serving a mix of gourmet and casual fare keep things new and interesting for guests.

The Excellence Punta Cana is a bit older than its sister property, Excellence El Carmen (see above), but a renovation in 2017 reinvigorated the resort’s luxurious, yet understated appeal. Upgrading to the resort’s Terrace Suite, which has rooftop plunge pools, is well worth it for the added privacy and getting a tan without any lines. The rooftop terraces grant sweeping views over the property, gorgeous beach, and Caribbean Sea from the comfort of the jetted pools. Terrace Suite guests also have exclusive access to additional perks, including a private beach area with a bar, private restaurant, and VIP lounge. The restaurant options abound, covering Tex-Mex, French, and Southeast Asian cuisine amongst others — plus lobster doesn’t cost extra. The resort’s Miile Spa is well-equipped with massages, facials, and a free hydrotherapy circuit treatment that concludes with a rejuvenating shoulder massage to the sound of chirping birds and swaying palm leaves.

