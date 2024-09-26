Belize vs. Costa Rica: The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Your Central American Adventure

Belize and Costa Rica are two of the most popular vacation destinations for Americans who want to travel to Central America — and understandably so. After all, both countries cater to nature-loving tourists and boast gorgeous beaches, rainforests, boutique hotels, incredible wildlife, water sports, diverse food scenes, stable governments, and pleasant weather. But with all the similarities come some significant differences that might make or break your decision on which flight to book. Check out our head-to-head and decide whether Costa Rica or Belize is a better vacation spot.

Criteria Belize Costa Rica Price Generally more affordable, especially for budget travelers. It can be more expensive, especially for high-end accommodations and experiences. Beaches Caribbean Sea coastline known for diving and snorkeling. Both Caribbean and Pacific coastlines offer a variety of beach experiences. Hotels Mostly boutique hotels and smaller resorts. Wide range of options, from budget-friendly to luxury resorts. Getting There Shorter flights from the US, but fewer direct options. Longer flights from the US, but more direct options. Dining and Nightlife More laid-back and local-focused. Offers a mix of local cuisine and international options, with vibrant nightlife in some areas. Safety Generally safe, but exercise caution in certain areas. Considered one of the safest countries in Central America. Honeymoon Travel Romantic and secluded, with beautiful beaches and luxury resorts. Ideal for couples seeking a combination of relaxation, adventure, and natural beauty. Family Travel Family-friendly activities like snorkeling, kayaking, and wildlife tours. Offers a variety of family-friendly attractions, including national parks and beaches. Adults-Only Travel Ideal for couples seeking a romantic and secluded getaway. Offers adults-only resorts and experiences for those seeking a more intimate atmosphere.

Getting There and Safety

Belize is a small coastal country that shares its borders with Mexico to the north and Guatemala to the west. The coast (Belize is the only Central American country without a Pacific coastline) meets the Caribbean Sea, and several small uninhabited and populated cays off the shore are accessible by plane or boat. Regarding accessibility, it’s only a two-hour flight from Miami to Belize City. Plus, American, Southwest, Delta, and United all offer direct flights from the United States to Belize City. However, there’s little for tourists to see or do — not to mention the city is dangerous at night — so most of them immediately get on a boat, in a car, or on a smaller plane and head to Placencia, Caye Caulker, Ambergris Caye, or Cayo District. Tourists can stay in the country for 30 days without a visa but must show proof of departure, such as a plane ticket. There’s a safe and cheap bus system, but most visitors rely on private shuttle service or rental cars. Belize won its independence from the United Kingdom in the 1980s, and English is the official language. Expect some Spanish and Mayan dialects, especially in the north and remote villages.

Costa Rica is farther south from the United States. It’s about a three-hour flight from Miami to San Jose, but airfare will likely be cheaper than what you’ll find for Belize. Major carriers like American, United, and Delta all offer direct flights, and major deals are found on low-cost airlines like Southwest, Spirit, and JetBlue. Sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, Costa Rica is also larger than Belize, with Panama to the south and Nicaragua to the north. A visa isn’t required, but a passport and proof of departure are mandatory. San Jose isn’t desirable for tourists, and downtown has much higher crime rates than elsewhere. However, there are some friendly hotels, and many tourists are forced to spend the night there before or after a flight. There’s a substantial and cheap bus system for getting around the country, but it’s slow. Rental cars are available, but insurance is pricey, and some coastal and mountain towns require a four-wheel-drive vehicle. Spanish is the official language, though many Ticos (native Costa Ricans) in the tourist industry speak excellent English.

It’s worth nothing that both countries are safe. However, the U.S. State Department has declared Costa Rica as a Level 1 country, the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk. Belize was rated a Level 2, which means travelers should be aware of heightened safety and security risks — likely due to the occasional gang activity in Belize City that doesn’t usually impact tourists. As a reference check, note that the United Kingdom and France are also ranked at Level 2.

Winner: Costa Rica

Related: Spain vs. Italy: Which Destination Should You Choose?

Beaches and Water Sports

As stated above, Belize is just working with the Caribbean Sea. But what the small country lacks in white sand (which you’ll mostly find in Placencia), it makes up for with easy access to several scenic off-shore cays and a 190-mile-long section of the 560-mile Mesoamerican Barrier Reef. Belize is one of the safest places to become PADI-certified, and divers congregate from around the world to dive with reef sharks in the Blue Hole, which Jacques Cousteau made famous in the ’70s. Whale sharks can be spotted from March through June. Snorkelers can take day or morning trips to see stingrays, turtles, and schools of tropical fish — then have a barbecue with rum punch on an uninhabited cay. On Caye Caulker, there’s a sandbar called The Split, where locals and visitors rent paddleboards, swim in clear water, and sip Panty Rippers at sunset (coconut rum and pineapple juice).

Costa Rica is a world leader in sustainable tourism and prides itself on the care of its memorably beautiful beaches. The strong surf of the Caribbean and Pacific offers some of the best surfing conditions in the Western Hemisphere for beginners and pros. Surfboards are as standard as green juices in Nosara, a Tulum-esque beach town on the Nicoya Peninsula. Depending on the time of year and weather, the water can be too rough for swimming. As an alternative, Manuel Antonio offers calmer shores and white-sand beaches that are safe for families. All beaches in Costa Rica are open to the public (though a few are partially private, thanks to geography and architecture). You’ll definitely find vendors selling coconuts, T-shirts, and empanadas on the sand, but it’s not aggressive, like in Cancun.

Winner for Watersports: Belize

Winner for Relaxation: Costa Rica

Culture

Some experts believe Belize was the heart of ancient Mayan civilization (with up to 400,000 Mayans, compared to today’s Belizean population of about 367,000 people). Today, remnants of the vast empire are easily accessible throughout the country. Ruins and temples of varying degrees of construction are scattered everywhere, from the cays to the border of Guatemala. At 133 feet tall, Xunantunich is accessible by ferry off the Western Highway. Mopan, Kekchi, and Yucatec Mayan descendants live in traditional villages and speak a local dialect. Belize also has proud Mestizo and Garifuna populations. Formerly known as British Honduras, Belize was granted independence from the British crown in the 1980s and still retains an aura of stiff-upper-lip civility and order.

When the Spanish arrived, there were around 20,000 Bribri, Boruca, and Maleku natives living in the area. Today, Costa Rica’s culture is more impacted by its diverse ecosystems and geography than its people. Ticos are often dubbed “the happiest people in the world,” the government does an excellent job of protecting the nation’s natural beauty and animals. Development isn’t allowed on the beach so you won’t find towering hotels, crowded restaurants on the sand, or even much litter or pollution. It’s also known to be an incredibly peaceful nation and hasn’t had a national army since 1948.

Winner: Costa Rica

Related: A Guide to the Best Islands in Canada

Food and Drinks

Brace yourself: there aren’t any American chain restaurants in Belize — not even a McDonald’s. A coffee shop with suspiciously familiar green awnings serves Starbucks coffee but isn’t a licensed franchise. That said, Belize offers an incredible chance to sample local cuisine. Most tables have a bottle of Marie Sharp’s hot sauce (excellent souvenirs sold everywhere) and a jar of homemade pickled chilis. These are used to flavor the morning meal of fry jacks, rice, beans, and eggs. Fried corn tortillas with beans and tamales show up for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Seafood dishes like lobster, conch, and ceviche are popular, especially on the coast. For drinks, local rum is mixed with fruit juice, and Belikin is the preferred beer.

Costa Rica has all the American chain restaurants you might expect, though these are primarily found in San Jose. Hard Rock Cafe, Hooters, McDonald’s, Burger King, and Starbucks are all available. Thanks to expats and the hordes of yogis and surfers who come here regularly, there’s plenty of healthy fare to be found in Costa Rica, especially near the beaches. Green juice stands, smoothies, vegan options, and fresh fruit are typical. Sodas, small restaurants serving Costa Rican food, are the cheapest and most satisfying way to eat local items like empanadas, spiced chicken with rice, fried plantains, and gallo pinto (rice and beans).

Winner: Belize

Hotels

Just like you won’t find the golden arches in Belize, you won’t find many chain hotels or all-inclusives either. We think all the locally-owned boutique hotels are good, but it drives prices up. Even budget hotels can be a bit pricey, with some two-pearl properties in the high double digits. Pedro’s Hotel is a well-known party hostel with some of the lowest rates and the best pizza in San Pedro. Francis Ford Coppola’s famous Turtle Inn is a favorite for honeymooners in Placencia, thanks to its lovely stretch of white sand and authentic Thai spa.

San Jose, Costa Rica, has a plethora of airport and chain hotels, mainly catering to business travelers, locals, and those in transit. But once you get away from the capital city, the country’s hotel stock offers everything from affordable tent cabins at Ylang Ylang Beach Resort to the five-pearl Four Seasons Resort at Peninsula Papagayo with two beaches and an Arnold Palmer-designed golf course. Many hotels on the Caribbean coast cater to groups of yogis and host wellness retreats.

Winner: Tie

Bottom Line

While both locations win various categories, the truth is that both destinations are fantastic options for a Central American getaway. Belize is ideal for those seeking a more laid-back and authentic experience. With its stunning Caribbean coastline, vibrant culture, and affordable prices, it’s a great option for budget travelers and adventure seekers.

Costa Rica is a versatile destination that caters to a wide range of travelers. From its diverse ecosystems and beautiful beaches to its vibrant culture and family-friendly attractions, it offers something for everyone.

Related: How to Choose a Group Tour That You Won’t Hate

Turtle Inn, owned by Francis Ford Coppola, is a boutique hotel nestled along the Placencia Peninsula, offers breathtaking ocean views and direct access to a secluded white-sand beach. The spacious villas and suites are elegantly designed with modern amenities and local touches, providing a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere. Guests can indulge in world-class dining at the on-site restaurant, featuring fresh seafood and Caribbean flavors. Turtle Inn also offers a variety of recreational activities, including swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, and spa treatments, making it a perfect destination for couples seeking a romantic and unforgettable getaway.

For a true Costa Rican experience, Ylang Ylang Beach Resort delivers. . Located on the Nicoya Peninsula, this beachfront resort offers a tranquil and secluded atmosphere surrounded by lush rainforest. The unique accommodations, including treehouses and bungalows, blend seamlessly with the natural environment and provide a unique and immersive experience. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities, such as surfing, yoga, and horseback riding, while also immersing themselves in the local culture and wildlife. Ylang Ylang Beach Resort’s commitment to sustainability and its focus on providing a peaceful and authentic experience make it a top choice for nature lovers and those seeking a truly unforgettable getaway.

Additional reporting by Megan Johnson.

All of the products featured in this story were hand-selected by our travel editors. Some of the links featured in this story are affiliate links, and Oyster may collect a commission (at no cost to you) if you shop through them. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.