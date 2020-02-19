Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Every Decade of Your Life

We at Oyster have visited hundreds and hundreds of all-inclusive resorts around the world. From budget-friendly hotels in the Riviera Maya to luxurious properties in Thailand, there's an all-inclusive resort for all types of travelers. All-inclusives offer the convenience of having one rate cover the room, meals, drinks, and activities, allowing travelers to fully sit back in their beach chair and relax. But, some all-inclusive resorts are better suited to you at different times of your life, due to price point, atmosphere, and amenity offerings. With that in mind, we found the best all-inclusive resort for every decade of your life. Traveling with your family? Check out the perfect destination to take your kids at each age.

In your 20s, you likely have more of a party-focused mentality and limited savings in your bank account, making Punta Cana a fabulous choice for your all-inclusive getaway. The Dominican Republic is packed with all-inclusive resorts for all budgets and travel styles, and its easy access from major U.S. cities mean it can fit into a long weekend getaway when twenty-somethings want a break from their first post-grad job. For young travelers looking to get the most bang for their buck, without sacrificing tasty dining, top-shelf liquor, tons of fun daily activities, and nightly entertainment, the best all-inclusive resort is the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. It has a fabulous beachfront location, a whopping 13 swimming pools (one with a swim-up bar), spacious rooms that fit four adults, a huge casino, and live concerts. Free property-wide Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service add to its party appeal. Couples, 21st birthday parties, and bachelorette groups will all fit in here.

As your 30s bring more disposable income and a more laid-back (read: fewer hangovers) travel style, the best all-inclusive resorts are where relaxation is key. And whether you haven’t had kids yet or you have little ones at home that you’re looking to leave with grandma and grandpa, an adults-only all-inclusive resort provides the ideal peaceful setting. We love Cancun for its plethora of adults-centric hotels lining the beautiful Riviera Maya beaches, and one of its top options for 30 year olds is the Hyatt Zilara Cancun. The luxury beachfront property has a massive freeform ocean-view infinity pool with a swim-up bar, stylish rooms with whirlpool tubs and balconies with hammocks (most looking over the beach and Caribbean Sea), and an all-inclusive rate that covers buffet and a la carte restaurants, 24-hour room service, top-shelf liquor, and coffee drinks. Guests can opt to lounge by the beach or pool, or take part in the slew of daily activities such as non-motorized water sports, trivia contests, cooking classes, and musical performances.

Given that you might have kids in your 40s, finding a destination and all-inclusive resort that caters to both kids and adults is paramount. That’s where Jamaica comes in. The stunning Caribbean island has feature-packed mega-resorts for families that want to stay on-property the whole vacation, as well as ample sights and activities for those who want to explore the landscape and local culture. The upscale Beaches Negril Resort and Spa along famously gorgeous Seven Mile Beach in Negril provides tons of amenities for visitors of all ages, including swimming pools, a water park with a lazy river, teens’ and kids’ clubs, Red Lane Spa, and seven bars serving unlimited top-shelf liquor, including a swim-up bar. Free water sports, daily activities, and nightly entertainment such as bonfires on the beach and talent shows provide ample family-friendly fun. Nearby jerk shacks, popular Rick’s Cafe for cliff-jumping, and Kool Runnings Waterpark are some dining and recreation options nearby.

In your 50s, you’ve put a lot of time and effort into your career and home life, so taking a relaxing and luxurious getaway is well-earned. Instead of packed vacation destinations like Mexico and the Dominican Republic, we recommend going to a more lush, undeveloped Caribbean island like St. Lucia. The country combines attractive beaches with mountainous backdrops, making it one of the most scenic spots in the Caribbean. One of the most impressive resorts in the Western Hemisphere is the hilltop Jade Mountain Resort, known for its unique suites with open fourth walls, all of which have gorgeous sea views from their canopied beds, whirlpool tubs, and (in all but the entry-level category) private infinity pools. Excellent service from dedicated butlers, all-inclusive rates covering top-notch dining, and lots of leisure and activity options put this on many a bucket list. Guests of Jade Mountain also receive free access to the beachfront Anse Chastanet resort.

Your 60s are when it’s finally time to take that bucket-list vacation you’ve been putting off for years (and opt for business-class flying!). The Maldives is a jaw-dropping archipelago in the Indian Ocean, known for having high-end resorts occupying their own private island. Breathtaking clear blue water filled with sea life, luxurious hotel features, and swish overwater bungalows make this a dream destination for many. One of the best all-inclusive resorts in the Maldives is Constance Moofushi, where the first-rate experience begins with a private airport lounge. Nearly every drink, meal, and activity is covered by the all-Inclusive package, including quality perks such as free snorkeling, a 90-minute dhoni boat excursion, free minibars and top-shelf liquor, and limousine transfer service. While families are permitted here, the vibe remains peaceful and sophisticated.

In your 70s, it’s time to check off bucket-list destinations or circle back to those places that made an imprint on your heart. One of those spots for many is Hawaii, where honeymooning couples, golf enthusiasts, and beach-loving families all converge. While the Caribbean, Mexico, and even Maldives are packed with all-inclusive resorts, Hawaii has just a few all-inclusive resorts, the best of which is the phenomenal Travaasa Hana on Maui‘s lush eastern coast. The beautiful, remote property has 71 stand-alone bungalows with separate tubs and showers, sitting areas, and big furnished terraces with garden or ocean views. Outdoor pools, an indoor/outdoor spa, multiple dining options, and live music some nights are just some of its quality amenities. Its secluded setting overlooking crashing waves encourages guests to simply lounge on their deck, though horseback riding, excursions to waterfalls and beaches, and snorkeling can all be arranged. The all-inclusive rate includes a $175 resort credit that can be used for spa treatments or private classes.

