What should I wear in Punta Cana? Or, what should I wear to feel like I'm in Punta Cana? Punta Cana basically defined the concept of an all-inclusive resort, training visitors to pre-pay for rooms, meals, drinks, and entertainment. The concept was wildly successful, and the majority of Caribbean resorts now offer all-inclusive packages. If you can't get to the Dominican Republic right now for some rest and relaxation, you can at least get inspired by these colorful and fun outfits for the pool, all-inclusive fine-dining, and an excursion to Scape Park at Cap Cana. Before you check out Punta Cana's best looks, study up on 10 important things to know before visiting Punta Cana.

Punta Cana All-Inclusive Fine-Dining Outfit: Women and Men

Punta Cana’s all-inclusive fine-dining restaurants often have dress codes for dinner. That might sound restrictive, but it’s really a fun way to sharpen up and feel fancy for a nice dinner on vacation. For instance, Chez Isabelle, at Excellence El Carmen Resort, calls for a casual elegance dress code. That means: no t-shirts, tank tops, shorts, flip-flops, or beach sandals. If you want a taste of Paris in the Caribbean, you have to dress the part for Champagne and filet mignon.

To adhere to the Punta Cana all-inclusive dress code, and look great, women should pack a fun and flirty yellow mini-dress and matching open-toe heeled sandals. Play around with fun accessories, like a choker necklace and sparkly barrettes. Don’t forget a small clutch to carry your lipstick, room key, and phone.

For men, adhering to the all-inclusive fine-dining dress code is a bit more challenging. Don’t worry, the dining room is air-conditioned, but stay cool in a linen button-down tucked into slim fit pants. Boat shoes look sharp, and you’ll want a watch so you don’t miss the resort’s evening performance and dancing. A spritz of citrus-infused cologne is a nice tropical touch.

Punta Cana Pool and Beach Outfit: Women and Men

For Punta Cana’s pool and beach outfits, you want to combine the perfect swimwear with a pair of easy-to-kick-off shoes. Sandals or flip-flops are a non-negotiable, you’ll need them for traversing hot pool decks and sand patches. Don’t forget a top for trips from the room to the pool, sunglasses and a visor to protect your eyes and face, and a bag to carry your beach read.

Check out the 10 most beautiful private pools in Punta Cana.

Punta Cana Excursion to Scape Park Outfit: Women and Men

Scape Park at Cap Cana is one of the most popular excursions in the Dominican Republic. It’s part adventurous water park, part natural and cultural exhibits, and part stunning beach. Really, it has everything — but you need to plan your Scape Park outfit.

There are lockers for rent, so you can leave a bag with valuables in a secure location. Otherwise, wear a bathing suit that you can comfortably zip-line and cenote-hop in. A quick-drying version is ideal. Pack a pair of shoes that won’t get ruined by wetness. They should also be sturdy enough for a decently long hike through rain forest to the park’s cultural center, where you’ll learn how indigenous people used to live on the island. A dress or t-shirt to throw over your swimsuit is nice to have for your lunch break at the park’s cafeteria, or on the shuttle ride out to the white-sand beach. You’ll constantly be taking videos and photos, so a portable power bank is a Scape Park must.

