Resorts in Mexico are renowned for their big, bombastic pools with swim-up bars, infinity edges, and good-time vibes where guests can splash around and mingle with each other. If that’s your scene, there’s plenty to love. But for those of us seeking to take our own little private dip away from the masses, these 21 resorts will represent the ultimate peaceful refuge. Bonus: No need to fight over a poolside lounger when each room gets its own spot to soak and sunbathe.

Serenity is the name of the game at the Excellence Playa Mujeres. That’s evident in its location, set away from the glut of people in the Hotel Zone. And it can be spotted in the spa with hydrotherapy pools, too. But the best example of this blissful atmosphere can be found in rooms with rooftop terraces. There, adobe-style walls and wooden beams shelter brilliant blue plunge pools with little waterfall features. Views look over the pool or ocean, and circular sunbeds give a spot to dry off in the Cancun sunshine.

The crisp, white-on-white decor at the Beloved Playa Mujeres only makes it feel more heavenly. Situated a 30-minute drive outside Cancun, it’s close to the beachside bustle, but the stretch of sand right outside feels wonderful apart from all the crowds and club music. Still, those in the Casita Suite, Two-Story Casita Suite, Terrace Suite, and Penthouse Suite may never make it out to shore because they’ll struggle to pull themselves away from their private pools — enchanting, cobalt-blue rectangles with their own decks. Some even include ocean views, for the best of both worlds.

Unlike other swanky resorts in the area, which tend to present a polished veneer, Be Tulum heads in an earthy boho direction, showcasing natural materials and an off-center counterpoint to perfectionism. Wood-plank floors, crocheted lamps, and mason jars stuffed with flowers typify the look. And this attitude can also be spotted in the private pools, which are surrounded by rambling vegetation and paired with a swinging hammock. You can’t go wrong with any of the rooms at Be Tulum Hotel, as they all have private pools or whirlpools.

Cala de Mar Resort & Spa knows it’s the little things that truly convey a sense of luxury, whether that’s a personal assistant, free poolside treats, or fresh towels and bottled water offered to arriving guests. So while it has the larger pools you’d expect of a luxury resort, it’s the smaller private pools in every single room that communicate a high-end escape. The rooms’ balconies, done up in adobe style with clay colors and desert flora, all cradle deep aquamarine pools. The vast sea views from each pool add to the illusion that every single one is a miniature bay.

The Banyan Tree chain specializes in over-the-top luxury, and this Playa del Carmen outpost is no exception. Rooms are serene and uncluttered as they open onto broad terraces, each with their own azure pool. And these are no tub-size dipping pools, but rather long bodies of water broken into rectangular shapes, big enough to actually swim in. While most pools lack a beach view, they’re usually surrounded by lush vegetation, enhancing their elegance.

Picture your dream room and its private pool. Do you see a rich wood deck jutting out over a lagoon with a little dipping pool right at its ledge? Or, do you imagine a deck opening onto a sandy beach with waves rolling up to meet it? In either case, Rosewood Mayakoba has you covered. Set on a mile-long beach, this luxury resort has private plunge pools in every one of its suites. But it’s the change in vibe from the Beachfront Suites to the Overwater Lagoon Suites that really captures the imagination. Our suggested compromise: Split your vacation days between both!

Sandwiched between a stunning stretch of powdery white sand and a thrumming rainforest, the Viceroy Riviera Maya is a sampler platter of natural sights and sounds. And rooms here are a tribute to all of that natural beauty, with thatch roofs, white stone floors, and rich wood accents everywhere. Alfresco “moon showers” in the bathroom courtyard kick things up another notch, but this rustic luxury really hits its peak with beautiful terraces, each outfitted with a kidney bean-shaped plunge pool. Another nice touch: Pools are heated, which is especially indulgent for those pondering a midnight dip.

The Resort at Pedregal looks as if it’s carved out of the same rugged hillside that it’s set on. And throughout its grounds, the property merges its man-made structures with the nature that surrounds it, whether that’s the tumble of rocks and water forming a fountain feature, the infinity pool reaching out over the seaside skyline, or the sleek dipping pools in each Casita, fronted by a little fire pit and grassy stretch. But even standard rooms come with hot tubs that seem to drop off the balcony’s edge and into the majestic vista below.

This adults-only, all-inclusive resort offers several suites with private plunge pools, and some have whirlpool tubs. The rooms are decorated in a minimalist style, the terraced swimming pool complex overlooks the Caribbean, and the beach is typical of Cancun, with pristine white sand and crystal clear waters.

Opened in 2015, the Finest Playa Mujeres stands out from other all-inclusive resorts in Cancun with a chic and trendy design. This beachfront property is home to suites featuring private outdoor space with plunge pools. The Junior Suites even have a private lawn, though seeing your neighbors through the shrubs is not hard. For more privacy, guests can book the Excellence Club Two-Story Rooftop Terrace Suite with a hot tub on its private roof. Other excellent on-site features include a tranquil spa, a modern gym, several pools, outdoor activities, and entertainment.

With only 90 suites, Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita offers a romantic boutique experience in Riviera Maya. Suites here are spacious and comfortable; some even come with private plunge pools. The pool and beach areas have lounge chairs, and a Thalasso therapy center offers seawater treatments. Still, the property goes above and beyond, providing amenities like a daily bottle of Champagne, a one-hour catamaran sunset sail, and private chauffeured airport transfers — not standard at many all-inclusive resorts.

Perched on a rocky cliffside on Monuments Beach, The Cape is arguably the swankiest hotel in Cabo San Lucas. Its oceanfront cabanas, butler service, in-villa check-in, and free welcome tequila are sure to impress. The 161 rooms vary in style and decor, but all come with minibars, chic bathrooms, and ocean-view balconies. Concrete walls divide the villas’ private outdoor space, which features small infinity plunge pools and patios with umbrellas and loungers.

Easily one of Mexico’s most luxurious properties, One&Only Palmilla offers velvet-gloved treatment from check-in to check-out. This includes personal concierges, butlers, aromatherapy turndown service, and stellar dining options. The 160 rooms and villas are enshrouded by jungle and sit beside a swimmable beach — rare for this region. Up the ante and opt for the Ocean Front One Bedroom Pool Casita Suite, which features a private plunge pool. San Jose del Cabo is a 15-minute drive away. Still, those who choose to stay on the property will have plenty to keep them occupied, including a golf course, elegant spa, two luxe pools (one with an infinity-edge), tennis courts, and a Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant.

Papaya Playa Project is an oasis nestled along 3,000 feet of private beachfront that beckons travelers seeking a blend of relaxation and vibrant energy. Boasting a unique eco-luxury concept, it seamlessly integrates into the lush jungle landscape, offering an unparalleled connection with nature. Their Casitas feature private dipping pools, perfect for relaxing in an intimate setting. Whether lounging in a secluded nook or mingling with fellow travelers in a larger poolside gathering, guests at Papaya Playa Project find themselves draped in tranquility.

La Zebra Resort epitomizes laid-back luxury with its charming blend of rustic elegance and bohemian chic. The resort’s vibrant decor and colorful accents pay homage to the local culture, creating a lively and inviting ambiance. Guests can unwind in stylishly appointed beachfront suites or private cabanas, each thoughtfully designed to provide a tranquil sanctuary with modern amenities and ocean views. Their beachfront suites and penthouses, sea view suites, and ground floor garden view suites all feature private plunge pools.

Culinary delights await at the on-site restaurant, where fresh, locally sourced ingredients are skillfully crafted into delectable dishes inspired by traditional Mexican flavors. Whether lounging by the infinity pool, indulging in a rejuvenating spa treatment, or partaking in water sports along the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, La Zebra Resort promises a memorable escape where relaxation and adventure intertwine seamlessly.

Nestled along the pristine shores of Tulum, Mexico, The Beach Tulum is surrounded by lush tropical gardens and overlooking the azure waters of the Caribbean Sea. The resort features elegantly appointed suites and beachfront cabanas, each thoughtfully designed to blend harmoniously with the natural surroundings while providing modern comforts and breathtaking ocean views. Their Junior Suites have direct access to the hotel pool and feature private plunge pools; their deluxe rooms have private pools, and their rooftop rooms have private hot tubs. Whether lounging on the powdery white sands, enjoying a yoga session on the beach, or savoring gourmet cuisine at the oceanfront restaurant, every moment at The Beach Tulum is imbued with a sense of serenity and sophistication.

Nizuc Resort & Spa, nestled on the pristine coastline of Cancùn, is a sanctuary of contemporary luxury and Mayan-inspired elegance. The resort boasts an array of luxurious accommodations, from sleek suites to lavish villas, all meticulously designed to provide the utmost comfort and sophistication. The Garden Junior Suites, Master Suite, and Villas all feature private pools, from plunge pools to infinity pools, for the ultimate indulgence. When not soaking in your private pool, you can rejuvenate your senses at the world-class spa, where ancient Mayan healing techniques are combined with modern wellness practices. Culinary aficionados will delight in the diverse dining options, ranging from innovative Mexican cuisine to international fare, all crafted with the freshest local ingredients and presented with impeccable service.

Grand Velas Riviera Maya is an expansive resort sprawling across acres of lush tropical landscapes, offering guests a true retreat from the ordinary. From elegantly appointed suites with private terraces to sprawling infinity pools overlooking the Caribbean Sea, every detail exudes opulence and comfort. Culinary delights abound at the resort’s gourmet restaurants, where world-class chefs craft inventive dishes showcasing the flavors of Mexico and beyond. Guests can indulge in many activities, from relaxing spa treatments inspired by ancient Mayan traditions to thrilling water sports and cultural excursions.

The Towers, part of the larger Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, situated on the pristine shores of Cabo San Lucas, epitomize luxury and exclusivity. Nestled within the stunning landscapes of the Pacific Ocean and the Baja desert, this adults-only resort offers unparalleled serenity and breathtaking views. Each meticulously designed suite exudes elegance and sophistication, with modern amenities and personalized service ensuring an unforgettable stay. The Towers feature private plunge pools and spacious terraces, providing an intimate retreat for relaxation and soaking in the beauty of the surroundings.

Guests can indulge in world-class dining experiences at the resort’s gourmet restaurants, where fresh seafood and international cuisines tantalize the palate.

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos stands as a beacon of contemporary luxury on the sun-drenched shores of Los Cabos, Mexico. Each guestroom and suite exudes understated elegance, featuring sleek furnishings, indulgent amenities, and private terraces with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. Their Deluxe King rooms have private pools.

If the private pools aren’t enough, their restaurant may win you over – guests can savor world-class Japanese cuisine infused with local flavors at the signature restaurant helmed by celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

Imanta Resort, nestled within the lush jungles of Punta de Mita, Mexico, is a hidden gem of tranquility and luxury. Surrounded by pristine beaches and towering cliffs, this exclusive retreat offers guests a secluded paradise to unwind and reconnect with nature. Imanta’s palatial suites and villas blend seamlessly with the natural landscape, boasting breathtaking ocean views and exquisite, handcrafted furnishings, and most have private pools. The resort’s commitment to sustainability is evident in every aspect, from its eco-conscious design to its farm-to-table dining experiences featuring locally sourced ingredients. Guests can immerse themselves in ultimate relaxation at the award-winning spa, indulge in gourmet cuisine at the oceanfront restaurant, or embark on adventures like snorkeling, surfing, or jungle hikes.